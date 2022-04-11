DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 11, 2022

KP governor to quit, Imran Ismail may follow suit

Mohammad Ashfaq | Imran AyubPublished April 11, 2022 - Updated April 11, 2022 07:22am
This combo photo shows Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman (left) and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail (right). — Photos: APP
This combo photo shows Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman (left) and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail (right). — Photos: APP

PESHAWAR/KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has decided to resign once PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif is elected as the country’s prime minister, whereas Sindh Governor Imran Ismail is likely to follow suit.

The developments came amid reports that PTI lawmakers would resign en masse from the National Assembly on Monday (today), a day after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence resolution.

According to a brief statement issued by KP Governor House, Mr Farman said: “I will relinquish as the governor after Shehbaz Sharif be­comes the prime minister.”

“Being a governor, I will not be able to extend the required protocol to Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister,” Mr Farman said, adding that he would send his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi.

An official in the governor secretariat told Dawn the KP governor had already started shifting his belongings from Governor House to his home.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail is also likely to quit his office, party sources said on Sunday, a move that would create room for the incoming government to adjust one of its allies in Sindh, where the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan entered into an agreement last month to move forward after the fall of Imran Khan’s government.

Imran Ismail “will definitely resign following the decision of the party’s high command”, a PTI lawmaker said when asked about the future of the Sindh governor.

“He will announce his decision soon. Once the decision about the National Assembly is finalised, we hope you will be hearing from the Sindh governor. Future decisions will follow afterwards,” the lawmaker said.

But the question remains: who will be the next governor?

“Things would become clearer once the decisions about a government in the centre are finalised,” a PPP leader said when asked about the possible name for the Sindh governor slot. “It’s not a big issue. It will be sorted out amicably.”

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

11 Apr, 2022

Election preparations

WITH the success of the no-confidence vote against the prime minister, the incoming government may not be in a hurry...
11 Apr, 2022

Cable rigmarole

ONE of the most unfortunate elements of the political crisis that has led to the fall of the PTI government is the...
11 Apr, 2022

Khashoggi trial

THE gruesome 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate had shocked...
Back to the pavilion
Updated 10 Apr, 2022

Back to the pavilion

Though inexperience ultimately became its undoing, the PTI did also record some commendable achievements.
Updated 10 Apr, 2022

Hafiz Saeed sentenced

IN Pakistan’s ecosystem of religiously inspired militant groups, the Lashkar-e-Taiba/ Jamaatud Dawa brand was,...
10 Apr, 2022

Safe for cricket

A MERE six hours after Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan got underway, with the opening Test in Rawalpindi, a...