PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif file nomination papers for PM election

As the nation recovered from yesterday's long and tiring National Assembly session which saw Imran Khan lose his government, politicians went about business as usual on Sunday and submitted their nomination papers for the prime minister's election.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi submitted four forms with the NA Secretariat, while PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, the joint opposition's candidate for the post, filed 13 forms.

Earlier today, PTI's Kanwal Shauzab and Zain Qureshi arrived at Parliament House to collect nomination papers on Qureshi's behalf.

Speaking to the media, Shauzab said that the papers would be submitted after consulting with the party's core committee.

The NA Secretariat had initially announced that 2pm would be the deadline for submitting the nomination papers for the election of the prime minister and the leader of the house while the scrutiny process would begin at 3pm.

Earlier, the secretariat had issued a statement delaying the timing but later took it back after the opposition opposed it. According to the secretariat, the PTI had requested to delay the timings.

The NA will meet tomorrow (Monday) at 2:00pm to elect the new prime minister after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion filed against him by the opposition.