DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 09, 2022

PTI sends review petition to SC on deputy speaker verdict

Haseeb BhattiPublished April 9, 2022 - Updated April 9, 2022 06:56pm

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Saturday sent to the Supreme Court (SC) a review petition challenging its recent decision to set aside the National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling to dismiss the no-trust resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Thursday night, the apex court — in a historic ruling — had set aside the deputy speaker's ruling in a unanimous 5-0 verdict and had also restored the NA, which had been dissolved by the president on the PM's advice immediately after Suri's ruling.

The apex court had also restored the prime minister and his cabinet in their position and directed the speaker to reconvene a session of the NA on Saturday (today) no later than 10:30am, ordering that the session could not be prorogued without the conclusion of the no-trust motion against the premier.

The SC had also said that any order by the prime minister, president and speaker shall be subject to the court till voting on the no-trust resolution.

The petition, prepared by Babar Awan and Advocate Mohammad Azhar Siddique, has named the PPP, PML-N, Supreme Court Bar Association, Sindh High Court Bar Association and the Sindh Bar Council as respondents.

Talking to Dawn.com, Siddique said that while the petition was sent to the apex court and remains there, it could not be processed as offices had closed early owing to Ramazan timings. He said it would be processed on the next working day.

The petition, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, requested the SC to "kindly review, recall and set aside the impugned order dated April 7 ... which is based on errors floating on the surface," as well as suspend the operation of the impugned order.

It argued that the apex court's order in the absence of detailed reasons was not a judicial determination according to Article 184(3) of the Constitution which states that an issue needs to be of public importance if the court has to have jurisdiction on it.

Referring to the court's detailed orders of how today's NA proceedings should be conducted, the petition said the apex court's bench could not forcefully "direct discharge of constitutional obligations, by office holders of constitutional posts under the Constitution".

It said that giving a timetable for how the NA session should proceed and dictating the speaker to act in a particular manner amounted to interfering in the affairs of the lower house and violating the Constitution.

The petition also argued that the apex court had "erred" by not announcing any verdict in the presidential reference seeking the court's opinion on Article 63-A of the Constitution. It added that in the absence of any determination, the court had "prejudiced" the reference's proceedings and "blemished the entire proceedings" of today's NA session.

Furthermore, the petition said that the bench had "erred" to appreciate the Constitution's provisions that barred the apex court from interfering in the proceedings of parliament or holding officials such as the president, prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker answerable to the court, including in the exercise of their discretionary powers.

"The apex court has erred to appreciate that within the proceedings of the house, the Parliament is sovereign, independent and not amenable to the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court or any other court," the petition stated.

It also defended the deputy speaker's action, saying that his ruling was meant to enforce Article 5 of the Constitution and thus the court's verdict setting it aside needed to be reviewed.

Regarding the opposition's no-confidence motion, it argued that it had "lapsed due to afflux of time" and thus any direction on it is "a direct violation of the stated mandate of the Constitution."

It also pointed out that the procedure for a no-trust vote was elaborately provided in the Constitution therefore "the honourable apex court is not entitled to micro-manage the affairs of the Parliament."

The no-trust motion saga

The joint opposition — primarily the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the PPP — had submitted the no-confidence motion against the premier with the NA Secretariat on March 8.

In the days to follow, the country's political landscape was abuzz with activity as parties and individuals changed alliances and the PTI and opposition were seen trading barbs and allegations alongside intensifying efforts to ensure their success in the no-confidence contest.

Eventually, major allies of the ruling PTI — Balochistan Awami Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan — deserted the government and joined the opposition ranks which led to PM Imran losing his majority in the lower house of parliament.

In addition, over a dozen PTI dissident MNAs came into the open with their criticism of the government's policies, indicating that they might support the opposition’s no-trust motion even at the cost of being disqualified as NA members.

For its part, the PTI managed to secure the support of another one of its key allies, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), as Usman Buzdar stepped down as the Punjab chief minister in favour of the PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who the ruling party announced as its candidate for the province's new chief executive.

However, one of the many twists in the saga emerged when PM Imran claimed to have evidence of a "foreign conspiracy" to oust his government. At the PTI's rally on March 27, the premier had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming it was evidence of an "international conspiracy" being hatched to topple his government.

The PTI accused the opposition of being part of the foreign plot and tried to turn the tide in its favour by disclosing some of the details in the "threat letter" to journalists and lawmakers.

Separately, after a few delays, the National Assembly finally convened on April 3 to vote on the no-trust motion against the premier. In a "surprise" move, the opposition submitted a similar motion against the speaker which led to the deputy speaker chairing the session.

However, the PTI would prove to be five steps ahead of the opposition as the deputy speaker dismissed the motion, saying it was part of a foreign conspiracy to oust PM Imran, after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry spoke on a point of order, citing Article 5 of the Constitution, which mandates loyalty to the state for every citizen.

Within minutes of the pandemonium that broke out, PM Imran appeared on television to announce that he had advised the president to dissolve the lower house of parliament and called on the people to prepare for fresh elections.

The government's move also led to the Supreme Court taking suo motu notice of the deputy speaker's ruling with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial stating that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly would be subject to the court's order. Meanwhile, opposition parties also filed pleas questioning the legality of the deputy speaker's ruling.

What followed were five days of marathon hearings where the court heard arguments from the government and the opposition. At the same time, the PTI began its preparations for the next elections, insisting on the existence of a foreign conspiracy behind the no-confidence motion.

The SC then announced its verdict on Thursday that was hailed by the opposition, journalists and civil society members.

No Confidence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (30)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Iskandar Aslan
Apr 09, 2022 04:48pm
PTI just become power hungry. Not leaving even after unanimous decision be SC.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Apr 09, 2022 04:55pm
Form a larger bench for that. Stay be granted on prevailing order.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Apr 09, 2022 04:59pm
Two mutually exclusive things i.e. No Trust Motion and and so called telegram from our Ambassador in USA. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 09, 2022 05:02pm
Imported regime NOT acceptable!!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 09, 2022 05:02pm
Pakistan zindabad Imran Khan zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
sal
Apr 09, 2022 05:02pm
Are there any checks and balances on Judges if they are corrupt or taking money like MNAs?
Reply Recommend 0
Favad Qaisar
Apr 09, 2022 05:06pm
Well done! Hope the court realizes the inappropriate decision and reviews it ASAP
Reply Recommend 0
KH
Apr 09, 2022 05:07pm
Seriously??
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Apr 09, 2022 05:11pm
Supreme Court has violated Article 69 with its decision. Article 6 should be applied on the 5 Judges.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 09, 2022 05:14pm
I think voting will not be held yet.
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Apr 09, 2022 05:16pm
Imran is hungry for power.
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Apr 09, 2022 05:18pm
What to expect from Judges who are politically appointed and remain clueless about "conflict of interest."
Reply Recommend 0
Basit
Apr 09, 2022 05:26pm
Game on! IK can’t be toppled easily unconstitutionally.
Reply Recommend 0
Eik ball mein 3 wicktein
Apr 09, 2022 05:33pm
Last ditch effort to drag this by PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
ishtiaq
Apr 09, 2022 05:37pm
This dilatory step must not be allowed. SC must sternly warn PTI to move ahead with No-confidence vote without further ado or else face contempt of court ruling against it. PTI better accept that their removal from Power is fait accompli.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Apr 09, 2022 05:38pm
The last straw, no the Supreme court of Pakistan is also wrong, but not IKN and PTI. Pathetic.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 09, 2022 05:42pm
@Salim, When NS and his daughter were doing the same regularly, it was acceptable??
Reply Recommend 0
ali jaffery
Apr 09, 2022 05:42pm
Go out gracefully man.
Reply Recommend 0
Danial
Apr 09, 2022 05:43pm
Imran Khan ZINDABAAD
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Apr 09, 2022 05:49pm
Is this your Trump card?
Reply Recommend 0
Datta
Apr 09, 2022 05:52pm
This was plan C . All cards open.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Apr 09, 2022 05:53pm
@Salim, yes SC decision is one sided
Reply Recommend 0
Outspoken
Apr 09, 2022 05:54pm
In all fairness, SC should review this also on a Sunday! Will they?
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Apr 09, 2022 06:01pm
Donald Trump of Pakistan, lust for power is such
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Apr 09, 2022 06:15pm
Now the CJP has to constitute a larger bench. But the question is time.
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Apr 09, 2022 07:07pm
Imran Khan Zindabad. Imran Khan Zinabad. Imran Khan Zindabad.
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Apr 09, 2022 07:08pm
@Outspoken , they can and they will and the decision will be the same. 5-0
Reply Recommend 0
A. Ali
Apr 09, 2022 07:11pm
Govt is buying time until apr 11, when shahbaz had to be indicted. IK want to see what courts will do.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Apr 09, 2022 07:22pm
We shall NOT accept slavery. We shall NOT accept Traitors.
Reply Recommend 0
musti sheikh
Apr 09, 2022 07:33pm
Just give up. The reading is on the wall of this biased court predetermined decision.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Endgame?
Updated 09 Apr, 2022

Endgame?

ONCE again, the prime minister seems to have accepted the inevitability of his forced removal from office. Barring...
09 Apr, 2022

Policy rate hike

THE State Bank has taken its own sweet time to spring into action to avert the growing risks to the economy, which...
09 Apr, 2022

Covid risk

WITH the National Command and Operation Centre wrapped up and more than 80pc of the eligible population vaccinated...
Editorial: The reckoning
Updated 08 Apr, 2022

Editorial: The reckoning

If the PTI finds it no longer has a graceful exit left to take from the NA, it only has itself to blame.
08 Apr, 2022

Punjab chaos

THE brazen disregard exhibited by the PTI-PML-Q alliance for democratic norms in Punjab has plunged the province ...
08 Apr, 2022

Polythene bags

POLYTHENE bags are such an essential part of life that no government ban or public awareness campaign has so far ...