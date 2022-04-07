DAWN.COM Logo

April 07, 2022

ECP says elections can be held in Oct, needs 4 more months to complete delimitation

Fahad Chaudhry April 7, 2022

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Thursday that it would require another four months to complete the process of delimitation of constituencies, adding that elections could be held "honestly, justly and fairly" in October.

The electoral watchdog's statement was in reply to a letter by President Dr Arif Alvi, who had asked the ECP to propose dates for holding general elections in the country.

The president's letter to the ECP stated that under Article 48(5)(A) and Article 224(2) of the Constitution, the president had to appoint a date, not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, for holding general elections.

President Alvi had sought the dates for holding elections after he dissolved the National Assembly (NA) on Prime Minister Imran Khan's advice following the dismissal of a no-trust motion against the premier by NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling on the legality of these measures tonight as the possibility of early elections looms.

In its reply, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the ECP said it was an " independent [and] constitutional entity, entrusted with the sacred duty of organising and conducting elections in terms of Article 218(3) of the Constitution and to make such arrangements and are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law, and that corrupt practices are guarded against".

It also requested the president to schedule meetings with the ECP for further deliberations on holding elections.

Delays in delimitation

The ECP also explained in detail the reasons behind delays in delimitation — an issue that has garnered attention after a Dawn report quoted an ECP official as saying that general elections were not possible within three months due to legal and operational constraints.

He had said fresh delimitation of constituencies, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the number of seats had been increased under the 26th Amend­ment, and bringing district and constituency-wise electoral rolls in conformity were the major challenges.

However, the election commission had clarified at the time that it had not issued any statement about holding elections, but did not say whether it was ready to conduct the polls in three months.

The ECP later held the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government responsible for the delay in delimitation.

In its reply to the president, the electoral watchdog highlighted that delimitation of constituencies was one of the "foundational steps" toward elections and was conducted on the basis of the final publication of census results.

The provisional results of the 6th national census, conducted in 2017, were published on January 3, 2018, the ECP said, adding that the delimitation of the NA and provincial assemblies was carried out on the basis of these results "as a one-time dispensation granted by the amendment made under Article 51(5) of the Constitution for general elections 2018".

The final publication of official results of the census was a constitutional requirement for delimitation for the next elections, the ECP underlined.

"Accordingly, the commission made concerted efforts and took up the matter of final publication of official census results."

The ECP said letters were written to PM Imran and other relevant departments in this regard. It further mentioned that as the number of seats in the NA had reduced after the merger of esrtwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas with KP, it was mandatory that fresh delimitation be carried out in KP.

"But it was not possible due to the non-publication of official census results by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics," the ECP said.

The electoral watchdog further said it had started the process of delimitation and approved timelines for the same after, "finally, the Council of Common Interests published the 6th national census results".

But the government decided to hold a fresh digital census and "the commission was constrained to halt the process of delimitation for which the schedule had already been approved," the ECP said.

It added that subsequently, letters was written to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in September 2021 and January this year for finalisation and publication of fresh digital census results by the end of 2022 so that delimitation could be be completed "well within time as the digital census was planned to be completed by March 2023".

But the ECP had not received any reply from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on the matter and consequently, delimitation was delayed, the commission said.

The ECP said it was not the sole authority to make with regards to the conduct of elections and remained dependent, under the law, upon federal and provincial government for "required feedback".

"In case of any delay on the part of any government to perform its duties and to assist the commission, the delay in conduct of delimitation cannot be attributed to the commission by any stretch of imagination," the electoral watchdog maintained.

Fahmida
Apr 07, 2022 05:19pm
Guided by the Supreme Council Establishment
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 07, 2022 05:20pm
Pakistan should go for the fresh election and with a clean slate.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 07, 2022 05:25pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 07, 2022 05:26pm
ECP is clearly in bed with pmln. They give this statement to affect the SC hearing clearly. Why they didnt work in advance
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Muqads
Apr 07, 2022 05:37pm
Dawn was right after all. Huh
Reply Recommend 0
Waqar
Apr 07, 2022 05:37pm
As per constitution elections are to be held in 90 days. Election commission should always be ready this is no excuse
Reply Recommend 0
Love for Pakistan
Apr 07, 2022 05:38pm
ECP no hurry and take your time and do it as when you ready 100 %, I would suggest if elections held in Jan-Feb 2023 would be good and under cool environment all over Pakistan. Thanks ECP.
Reply Recommend 0
Professor
Apr 07, 2022 05:38pm
So, what did the election commission do for 3 years? when it needs more time.
Reply Recommend 0
Baluchi
Apr 07, 2022 05:40pm
By then PKR will be at 250 and people out on roads like sri lanka
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Apr 07, 2022 05:45pm
First we need proper census in Karachi and other areas and count population properly, then delimitation. Without these election will not be fair and clear. Count every one properly else no point wasting tax payer money
Reply Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Apr 07, 2022 05:46pm
No elections after SC verdict today after 7.30 pm... So don't bother too much... It's for sure...
Reply Recommend 0
Doost
Apr 07, 2022 05:49pm
Yay...let's go for it!! 75% patriots ready to put the honest officials to help Pakistan continue in the honorable path. Do away with the old stooges and their offsprings.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Malik
Apr 07, 2022 05:49pm
They should be ready for election all over the year. What if Imran Khan had dissolved the assemblies before the no confidence motion when everything would be legal. How would Election Commission then say that they couldn't hold elections? This is their only job, by the way.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Apr 07, 2022 05:51pm
Such irresponsible people in higher ranks are very shameful.
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Apr 07, 2022 05:53pm
Constitution says elections must be held in 3 months so what is ECP doing not being ready when that is all they are paid for. Time to sack them....
Reply Recommend 0
Huma
Apr 07, 2022 05:54pm
What Election commission had been doing for so long? Very sad to see that we have commissions and institutions for many things but nothing works.
Reply Recommend 0
TruthHurts
Apr 07, 2022 05:57pm
All doors closing on the corrupt, unconstitutional and incompetent govt of PMIK and PTI. Finally sense prevailing in Pak.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Apr 07, 2022 05:58pm
Replace ECP Mr. Sikandar who is already a N League Member. We see Ex Secy ECP, he can be a good Commissioner.
Reply Recommend 0
Fraz
Apr 07, 2022 06:00pm
Incompetent and very political serving it’s selectors
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Apr 07, 2022 06:05pm
Does any institution work in Pakistan in Pakistan's interests.
Reply Recommend 0
Copper
Apr 07, 2022 06:08pm
Obvious whom they are serving. They are bound to conduct election within three months. This is gross violation of constitution, but there will be no objection of this violation of constitution
Reply Recommend 0
Piwk
Apr 07, 2022 06:19pm
ECP has a lot of PMLn, Ppp etc influencers. It is obvious.
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral Umpire
Apr 07, 2022 06:21pm
@Cris Dăn, where is money?
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral Umpire
Apr 07, 2022 06:23pm
Election between honest and looters again ?
Reply Recommend 0
Prof
Apr 07, 2022 06:25pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Bring WHAT on?
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Apr 07, 2022 06:29pm
Nalaik
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 07, 2022 06:32pm
According to our constitution, if assemblies are dissolved then ECP should organise new elections within 90 days. If ECP unable to do then isn't this violation of constitution and why nobody is not taking notice or suo moto of this violation? This shows favourim, double standards and breaking of our 1973 constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Apr 07, 2022 06:40pm
6 months, what a joke. Resign and go home, you are not up to the job!
Reply Recommend 0

