General elections not possible in three months, say ECP sources

Iftikhar A. KhanPublished April 5, 2022 - Updated April 5, 2022 02:05pm

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has expressed its inability to conduct general elections within three months, citing various legal hitches and procedural challenges as the reason.

A senior official of the ECP told Dawn that the preparations for the general elections would require some six months. He said fresh delimitation of constituencies, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the number of seats had been increased under the 26th Amend­ment, and bringing district- and constituency-wise electoral rolls in conformity were the major challenges.

“Delimitation is a time-consuming exercise where the law provides for one month’s time just to invite objections,” he said, adding that another one month was required to address the same. He said a minimum of three months would be required to complete the exercise, followed by another gigantic task of updating voters’ lists.

The official said procurement of election material, arrangement for ballot papers and appointment and training of polling staff were also amongst the challenges. He said that under the law, ballot papers with water mark were to be used which were not available in the country and would have to be imported. He revealed that the ECP had proposed to amend the law to provide for ballot papers with ‘security features’, instead of ‘water mark’.

The official said inviting bids and scrutinising financial and technical quotations would also require some time. About the election material, he said some two million stamp pads would be required for around 100,000 polling stations. “This is just one example. Other materials in huge quantity, including scissors and ball points, will also have to be procured,” he remarked.

Referring to some legal hitches, the official said that under Section 14 of the Elections Act, the ECP was to announce an election plan four months prior to the polls. He said the law requiring use of EVMs (electronic voting machines) and giving overseas Pakistanis voting rights also held the field and had to be repealed.

The official said the commission had already announced the schedule for local government (LG) elections in Baluchistan, setting May 29 as the polling day, while the process was also under way to hold LG polls in Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad.

“We will have to drop the plan for LG polls, if general elections are to be conducted,” he noted.

Expressing grave concern over the recent political developments and ensuing constitutional crisis, the Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) has identified multiple constitutional, legal and operational challenges to the conduct of an early election.

“While the constitutionality of the measures leading to the dissolution of the National Assembly will be decided by the Supreme Court, Fafen hopes for a prompt decision by the apex court, which rightly took up the matter suo moto, as any delay will continue to accrue collateral issues arising out of the constitutional deadlock.

“Public confusion and political divisions that have already arisen as a result can potentially translate into violent expression. Political parties have a great responsibility to manage their workers and make sure that political disagreements do not turn into violence, especially ahead of an early election,” Fafen said in a statement issued on Monday.

According to it, an early election may not be a smooth process in view of several constitutional and legal complications.

“The critical factor for the legitimacy of any election will be the completion of the Election Commission,” it said, pointing out that the ECP members from Punjab and KP were yet to be appointed. The constitutional procedure for appointment of the members under a caretaker set-up remains unclear under Article 213 (2B), which requires the prime minister and the opposition leader to initiate the process in a specially formed committee comprising only senators.

Another concern is the constitutional and legal status of the current delimitation of seats of the national and provincial assemblies since it was carried out on the basis of provisional results of the 2017 census.

Similarly, confusion continues to shroud the practicality and enforcement of the recent amendments to the Elections Act, 2017, pertaining to the use of EVMs and the facilitation of overseas Pakistanis to vote in their country of residence, which were passed by a joint sitting of parliament without the support of the opposition parties.

Fafen said it had always urged the need for electoral reforms through political consensus as majoritarian changes to the election law always led to challenges to the legitimacy of the election outcome and political stability.

The under-registration of women on the electoral rolls is also one of the major issues that the ECP had started to successfully address through targeted campaigns. While the ECP has been able to arrest the rising gender gap on the electoral rolls, there still are 11.37 million women who remain unregistered as voters.

In case the elections are called within three months, the electoral rolls will have to be frozen 30 days before the announcement of the election programme as per Section 39 of the Elections Act, thereby rendering millions of women voters disenfranchised.

Another challenge to early elections is the operational and logistical preparation by the ECP involving recruiting and training around one million polling staff, and printing, publishing and transportation of election materials as well as selection of locations for more than 10,000 polling stations that are to be established due to the addition of more than 15 million voters on the electoral rolls since the 2018 general elections.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2022

Jamshed
Apr 05, 2022 07:43am
Who is ECP to decide .. they are just a department who have to execute the actions ..ECP should remain neutral in this matter and should not issue such illogical statements
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Apr 05, 2022 07:43am
EVM and voting rights to overseas Pakistanis please.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Apr 05, 2022 07:44am
Three months or six months, IK will sweep the next elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Omair
Apr 05, 2022 07:45am
Oh ECP just get on with
Reply Recommend 0
Rami
Apr 05, 2022 07:47am
Not enough time to rigged the votes for Pmln and PDM ! EC every where is ready to do election it is there only job!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmedd
Apr 05, 2022 07:47am
ECP shows everyone who's the boss
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Apr 05, 2022 07:49am
$,$ everywhere $,$
Reply Recommend 0
Omer
Apr 05, 2022 07:52am
PTI hurriedly dissolved the NA to serve its ego and complicate its illegal act in the NA. They should have consulted the ECP and opposition beforehand.
Reply Recommend 0
Barri Stamford
Apr 05, 2022 07:54am
The ECP needs to get out of its comfort zone and start doing some work.
Reply Recommend 0
Adam khan (Canada)
Apr 05, 2022 07:55am
This is pure topi drama. This institution gets paid every month to keep itself ready and its staff for one thing only. ELECTIONS
Reply Recommend 0
ConstantTrack
Apr 05, 2022 07:56am
IK and PTI folks trying to hold on to power at any cost. Even to the extent of hurting Pakistan for their political goals.
Reply Recommend 0
khurshid
Apr 05, 2022 07:57am
fire them all, get competent people
Reply Recommend 0
Dragden
Apr 05, 2022 07:59am
Old dilapidated ECP and its processes. Good for nothing
Reply Recommend 0
Taimoor Saleem
Apr 05, 2022 07:59am
Every dept is incompetent. Evm law was passed in november 2021. Should have machines by now.
Reply Recommend 0
Basharat Qamar
Apr 05, 2022 08:01am
Election Commission officials only need to get their pay cheques. When it come to do their job, they have hundreds of excuses.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Apr 05, 2022 08:02am
What is benefit of having ECP which cannot hold elections in 90 days when constitution says so? In country like Pakistan which suffers from political instability and uncertainty Election commission should always be ready for election. Supreme Court take notice of this statement by ECP.
Reply Recommend 0
TK
Apr 05, 2022 08:02am
Really? In India they happily happen under 3 months. ECP has no other job. Get to work and make it happen.
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Apr 05, 2022 08:05am
ECP is already getting its directives from the corrupt opposition
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Apr 05, 2022 08:05am
This was expected from ECP which is headed by a Nawaz loyal. Elections are going to be held in three months and we will see that.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 05, 2022 08:13am
Countries reserves running out, IK messing with the last credit line, dissolving assembly, not selecting interim PM, not consulting with ECP. Opportune time to disappear
Reply Recommend 0
David Web
Apr 05, 2022 08:14am
YOu can still do this in 3 months ECP, stop making excuses. For once , do some work
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Apr 05, 2022 08:16am
ECP is subsidiary of PMLN.
Reply Recommend 0
Rm 44
Apr 05, 2022 08:16am
The ECP is PDM mouthpiece. It has wasted years following PDM and now is telling us its useless. Sack the Chief Election Commissioner
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 05, 2022 08:17am
IKN played his dirty hands very effectively .
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Apr 05, 2022 08:20am
Then Chief Election Commissioner and all members should resign as they miserably failed in their duty. As per rules PM can dissolve assembly any time and then elections have to be held within three months. Yet another example that all institutions of the country have been thoroughly politicised. They act according to their political patronage and hardly in the interests of the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas
Apr 05, 2022 08:20am
Incompetent ECP , they should always be prepared for snap elections. As usual they can’t even do a job they are paid to do . Isn’t this against constitution ?.
Reply Recommend 0
TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
Apr 05, 2022 08:22am
After reading the article, I realize this is a mammoth task, and the reason why poor countries like India do not have no confidence votes. Should have a law that doesn't allow removal of a PM by members of own party after taking bribes.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Apr 05, 2022 08:23am
In parliamentary form of govt elections can be called anytime as such election commission should always be ready,no excuses.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Apr 05, 2022 08:26am
Looks like the opposition have done their bidding with certain elements in the ECP - 3 months to conduct an election is ample time if you turn up to work.
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Apr 05, 2022 08:33am
ECP never said it is ready. First it gets enough curse and wrath of political parties then starts working.
Reply Recommend 0
N_Saq
Apr 05, 2022 08:33am
That means IK to remain PM until all the election modalities are finalized by ECP.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Apr 05, 2022 08:34am
Why not announce judgement in Foreign Funding Case. That will restore assemblies and provide extra time for preparations of next elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Masroor
Apr 05, 2022 08:37am
PTI govt. was sleeping during this time. No planning for surprise early election.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir
Apr 05, 2022 08:37am
Fire all the corrupts heads of election commission.
Reply Recommend 0
Bazinga
Apr 05, 2022 08:38am
Election may not be possible, but selection surely is
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed Ahmed
Apr 05, 2022 08:39am
It's not only SCBA, ECP also is pro-PML-N. They want to repeal the key changes to the election process which are the use of EVMs and the right vote to for overseas Pakistanis. They corrupted the institutions, resulting in failing the state to develop.
Reply Recommend 0
Django
Apr 05, 2022 08:39am
If the law says that elections must be held within 90 days, shouldn’t ECP be always ready to conduct elections within 90 days? This is like a fire brigade saying “oh we can’t come to put out the fire because we need a lot of water, the vehicle needs diesel, the firefighters are on holidays… therefore, we’ll come after a week”
Reply Recommend 0
Maverick
Apr 05, 2022 08:40am
ECP is a big mafia. Why does the act allowing the use of EVM and overseas voting need to be repealed?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 05, 2022 08:42am
IK is solely responsible for putting Pakistan in this constitutional crisis.
Reply Recommend 0
SR
Apr 05, 2022 08:42am
Law relating to EVMs and overseas voting would need to be repealed. Is the Opposition even needed when the ECP exists?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 05, 2022 08:44am
If they can not conduct elections in 3 months then chief election commissioner should resign. It is his time to keep the election commission ready to conduct elections at a short notice.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Apr 05, 2022 08:45am
Another useless institution! Who never believes in progressive approach .
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Apr 05, 2022 08:46am
Well, the Election commission is the B team of PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Nax
Apr 05, 2022 08:50am
Electronic voting not possible to this - ECP is good for nothing
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Apr 05, 2022 08:54am
PMLN and PPP need more time to prepare hence ECP comes to their rescue - disgraceful!
Reply Recommend 0
SachBol
Apr 05, 2022 08:54am
It seems ECP has been also taken care of by opposition parties loot. Whole system is corrupt with loot and plunder. 90 days is constitutional requirement and ECP should be ready for it.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood Sarfaraz
Apr 05, 2022 08:55am
But who bears the cost of this untimely election - the opposition or the PM? The answer is neither of the two - its the poor taxpayer for no fault of his.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Apr 05, 2022 09:03am
Where there is a Will there is a way..can’t do the job …resign..
Reply Recommend 0
Integrity
Apr 05, 2022 09:06am
ECP got bought too!
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Apr 05, 2022 09:07am
This is like a Googly from ECP. PMIK is immovable force and no one can make resign from PM. Even army is stunned by this strategy.
Reply Recommend 0
Azaz
Apr 05, 2022 09:08am
Hog wash from the sold out officers of ECP
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 05, 2022 09:09am
It is the primary responsibility of the ECP to be able to hold elections in 90 days. That’s the whole premise of it’s existence.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 05, 2022 09:11am
Replace the Chief Election Commissioner with someone who can guarantee elections in 90 days.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 05, 2022 09:11am
The tentacles of PMLN and PPP are everywhere.
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Apr 05, 2022 09:13am
Was the lection commission sleeping all these years. They intentionally did not procure EVMs. Materials purchase is not a big deal.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas
Apr 05, 2022 09:13am
This will not be considered as against constitution by opposition and their like minded media .
Reply Recommend 0
CClements
Apr 05, 2022 09:15am
I will not be surprised if Mariam Sharif becomes your next Prime Minister. But I doubt if she like the others will be able to solve Pakistan's economic problems. There are pro-US political forces in the country that are contravening China's economic interest in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Public Views
Apr 05, 2022 09:16am
This EC already becomes a controversial. Now, it is not able to hold election. It is failure on it's part and as such be reconstituted consisting of effecient and neutral persons.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Apr 05, 2022 09:16am
Why not have elections in phases? Follow India.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Apr 05, 2022 09:17am
Lets have elections in Punjab in the first phase.
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz
Apr 05, 2022 09:18am
Sack the ECP Chairman amd see how they don't do it in 3 months. It is their job. Do your job or go home
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Apr 05, 2022 09:20am
shows the incompetent team sitting in ECP
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Apr 05, 2022 09:23am
Excuses! Excuses!! Excuses!!! Corruption and bribes have entered all the unholy holes!
Reply Recommend 0
Rational
Apr 05, 2022 09:23am
Makes you think what ECP does in between elections. Sip tea on the porches ? If the constitution says 90 days for elections, ECP should be prepared all the time to hold elections within 90 days.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Abbas
Apr 05, 2022 09:25am
Why do they lose all the stuff from previous polls. I.e. Scissors and administrative items should all be saved, including rubber stamps
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Abbas
Apr 05, 2022 09:25am
ECP has long been known to be a sympathiser of Nawaz and Co.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Apr 05, 2022 09:26am
All institutes seem enemy or vengeful against Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Apr 05, 2022 09:28am
Another enemy of the State ECP
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Apr 05, 2022 09:28am
Election commission chairman should be removed from his position, this is their job to held fair election, 3 months is an ample enough time.
Reply Recommend 0
Fh
Apr 05, 2022 09:28am
ECP helping their masters.
Reply Recommend 0
Harun
Apr 05, 2022 09:29am
@Jamshed , ECP is a constitutional body and has all the right to express reservations because it is the organizing the elections in the first place
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Apr 05, 2022 09:31am
But if we wait for 6 months than it will be easy for opposition to prive that the letter was fake and we will not be able to win .
Reply Recommend 0
Janib
Apr 05, 2022 09:32am
What were they doing until now
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed
Apr 05, 2022 09:34am
This the minimum time required and they should be prepared for it.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Apr 05, 2022 09:36am
So ECP is trying to lengthen their selected PM Imran's Tenure
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Ahmed
Apr 05, 2022 09:38am
6 months for elections. Imran Khan gamble has failed.
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Apr 05, 2022 09:39am
We send billions of dollars to Pakistan. give us voting rights. .
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Apr 05, 2022 09:41am
Good decision by ECP.The general elections should be held in December 2022.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 05, 2022 09:46am
5-7 years before fresh elections are held….any bets ?
Reply Recommend 0
nauman saghir
Apr 05, 2022 09:48am
ECP is bound to conduct elections within three months as soon as they are asked .
Reply Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Apr 05, 2022 09:51am
Why not request Election Commission of India ?
Reply Recommend 0
Son of soil
Apr 05, 2022 09:51am
What is this ECP which need even to import its ballot paper ?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Ali
Apr 05, 2022 10:01am
Present Chief Election Commissioner seems to be orator of political parties of opposition. He should resign from official position and join political party of his choice.
Reply Recommend 0
Zafar Abbas
Apr 05, 2022 10:01am
ECP can try all it can to thwart, manipulate or delay but Imran Khan is highly likely to sweep the next elections. And if the overseas Pakistanis are allowed to vote it will not even be close for they know and have a birds eye view of what's really going on.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayub
Apr 05, 2022 10:03am
They can seek the assistance of other departments to sccomplish the task within the time -frame set in the constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 05, 2022 10:06am
@Fragile State , Any proof of your accusation against ECP or a typical PTI response to anything not going in their favour?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 05, 2022 10:07am
@Anti-Corruption , If wishes were horses, beggars would ride.
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Apr 05, 2022 10:07am
ECP always shuns responsibility.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 05, 2022 10:11am
ECP sounds like that guy in every office who always has reasons for not getting things done
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan H Jafri
Apr 05, 2022 10:15am
Everything now seems staged and raises serious concerns. EC has no choice.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Apr 05, 2022 10:16am
ECP works for PML-N
Reply Recommend 0
Grumpy
Apr 05, 2022 10:16am
Looks like someone in ECP talking on behalf of opposition rather than doing the job honestly!
Reply Recommend 0
Overseas Pakistaniis
Apr 05, 2022 10:18am
Election commission is now law making body. I don’t know they have a PM of tgeir own. They should all be fired from jobs and out source this project to another company.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 05, 2022 10:20am
I agree with the people in ECP who says that three months time is not enough for holding general elections in the country. Only people who are involved in the process of conducting elections knows about the whole drill as how complicated and time consuming the drill is while voters are only required to go to polling stations to cast votes. Let us first wait and see as what judgement SCP will pass on which will determine if the general elections are required to be held in three months or not.
Reply Recommend 0
ali khan
Apr 05, 2022 10:20am
opposition was demanding elections few months back ..does it mean PM has to take permission from EC for dissolution of assemblies ? As per the constitution elections hv to be arranged within three months whenever the govt is dissolved , their no mention of prior consultation with EC before deciding election date
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Apr 05, 2022 10:22am
ECP is part of the cult.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Apr 05, 2022 10:23am
EC is the mouth piece of Opposition (PDM) we all know that. you can't do any good work.
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Apr 05, 2022 10:27am
Excuses, excuses and excuses!
Reply Recommend 0
hussain
Apr 05, 2022 10:32am
over the past 30 years the ECP has been filled with political appointments, I wonder how many constituency boundary changes will be made to make sure the pmln come up trump. unfortunately I don't trust the ECP nor the judiciary
Reply Recommend 0
Shehzad Zafar
Apr 05, 2022 10:32am
Its time to finish the internet party in pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
hussain
Apr 05, 2022 10:33am
@Omer, if anyone has egos then it's those practising dynastic rule.
Reply Recommend 0
hussain
Apr 05, 2022 10:36am
@Taimoor Saleem, they have already been tested, I initially was against them but having seen that they also have a print of your vote that is then balloted, this ineffect providing security and minimising fraud.
Reply Recommend 0
abe
Apr 05, 2022 10:41am
Just get the job done. You can get the ball point pens & stamp pads in 1 day.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadim
Apr 05, 2022 10:47am
Pakistan constitution requires 90 day notice for elections, therefore Election Commission should always be ready to hold an election within 90 days. They have one job and if they can’t perform that then whats the point.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Apr 05, 2022 10:48am
2022 and still no EVM's - Suits the opposition who opposed this and we are left with ECP who won't don their job unless you tip them big time.
Reply Recommend 0
Fraz
Apr 05, 2022 10:49am
There you go,are you surprised. Pretty incompetent, huh, every time. Why can’t they be changed?
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Apr 05, 2022 10:51am
ECP is an arm of the NS mafia we have all seen that. These people paid by taxpayer serve someone else.
Reply Recommend 0
Shk
Apr 05, 2022 10:53am
What has the ECP been doing for the past 3 and a half years if elections can not be held? What is the point of having a clause in Constitution that election must be held within 90 days of dissolution of assembly if “it is not possible?”
Reply Recommend 0
Hrk
Apr 05, 2022 10:55am
ECP should start doing their job, they are just sitting doing nothing
Reply Recommend 0
Arsalan Alvi
Apr 05, 2022 10:56am
You have ONE job ECP !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Saif
Apr 05, 2022 10:56am
Useless election commission. They have been caught sleeping on the wheel. Six months to prepare for the election - they are still living in the last century.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Apr 05, 2022 11:05am
What a lazy corrupt bunch. All these timelines can be squeezed.
Reply Recommend 0
malik
Apr 05, 2022 11:08am
Why no proposed to change the 90 days requirement in the constitution since 1973.
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Apr 05, 2022 11:09am
PTI Trolls anybody and everybody!
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Apr 05, 2022 11:10am
ECP must be ready to hold elections at anytime as PM holds the right to dissolve assemblies anytime. They are issuing political statements and must be barred from doing that. Fafen has no right to comment on legislation procedure when constitution of Pakistan allows laws to be passed by majority. There is no reference to consensus, Fafen is also issuing political statements
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Apr 05, 2022 11:10am
@Omer, what a joke! A PM should ask ECP before dissolving assembly
Reply Recommend 0
malik
Apr 05, 2022 11:11am
@ConstantTrack, May be you missed the news that national assemblyhas beendevolvedand PTI is no more in government.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Apr 05, 2022 11:16am
It is not the wok of ECP to decide,why delimitation was not done before ? Why ECP was sleeping...once again ECP has come in support of opposition
Reply Recommend 0
rumaria
Apr 05, 2022 11:17am
Seriously?? So now ECP has to decide when elections can be conducted ?
Reply Recommend 0
Munir. G
Apr 05, 2022 11:18am
general elections should not be held while the thugs are at the helm
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Apr 05, 2022 11:18am
Why the entire country must be sacrificed to satisfy one man's ego?
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Apr 05, 2022 11:23am
@Anti-Corruption , USA regime change! How can IK be back! Are you sleeping?
Reply Recommend 0
Saleh
Apr 05, 2022 11:24am
These useless and incompetent officials should resign if they are unable to deliver.
Reply Recommend 0
Kf khan
Apr 05, 2022 11:28am
It is the result when unconstitutional and unpredictable actions are taken.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 05, 2022 11:29am
Grow Up ECP. DO YOUR WORK. BTW Why does the act allowing the use of EVM and overseas voting need to be repealed? A Big No.
Reply Recommend 0
Neo
Apr 05, 2022 11:29am
Those all criticising EC, just think how big this exercise is.. Arranging for candidates to nominate, approve or reject their candidature, assign voting symbols to independents, printing ballet papers and transporting them securely (they are more valuable than currency notes), arrange for govt workers, venues etc, arranging security forces for election, planning and executing election nationwide in phases... is this a small job for a dept who has limited resources ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 05, 2022 11:30am
Grow up ECP. Justify your salaries generated from Public tax money.
Reply Recommend 0
Raja Jee
Apr 05, 2022 11:32am
ECP once again proving they are Oppositions Touts
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Apr 05, 2022 11:36am
ECP has failed.Election was imminent for along time. Why ECP was sleeping. The President must ask Supreme Court to arrange the election in stipulated period.
Reply Recommend 0
Raja Jee
Apr 05, 2022 11:36am
Basically ECP saying they want to breach Constitution and can not fulfil 90 days requirement law, now when will opposition request Article 6 be invoked against incompetent ECP?
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
Apr 05, 2022 11:36am
Now that's how you kill time, good ECP keep them all out including Imran Khan...
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Apr 05, 2022 11:41am
It is mentioned in the constitution that election to be held in 90 days,once assemblies are dissolved.Why ECP not following the rule.Any clause of punishment for not following the rule.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr right
Apr 05, 2022 11:45am
No point in holding elections anymore!
Reply Recommend 0
AbuBakr
Apr 05, 2022 12:00pm
Everything is impossible for ECP. Dissolve the body as soon…
Reply Recommend 0
Prof Naik
Apr 05, 2022 12:02pm
Large quantities of scissors and ball point pens need to be purchased? Are you kidding me! Is this a kindy art class or a public institution?
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin Alim Qazi
Apr 05, 2022 12:08pm
Another treason? Season of constitutional abuse? Can EC defy the constitutional provision or it expects the PM to get their nod before dissolving assembly
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Malik
Apr 05, 2022 12:08pm
ECP, another impartial government organisation heavily influenced by politicians by appointing their own people like younger Sharif corrupted Punjab police and administration. Impartiality to be expected from them is like expecting sun to rise from the west.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir A
Apr 05, 2022 12:13pm
Perhaps the first instance of a department announcing its incapabilities and incompetence so openly.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Apr 05, 2022 12:13pm
IK should be put in jail
Reply Recommend 0
Badar janjua
Apr 05, 2022 12:17pm
ECP should be ready for new election any time. This is there duty and they get paid for this. Incompetent EcP!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Apr 05, 2022 12:33pm
They should withhold their salaries.They take all instructions from NS. Biased.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Apr 05, 2022 12:34pm
@Rashid, Did they also get $'s.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Apr 05, 2022 12:35pm
@ConstantTrack, No to go to the people.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Apr 05, 2022 12:37pm
@TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP, Agree.
Reply Recommend 0
xid
Apr 05, 2022 12:59pm
@Khalid, he has put up a caretaker prime minister tho its just that the opposition like usual has not and is complicating the process.
Reply Recommend 0
Riasat Khan
Apr 05, 2022 01:03pm
What have they been doing if they are not ready for elections? Do they only wake up 3 months before elections are announced. They should be putting process/ procedures in place and should be ready immediately.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 05, 2022 01:05pm
ECP just denied giving such a statement. You should come clean with its verification.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahjee
Apr 05, 2022 01:05pm
is the ECP trying to pressurize the SC hearing?
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Apr 05, 2022 01:10pm
ECP would fail to perform its fudamental duty.
Reply Recommend 0
MJ Khan
Apr 05, 2022 01:56pm
Ridiculous.
Reply Recommend 0
Asmat Jamal
Apr 05, 2022 02:01pm
This News has been denied by ECP and declared it as fake news
Reply Recommend 0
MJ Khan
Apr 05, 2022 02:01pm
@Basharat Qamar, very true, Basharat Bhai.
Reply Recommend 0

