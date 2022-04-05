DAWN.COM Logo

April 05, 2022

Haven't received any letter from President Alvi: Shehbaz

Dawn.comPublished April 5, 2022 - Updated April 5, 2022 01:56pm
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif addresses media in Islamabad.—DawnNewsTV
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif addresses media in Islamabad.—DawnNewsTV

Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed that he hadn't received "any letter" from President Dr Arif Alvi regarding the proposal of names for the appointment of caretaker prime minister.

Addressing the media in Islamabad, the PML-N president said, "As I speak, I have not received officially any letter from President Alvi."

Yesterday, the President's Secretariat shared copies of letters written to interim Prime Minister Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif, asking them to propose names for the post of caretaker prime minister.

The development came a day after the National Assembly deputy speaker disallowed a no-trust confidence motion against the premier and the president dissolved the lower house of Parliament on the premier's advice.

"Caretaker prime minister shall be appointed by the president in consultation with the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the outgoing NA as per Article 224-A(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan," the president's letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, stated.

In his media talk today, Shehbaz said that whenever he got the letter, he would first consult with his legal team and opposition partners, and then send names for the interim prime minister.

"But Arif Alvi and Imran Khan Niazi have violated and trampled the constitution. A decision on this matter should first be taken. Rest of the things will be seen later," he added.

'Gen Bajwa should clarify'

Talking about Sunday's NA proceedings and the "threat letter" on the basis of which the deputy speaker dismissed the no-trust resolution against the premier without voting, Shehbaz said that the deputy speaker's ruling had declared 197 members of the Parliament "traitors".

"Today, I want General Bajwa and the DG ISI to clarify ... Bring evidence if we have committed treason and show it to the public so that everything becomes crystal clear," the PML-N leader said, adding that they would put this demand in front of the Supreme Court as well.

Shehbaz added that the opposition had been calling out PM Imran from the day he came to power. "We have been protesting against him for more than three years now. But the day we decided to take a constitutional path [to oust him], we were called traitors."

He demanded that the establishment should clarify today if they had "signed the minutes of the National Security Committee meeting which said that the opposition has played a role in the foreign conspiracy".

"Did the establishment approve them? Were they vetted? These are the answers the nation wants to know today."

Salman
Apr 05, 2022 01:26pm
LMAO u-turn by stooge number 1
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Apr 05, 2022 01:27pm
IK's game is going to over soon.
Reply Recommend 0
pakpro
Apr 05, 2022 01:27pm
Cry some more traitor
Reply Recommend 0
Lookeron
Apr 05, 2022 01:31pm
True, Army should not keep silence on such critical issue, shaking the whole nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Inayat Khan
Apr 05, 2022 01:33pm
May be Maqsood Chaprhasi should clarify rather than Bajwa?????
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Apr 05, 2022 01:36pm
Time to put this guy behind cell now
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Apr 05, 2022 01:37pm
The real traitor is IK who visited Moscow just before the Russia invaded Ukraine.
Reply Recommend 0
Lookeron
Apr 05, 2022 01:38pm
Army was supposed to react on this issue as quickly as they did when a special a court court convicted Dictator Musharraf.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 05, 2022 01:40pm
It's probably lost in the post, have you checked with your local post office? Anyway it's not that important anyway since u do not wish to take part in this whole messy mess anyway.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Apr 05, 2022 01:40pm
Khan has created a huge mess to try and keep power. This could get messy if the supreme Court does not uphold the law. This has greatly weakened the fabric of pakistan. Khan has weakened the economy and the solidarity. Divide and rule. Foreign funding??
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Apr 05, 2022 01:44pm
Yes you committed many times, you all are bunch of traitors
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Apr 05, 2022 01:47pm
yesterday he was saying he would not be part of the process for putting in place the caretaker prime minister!
Reply Recommend 0
khangul
Apr 05, 2022 01:48pm
What a bizarre statement! Now General Bajwa and ISPR will provide No-Treason certificate to PDM?
Reply Recommend 0
zaya
Apr 05, 2022 01:49pm
"Shehbaz added that the opposition had been calling out PM Imran from the day he came to power. "We have been protesting against him for more than three years now. But the day we decided to take a constitutional path [to oust him], we were called traitors." The day you presented VNC you did it in desperation to please the masters, and with a link to the usa under secretary's notification backing your actions; you were all disloyal to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Rana ravioli
Apr 05, 2022 01:50pm
Ask Donald Lu
Reply Recommend 0
Qazi Mehran
Apr 05, 2022 01:50pm
Double game of Prime Minister (Former) Imran Khan..
Reply Recommend 0
Jazz
Apr 05, 2022 01:52pm
Liar liar
Reply Recommend 0
Jazz
Apr 05, 2022 01:52pm
Oh that comes in envelop from Pakistan. Or are you expecting it in suitcase with green bills
Reply Recommend 0
nauman saghir
Apr 05, 2022 01:53pm
Politicians themselves involve institutions in politics
Reply Recommend 0
Khan D
Apr 05, 2022 01:53pm
How is Gen Bajwa involved in all this. He is military man not politician. Why is military getting involved in politics. Why not just appoint Gen Bajwa as prime minister and call if this katli putli show.
Reply Recommend 0
Jazz
Apr 05, 2022 01:54pm
Ohh you only see suitcases it may have gone under one of those.
Reply Recommend 0
Jazz
Apr 05, 2022 01:55pm
It could have been rejected as it may not have been heavy enough to be be worth to open it
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Apr 05, 2022 01:55pm
Mr. Shahbaz Sharif, please download from internet.
Reply Recommend 0
Kay
Apr 05, 2022 01:56pm
Creating unnecessary drama! Use Burnol please
Reply Recommend 0
Babar
Apr 05, 2022 01:58pm
Crooks and looters trying to seize control and get back into government, will people of Pakistan standby and allow it to happen?
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 05, 2022 02:05pm
Oh so now the Army and ISI is good, before the army was bad, what a bunch of hypocrites, we want government by hook or crook, we wont go to the public.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 05, 2022 02:06pm
All of a sudden the Army is their friend now, before they were maligning the army, do these people have any morals.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 05, 2022 02:08pm
The opposition wanted to get rid of the government, wanted elections, so you have it both so what is all the fuss is about or was it your agenda to have the government without being elected and then loot for a year and then run away overseas like your brother and others, what a joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 05, 2022 02:09pm
I have never seen such an immoral, corrupt and greedy opposition in my life, they keep fooling the people and the has come to get rid of these corrupt looters once and for all.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Apr 05, 2022 02:11pm
He told us that he didn't receive any letter to attend NSC meeting. But now their lawyers sheepishly admit in Supreme Court that opposition leaders deliberately didn't attend the NSC meeting. Soon he will be admitting that Nawaz Sharif did receive the letter of support from USA government in favour of no confidence motion.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Apr 05, 2022 02:19pm
No one is Fifth Column but for gaining power listening to officials of other countries and not disclosing is treason.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 05, 2022 02:19pm
Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed that he hadn't received "any letter" from President Dr Arif Alvi regarding the proposal of names for the appointment of caretaker prime minister. Hahahahaha. Sudden change of mind after neutral professional ex judge Gulzar Ahmed was proposed by government.
Reply Recommend 0
Troll
Apr 05, 2022 02:19pm
Shahbaz shareef and other pdm parties are not trustable.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 05, 2022 02:19pm
@Punjabi Lion, IK's game is going to over soon. You were saying that for last 3 years. Get over it.
Reply Recommend 0

