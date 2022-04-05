DAWN.COM Logo

Shehbaz urges Gen Bajwa, DG ISI to 'bring evidence' of any treason committed by opposition

Dawn.comPublished April 5, 2022 - Updated April 5, 2022 06:47pm
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif addresses media in Islamabad.—DawnNewsTV
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif addresses media in Islamabad.—DawnNewsTV

Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Bajwa and Director General ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum to present evidence of any alleged treason committed by the joint opposition.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri had on Sunday dismissed the opposition's no-trust move against the now interim Prime Minister Imran Khan without voting after linking it with a "foreign conspiracy" — which government claims first came to light in a 'threat letter' by a US official — and terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution.

Days before the NA session, the Natio­nal Security Committee (NSC), which is the top civil-military forum, had also expre­ssed “grave concern” over US meddling in Pakistan’s internal affairs and decided to lodge a strong protest.

Addressing the media in Islamabad today, Shehbaz said that the deputy speaker's ruling had declared 197 members of the Parliament "traitors" as he directly asked the country's top military officials to provide proof, if any, of the opposition's complicity in the alleged foreign conspiracy.

"Today, I want General Bajwa and the DG ISI to clarify ... Bring evidence if we have committed treason and show it to the public so that everything becomes crystal clear," the PML-N leader said, adding that they would put this demand in front of the Supreme Court as well.

Shehbaz added that the opposition had been calling out PM Imran from the day he came to power. "We have been protesting against him for more than three years now. But the day we decided to take a constitutional path [to oust him], we were called traitors."

He demanded that the establishment should clarify today if they had "signed the minutes of the National Security Committee meeting which said that the opposition has played a role in the foreign conspiracy".

"Did the establishment approve them? Were they vetted? These are the answers the nation wants to know today."

Responding to the PML-N president's demand, PTI spokesperson Shahbaz Gill said it was a usual practice of the party to "drag institutions into politics".

He claimed that the reason behind the PML-N not attending the NSC meeting was being involved with the foreign elements behind the alleged conspiracy.

Haven't received any letter from President Alvi: Shehbaz

Meanwhile, Shehbaz claimed that he hadn't received "any letter" from President Dr Arif Alvi regarding the proposal of names for the appointment of caretaker prime minister.

"As I speak, I have not received officially any letter from President Alvi," he said.

Yesterday, the President's Secretariat shared copies of letters written to interim Prime Minister Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif, asking them to propose names for the post of caretaker prime minister.

The development came a day after the National Assembly deputy speaker disallowed a no-trust confidence motion against the premier and the president dissolved the lower house of Parliament on the premier's advice.

"Caretaker prime minister shall be appointed by the president in consultation with the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the outgoing NA as per Article 224-A(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan," the president's letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, stated.

In his media talk today, Shehbaz said that whenever he got the letter, he would first consult with his legal team and opposition partners, and then send names for the interim prime minister.

"But Arif Alvi and Imran Khan Niazi have violated and trampled the constitution. A decision on this matter should first be taken. Rest of the things will be seen later," he added.

No Confidence
Pakistan

Salman
Apr 05, 2022 01:26pm
LMAO u-turn by stooge number 1
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Apr 05, 2022 01:27pm
IK's game is going to over soon.
Reply Recommend 0
pakpro
Apr 05, 2022 01:27pm
Cry some more traitor
Reply Recommend 0
Lookeron
Apr 05, 2022 01:31pm
True, Army should not keep silence on such critical issue, shaking the whole nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Inayat Khan
Apr 05, 2022 01:33pm
May be Maqsood Chaprhasi should clarify rather than Bajwa?????
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Apr 05, 2022 01:36pm
Time to put this guy behind cell now
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Apr 05, 2022 01:37pm
The real traitor is IK who visited Moscow just before the Russia invaded Ukraine.
Reply Recommend 0
Lookeron
Apr 05, 2022 01:38pm
Army was supposed to react on this issue as quickly as they did when a special a court court convicted Dictator Musharraf.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 05, 2022 01:40pm
It's probably lost in the post, have you checked with your local post office? Anyway it's not that important anyway since u do not wish to take part in this whole messy mess anyway.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Apr 05, 2022 01:40pm
Khan has created a huge mess to try and keep power. This could get messy if the supreme Court does not uphold the law. This has greatly weakened the fabric of pakistan. Khan has weakened the economy and the solidarity. Divide and rule. Foreign funding??
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Apr 05, 2022 01:44pm
Yes you committed many times, you all are bunch of traitors
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Apr 05, 2022 01:47pm
yesterday he was saying he would not be part of the process for putting in place the caretaker prime minister!
Reply Recommend 0
khangul
Apr 05, 2022 01:48pm
What a bizarre statement! Now General Bajwa and ISPR will provide No-Treason certificate to PDM?
Reply Recommend 0
zaya
Apr 05, 2022 01:49pm
"Shehbaz added that the opposition had been calling out PM Imran from the day he came to power. "We have been protesting against him for more than three years now. But the day we decided to take a constitutional path [to oust him], we were called traitors." The day you presented VNC you did it in desperation to please the masters, and with a link to the usa under secretary's notification backing your actions; you were all disloyal to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Rana ravioli
Apr 05, 2022 01:50pm
Ask Donald Lu
Reply Recommend 0
Qazi Mehran
Apr 05, 2022 01:50pm
Double game of Prime Minister (Former) Imran Khan..
Reply Recommend 0
Jazz
Apr 05, 2022 01:52pm
Liar liar
Reply Recommend 0
Jazz
Apr 05, 2022 01:52pm
Oh that comes in envelop from Pakistan. Or are you expecting it in suitcase with green bills
Reply Recommend 0
nauman saghir
Apr 05, 2022 01:53pm
Politicians themselves involve institutions in politics
Reply Recommend 0
Khan D
Apr 05, 2022 01:53pm
How is Gen Bajwa involved in all this. He is military man not politician. Why is military getting involved in politics. Why not just appoint Gen Bajwa as prime minister and call if this katli putli show.
Reply Recommend 0
Jazz
Apr 05, 2022 01:54pm
Ohh you only see suitcases it may have gone under one of those.
Reply Recommend 0
Jazz
Apr 05, 2022 01:55pm
It could have been rejected as it may not have been heavy enough to be be worth to open it
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Apr 05, 2022 01:55pm
Mr. Shahbaz Sharif, please download from internet.
Reply Recommend 0
Kay
Apr 05, 2022 01:56pm
Creating unnecessary drama! Use Burnol please
Reply Recommend 0
Babar
Apr 05, 2022 01:58pm
Crooks and looters trying to seize control and get back into government, will people of Pakistan standby and allow it to happen?
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 05, 2022 02:05pm
Oh so now the Army and ISI is good, before the army was bad, what a bunch of hypocrites, we want government by hook or crook, we wont go to the public.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 05, 2022 02:06pm
All of a sudden the Army is their friend now, before they were maligning the army, do these people have any morals.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 05, 2022 02:08pm
The opposition wanted to get rid of the government, wanted elections, so you have it both so what is all the fuss is about or was it your agenda to have the government without being elected and then loot for a year and then run away overseas like your brother and others, what a joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 05, 2022 02:09pm
I have never seen such an immoral, corrupt and greedy opposition in my life, they keep fooling the people and the has come to get rid of these corrupt looters once and for all.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Apr 05, 2022 02:11pm
He told us that he didn't receive any letter to attend NSC meeting. But now their lawyers sheepishly admit in Supreme Court that opposition leaders deliberately didn't attend the NSC meeting. Soon he will be admitting that Nawaz Sharif did receive the letter of support from USA government in favour of no confidence motion.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Apr 05, 2022 02:19pm
No one is Fifth Column but for gaining power listening to officials of other countries and not disclosing is treason.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 05, 2022 02:19pm
Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed that he hadn't received "any letter" from President Dr Arif Alvi regarding the proposal of names for the appointment of caretaker prime minister. Hahahahaha. Sudden change of mind after neutral professional ex judge Gulzar Ahmed was proposed by government.
Reply Recommend 0
Troll
Apr 05, 2022 02:19pm
Shahbaz shareef and other pdm parties are not trustable.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 05, 2022 02:19pm
@Punjabi Lion, IK's game is going to over soon. You were saying that for last 3 years. Get over it.
Reply Recommend 0
JustBecause
Apr 05, 2022 02:20pm
Mr Sharif has already received the letter, but doesn’t recognise it because it wasn’t written in Calibri font!
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Apr 05, 2022 02:25pm
What a liar?
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Apr 05, 2022 02:27pm
He is trying his best to become the "selected"
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Apr 05, 2022 02:27pm
What else do you expect? From the PTI goons top to bottom? Except lies and evasions?
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Apr 05, 2022 02:30pm
Ask the other thugs, they are hiding it from you.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 05, 2022 02:32pm
@MirzaCanada, "The real traitor is IK who visited Moscow just before the Russia invaded Ukraine." And why did Modi abstain in UN resolutions against Russia??
Reply Recommend 0
Truth will Always prevail
Apr 05, 2022 02:32pm
It is a proof yet again they can not come in power with out establishment help. Doesn't it call selected government. No word from other 2: stooges to 3rd stooge asking to be selected
Reply Recommend 0
sheryaar
Apr 05, 2022 02:34pm
@Punjabi Lion, pls change ur nick to punjabi mouse !!
Reply Recommend 0
sheryaar
Apr 05, 2022 02:35pm
@Ajaz, really????? looks like u have also lost ur mind like opposition !!
Reply Recommend 0
Truth will Always prevail
Apr 05, 2022 02:37pm
@Adnan Mazher Khan, some one will have to teach him how to use the internet
Reply Recommend 0
M Ahmed
Apr 05, 2022 02:47pm
Unable to wear newly stitched sarwani, he has gone mental.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr right
Apr 05, 2022 02:48pm
Selectors are playing double game!
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Apr 05, 2022 02:50pm
Beggars crying for seats. :))
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Apr 05, 2022 02:55pm
It's in the Mail !
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Apr 05, 2022 02:57pm
Not exactly but acted in irresponsibly.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Apr 05, 2022 03:05pm
@Inayat Khan, best comment. Like button not working.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Apr 05, 2022 03:06pm
Useless delay tactics. You know what's in the letter. Please do your prep for the nomination.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Apr 05, 2022 03:07pm
Nobody believes eves the lies coming out of PML mouth anymore.
Reply Recommend 0
JustBecause
Apr 05, 2022 03:07pm
Sharif sahab, beggars cannot be choosers.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 05, 2022 03:20pm
I say to Shabaz Sharif: keep shedding crocodile's tears and day dreaming, as you are incapable of being PM and baygarat cannot hold high position!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul hanif
Apr 05, 2022 03:24pm
Don't worry we will send you copy via WhatsApp I thought you said you weren't interested...
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 05, 2022 03:33pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Apr 05, 2022 03:38pm
Letter is in the mail.
Reply Recommend 0
Fawad
Apr 05, 2022 04:32pm
It's coming via Qatar, might take some time.
Reply Recommend 0
Nam
Apr 05, 2022 04:33pm
Now who is going to Generals? Why Generals should decide who is committed gross negligence or outright treachery. 1. Attorney general should look into it . The check is the court. 2. People of Pakistan should decide if the opposition’s act is a gross violation of the trust and vote accordingly.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Apr 05, 2022 04:36pm
@Punjabi Lion, you need to improve you grammar Mr lion…
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Apr 05, 2022 04:37pm
@MirzaCanada, how is he a traitor…did he orchestrate that invasion?
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Apr 05, 2022 04:48pm
The 3 stooges were demanding early elections and removal of PM which they have been given so why are they complaining? They should happily prepare for and contest elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Doost
Apr 05, 2022 04:59pm
Liar liar, we saw the letter many days ago.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Apr 05, 2022 05:02pm
Why he is involving the selectors now.
Reply Recommend 0
Same One
Apr 05, 2022 05:26pm
You should have thought about Pakistan first before doing anything. Should not have bought the useless animals for millions. Why is it a coincidence that for 3.5 years you dis nothing and then suddenly everything for momentum at the same time? And while you did not appear in courts for your cases, how come suddenly you are fit as 20 yrs old and jump in the same court.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Apr 05, 2022 05:28pm
If you want clarification you should have been into meeting when invited, but were arrogant and busy in horse trading and pay the price of your ever stupidity.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 05, 2022 05:41pm
If you stop listening to your incompetent subservients Maryam Aurangzeb and Kakhan Abbassi, Shebaz Shrief, you would work better!
Reply Recommend 0
Beefeater
Apr 05, 2022 05:45pm
All "corrupt politicians" will be "routed" out, into the history books. Ask what you can do for your country and not "what" can your country do for you!
Reply Recommend 0
Ak
Apr 05, 2022 05:49pm
Meetings with USA diplomats . Why he ask for things that are hard to find.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani Trump
Apr 05, 2022 05:50pm
Bit confused, if the NA was dismantled on the premise of alleged ‘traitors’ in parliament, why has no action been taken against anyone even yet? How are the same people then ok to take part in next elections?
Reply Recommend 0
FROM
Apr 05, 2022 05:55pm
@Punjabi Lion, keep dreaming
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Apr 05, 2022 05:57pm
He is no more even leader of opposition, in which capacity he is demanding to show the letter which contain sensitive security concern.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan M
Apr 05, 2022 05:57pm
So now they Army to get involved? Lol
Reply Recommend 0
Ashfaq ahmed
Apr 05, 2022 05:57pm
Bollywood actor trying to drag Army and DGISI in this dirty game of politics, DGISPR categorically denied. One broke the country, another handed over the trillions looted to Indian Managers. Yet asking for proof (to be Ghaddars) and trying to re-start plundering 'chothi waari' like says Lomri Mariyam Nawaz.
Reply Recommend 0
Hansoti sh
Apr 05, 2022 05:58pm
@pakpro, and where is London LOOTER. Anglo Raj
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 05, 2022 05:58pm
@MirzaCanada, The real traitor is IK who visited Moscow just before the Russia invaded Ukraine. Yes, to tell putin to stop the war and resolve issues through dialogue. Thats called humanity. Nawaz sharif met Indian and Israeli diplomats, that is treachery. Opposition took instructions from Donal Lu, that is called treachery.
Reply Recommend 0
Hansoti sh
Apr 05, 2022 06:00pm
@Pakistani Trump , why is LOOTER in LONDON, while guarantor free?
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Apr 05, 2022 06:05pm
You know well who pulls your strings. You are not a Choocha. IK has disrobed all of you.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Apr 05, 2022 06:06pm
What if they provide proofs and then he flee to London with a pretext of detoriating health.
Reply Recommend 0

Opinion

Wood for the trees

Wood for the trees

Arifa Noor
Govts cannot battle political crises, leaving the economy and other matters on autopilot, as they fight for survival.

Editorial

Traitor vs traitor
Updated 05 Apr, 2022

Traitor vs traitor

Misinterpreting or violating the Constitution is not ‘high treason’.
05 Apr, 2022

Punjab crisis

WHAT happened during the briefest possible and disorderly session of the Punjab Assembly called to elect a new ...
05 Apr, 2022

Safe blood transfusion

THE detection of serious blood-borne diseases — hepatitis B & C and HIV — in a number of haemophilic...
04 Apr, 2022

Democracy subverted

THE nation is stunned. Ahead of the vote of no-confidence, the prime minister had repeatedly hinted that he had a...
04 Apr, 2022

Dealing with militants

IN two recent back-to-back attacks in the southern district of Tank and neighbouring South Waziristan tribal...
Updated 03 Apr, 2022

Eyes on Islamabad

Gen Bajwa seems to have chosen a questionable time to publicly break ranks with the PTI government.