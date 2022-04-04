Govt has committed coup against country, claims opposition

ISLAMABAD: The opposition on Sunday described the government’s acts of disallowing vote on its no-trust resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan and dissolving the National Assembly as treasonous and called for the trial of those responsible for the blatant violation of the Constitution under Article 6.

“Imran Niazi has committed a coup against the country and its constitution and its punishment is mentioned in Article 6,” said a statement of the joint opposition.

The opposition termed it a “black day” in the country’s history and “condemned” the “undemocratic actions and behaviour” of all the government functionaries, including the speaker. The opposition, it said, had proved its majority in the National Assembly.

The joint opposition welcomed the short order issued by the Supreme Court and said that the joint opposition and the 220 million people of Pakistan hoped that the court would uphold the Constitution and would give a “fair and just decision in the light of the constitution to bring the country out of the crisis created by the government through its unconstitutional acts. The opposition demanded that a full court should hear the case.

Seeks action under Article 6 for not allowing vote on no-trust, dissolution of NA

“There will be consequences for blatant and brazen violation of the constitution,” said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Twitter hours after President Dr Arif Alvi dissolved the assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Later, talking to a private TV channel, Mr Sharif expressed the hope that the Supreme Court would play its role and uphold the constitution. He said they would accept the SC’s decision even if it went against them.

“Your coup attempt will not succeed. Early elections were our demand and not yours. No confidence, electoral reforms, early free and fair elections is our long stated goal. When a no-confidence motion pending against PM and the speaker, you can’t dissolve assemblies and speaker can’t end the session without voting on the no-confidence motion,” tweeted Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in response to the prime minister’s tweet in which he had asked the opposition to make preparations for the polls.

Later, Mr Bhutto-Zardari in conversation with a private TV channel said the prime minister, the speaker, the deputy speaker, the president and anybody involved in this act had committed high treason.

“There is no space in our constitution for them to dissolve the assembly, issue a notification to dissolve the assembly while we bring a vote of no-confidence against the prime minister,” he said.

“We are recording our protest in the parliament. We have demanded of the Supreme Court and all those institutions responsible for the protection and implementation of the constitution to do so and accept our no-confidence that is legal,” he added.

“We hope that our judiciary will not let any unconstitutional act take place,” he said, adding that when such a grave attack had been made on the constitution, “we expect for the Supreme Court to correct it.”

“It is not possible for the Supreme Court to not stand with us. It is bound to stand with and defend the constitution,” he went on saying.

“We salute the Supreme Court for showing a responsible attitude even on a Sunday. We have hopes associated with it,” he said.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari alleged that the prime minister had committed treason to run from the no-confidence.

“We have proved that the majority is with us. We will not let Pakistan be run on the rule of the jungle,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said the opposition was ready for elections. He said since they had submitted a no-confidence motion against the speaker too, therefore, he could not even prorogue the session.

He said the reality was that Imran Khan had lost, according to the constitution and democracy.

“Do the Pakistani people want for things to take place according to the constitution or a person’s ego? Pakistan has become a banana republic before the world today. We will not let Imran succeed in this conspiracy,” he added.

He said the no-confidence motion was the only democratic way for the transfer of power. “If the Parliament’s peaceful transfer of power is hindered today, a precedent can be set for the transfer of power in the Supreme Court as well. There are other institutions in Rawalpindi that can face the same problem,” he said. Talking to reporters, PML-N senator Mussadiq Malik accused Imran Khan of trying to create a constitutional crisis in the country.

“We had 197 votes ... you all saw and counted ... the votes were counted in front of the cameras,” he added. “We will avenge this disrespect of the constitution and the 220 million people,” he declared.

Central information secretary of the PPP and ex-MNA Shazia Marri in a statement said Imran Khan had lost his majority in the National Assembly during the vote of no-confidence against him and the dissolution of the assemblies on his advice was sheer violation of the constitution.

PML-N’s senior vice-president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi termed it an attack on the country’s political system. He said the country’s future political system now depended on the Supreme Court’s decision.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2022