DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 04, 2022

2 sisters die as building leaned, partially collapsed in Karachi's PIB Colony

Imtiaz AliPublished April 4, 2022 - Updated April 4, 2022 10:07am
People gather at the site of a residential building that collapsed in PIB Colony on Sunday.—PPI
People gather at the site of a residential building that collapsed in PIB Colony on Sunday.—PPI

KARACHI: Two sisters were killed and a boy suffered injuries when a three-storey building in PIB Colony leaned to a side and some part of it caved in on Sunday evening, police, hospital officials and rescue services said.

The building had developed cracks a few days ago which prompted the family to shift to some other place.

However, on Sunday evening they came to collect a few things when the building leaned towards a side and some part of it collapsed. Residents and rescue workers tried to pull out the injured from the debris.

The boy was recovered immediately and taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

A few days ago victims’ family already left the building after it developed cracks

Two bodies of women were also retrieved from the debris. They were identified as two sisters, Fauzia Mushtaq, 41, and Reema Mushtaq, 21.

Additional Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said the boy suffered minor injuries.

According to East SSP Syed Abdul Rahim Sherazi, the building was located in Ghausia Colony in PIB Colony in a vegetable market.

New Town SHO Pervez Bhutto said that the building was owned by the victims’ brother, Arif Mushtaq, who had a meat shop on its ground floor.

Arif Mushtaq had purchased the building around five years ago when it was single storey. Later on, he constructed two more floors on it.

The building had developed cracks few days ago. Arif’s family was living there.

The family shifted to other place after cracks appeared in the building.

They had taken away their belongings. However, on Sunday afternoon both the sisters came back to take away their remaining things. As they went in, the building collapsed.

The bodies were taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi to fulfil medico-legal formalities.

However, the relatives took away the bodies without allowing doctors to conduct the post-mortem examination, Dr Syed added.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

04 Apr, 2022

Democracy subverted

THE nation is stunned. Ahead of the vote of no-confidence, the prime minister had repeatedly hinted that he had a...
04 Apr, 2022

Dealing with militants

IN two recent back-to-back attacks in the southern district of Tank and neighbouring South Waziristan tribal...
Eyes on Islamabad
Updated 03 Apr, 2022

Eyes on Islamabad

Gen Bajwa seems to have chosen a questionable time to publicly break ranks with the PTI government.
03 Apr, 2022

Power in a few hands

THE PML-N decision to nominate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for the job of chief minister in Punjab is a bad idea given that...
03 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka crisis

EMERGENCY rule has been declared in the island nation of Sri Lanka after anti-government protests turned violent. ...
Rocking the boat
Updated 02 Apr, 2022

Rocking the boat

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in...