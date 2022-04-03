DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 03, 2022

India and Nepal restore rail links

AFPPublished April 3, 2022 - Updated April 3, 2022 09:12am
Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba met India's Narendra Modi on a three-day visit. —Reuters
Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba met India's Narendra Modi on a three-day visit. —Reuters

NEW DELHI: India and Nepal restored passenger rail services between them on Saturday, as Kathmandu is increasingly wooed by China.

Nepal has traditionally done a balancing act between New Delhi and Beijing, but analysts believe Indian influence over Kathmandu has been dwindling as China pours heavy investment into the landlocked Himalayan country.

But Nepalese prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba made India his first foreign destination since he returned to power last year.

As part of a three-day visit, he met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Saturday and they virtually flagged off a passenger train connecting the eastern Indian state of Bihar with Nepal.

It is the first such rail link between the neighbours since services were halted for upgrades in 2014.

Both leaders agreed to prioritise trade and cross-border connectivity initiatives, Modi said.

“Such schemes will make a wonderful contribution for smooth, hassle-free exchange of people between the two countries,” he said.

The two countries also finalised agreements on the supply of petroleum products and released a joint vision statement on power sector cooperation.

Deuba’s journey south comes just days after Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi visited Nepal and India.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2022

India
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Always offensive
Apr 03, 2022 08:40am
Very good development
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Eyes on Islamabad
Updated 03 Apr, 2022

Eyes on Islamabad

Gen Bajwa seems to have chosen a questionable time to publicly break ranks with the PTI government.
03 Apr, 2022

Power in a few hands

THE PML-N decision to nominate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for the job of chief minister in Punjab is a bad idea given that...
03 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka crisis

EMERGENCY rule has been declared in the island nation of Sri Lanka after anti-government protests turned violent. ...
Rocking the boat
Updated 02 Apr, 2022

Rocking the boat

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in...
02 Apr, 2022

Tax revenues

THE 29pc growth in tax revenue collection by the FBR during the first three quarters of the present financial year ...
02 Apr, 2022

Industrial pollution

THAT in a city like Karachi, which has about a dozen industrial areas of various sizes, only 170 units have their ...