DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 02, 2022

Fawad orders formation of commission to probe 'foreign conspiracy' against PM Imran's government

Haseeb BhattiPublished April 2, 2022 - Updated April 2, 2022 04:36pm

Shortly after assuming the additional charge of law ministry on Saturday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry issued directions to form an inquiry commission to investigate the "foreign conspiracy" that Prime Minister Imran Khan alleges has been hatched against his government and is powering the opposition's no-confidence move.

In the PTI's public meeting in Islamabad last Sunday, the premier had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming it was evidence of an "international conspiracy" being hatched to topple his government.

Read: Between the lines of US State Dept's denial of 'threat letter'

The premier later shared details of the "letter" with the federal cabinet and some senior journalists.

Earlier this week, a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) was conve­ned to discuss the prime minister's claim that a foreign country, which he later in an apparent slip of tongue in his televised speech identified as the US, had sent a threatening message through Pakistan's envoy.

The NSC expressed "grave concern" over US meddling in Pakistan's internal affairs and decided to lodge a strong protest.

According to the PTI's official Twitter account, the commission constituted by Chaudhry would look into various matters, including "changing of the government through an international conspiracy and the no-trust resolution".

Petition for cancellation of Shehbaz's bail

Chaudhry has been given the additional portfolio of the law and justice ministry following the resignation of Barrister Farogh Naseem earlier this week.

Naseem had resigned as the law minister on Wednesday after his party, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), parted ways with the PTI-led coalition government and threw its weight behind the opposition ahead of a no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to media persons alongside Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill in Islamabad a day earlier, Chaudhry said he was being given the additional portfolio. He also announced that he would approach the court to cancel the bail of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, who is said to be the candidate for the prime minister's seat if the joint opposition's no-trust move against the incumbent premier succeeds.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat today stated: "the Prime Minister has been pleased to assign the additional portfolio of Law and Justice to Fawad Ahmed, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, with immediate effect."

In a tweet shortly after assuming office, Chaudhry tweeted to "congratulate" the nation after a petition seeking the revocation of Shehbaz's bail was fixed by the court for hearing on Monday.

No Confidence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rocking the boat
Updated 02 Apr, 2022

Rocking the boat

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in...
02 Apr, 2022

Tax revenues

THE 29pc growth in tax revenue collection by the FBR during the first three quarters of the present financial year ...
02 Apr, 2022

Industrial pollution

THAT in a city like Karachi, which has about a dozen industrial areas of various sizes, only 170 units have their ...
PM’s address
Updated 01 Apr, 2022

PM’s address

It is clear the embattled prime minister hopes to turn public sympathies to his side once he goes down in parliament.
01 Apr, 2022

Who’ll rule Punjab?

WITH the government at the centre on its way out, is PTI left with any tricks at all to prevent Punjab from falling...
01 Apr, 2022

No access to justice

BY pardoning those suspected of involvement in her husband’s murder, Shireen Jokhio, in her simple but...