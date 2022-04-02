Fawad orders formation of commission to probe 'foreign conspiracy' against PM Imran's government

Shortly after assuming the additional charge of law ministry on Saturday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry issued directions to form an inquiry commission to investigate the "foreign conspiracy" that Prime Minister Imran Khan alleges has been hatched against his government and is powering the opposition's no-confidence move.

In the PTI's public meeting in Islamabad last Sunday, the premier had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming it was evidence of an "international conspiracy" being hatched to topple his government.

Read: Between the lines of US State Dept's denial of 'threat letter'

The premier later shared details of the "letter" with the federal cabinet and some senior journalists.

Earlier this week, a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) was conve­ned to discuss the prime minister's claim that a foreign country, which he later in an apparent slip of tongue in his televised speech identified as the US, had sent a threatening message through Pakistan's envoy.

The NSC expressed "grave concern" over US meddling in Pakistan's internal affairs and decided to lodge a strong protest.

According to the PTI's official Twitter account, the commission constituted by Chaudhry would look into various matters, including "changing of the government through an international conspiracy and the no-trust resolution".

Petition for cancellation of Shehbaz's bail

Chaudhry has been given the additional portfolio of the law and justice ministry following the resignation of Barrister Farogh Naseem earlier this week.

Naseem had resigned as the law minister on Wednesday after his party, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), parted ways with the PTI-led coalition government and threw its weight behind the opposition ahead of a no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to media persons alongside Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill in Islamabad a day earlier, Chaudhry said he was being given the additional portfolio. He also announced that he would approach the court to cancel the bail of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, who is said to be the candidate for the prime minister's seat if the joint opposition's no-trust move against the incumbent premier succeeds.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat today stated: "the Prime Minister has been pleased to assign the additional portfolio of Law and Justice to Fawad Ahmed, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, with immediate effect."

In a tweet shortly after assuming office, Chaudhry tweeted to "congratulate" the nation after a petition seeking the revocation of Shehbaz's bail was fixed by the court for hearing on Monday.