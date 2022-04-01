TTP member found missing in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A member of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who had been placed on the watch list, was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) after he was found missing from his home in Rawat.

Police said Mohammad Ijaz, alias Pappu, had been placed on the 4th schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 by the Punjab Home Department. He was an active member of the TTP and had been directed to report to the relevant police station whenever he left or returned to his house.

However, he was found to have been missing from his home for the last seven days and had not informed the police when he left. Therefore, the police registered a case against him under section II-E of the ATA.

Based on intelligence and police record, an individual suspected of having ties or membership with proscribed groups is put on the fourth schedule under the ATA 1997.

Following that, their identities are forwarded to the relevant police and law enforcement authorities for efficient monitoring and surveillance.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2022