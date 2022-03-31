DAWN.COM Logo

Non-bailable arrest warrants of two MNAs issued in Sindh House attack case

Munawer AzeemPublished March 31, 2022 - Updated March 31, 2022 09:30am
PTI supporters protest outside the Sindh House in Islamabad on March 18. — DawnNewsTV
ISLAMABAD: The capital police obtained non-bailable arrest warrants of two members of National Assembly (MNAs) in connection with an attack on Sindh House.

The National Assembly speaker was also informed in this regard and a report submitted with the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The capital police said so far one person involved in the incident was arrested while 10 were still at large and three were able to obtain ad-interim bail.

The apex court on Tuesday had sought a detailed report in the case registered over the attack on Sindh House on March 18, under charges 427, 188, 186, 147 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the report, PTI workers led by MNAs Attaullah Khan Niazi and Faheem Khan, entered the Red Zone and made their way into the Sindh House after breaking down the main gate. A case was registered with Secretariat police station in response to a complaint lodged by Station House Officer Qurban Ali Anwar and investigation was initiated, it added.

During the investigation, the suspects were arrested and later released on bail by the assistant commissioner concerned, the report added.

Sindh House Controller Ghulam Nabi Meher submitted two applications on the same incident and both applications were incorporated in the instant case vide Daily Diary No. 1 (dated March 18) and Daily Diary No. 3 (dated March 22).

A special investigation team was constituted to investigate the case, it said, adding that during the investigation in light of evidence, PPC sections 341, 452 and 506 were also added.

Allegations of terrorism and abetment were made by four persons through their negative tweets and a probe is underway, the report said, adding that after incorporation of a non-bailable section of PPC 452, a request for re-arrest of the suspects was moved and permission was obtained from the court of judicial magistrate.

Multiple raiding teams have been constituted to carry out raids simultaneously and re-arrest those who were granted bail. Teams have been dispatched to Karachi, Tando Adam Khan, and Karak, the report added.

The report further stated that presently, the case is under investigation and hectic efforts are underway to arrest the remaining persons. DIG (operations) has been directed to personally supervise the SIT and conclude the case on merit.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial observed that this court will never allow such an incident to go unnoticed and police understand this.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2022

