DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 31, 2022

IHC directs interior minister to hear Baloch students’ grievances

Malik AsadPublished March 31, 2022 - Updated March 31, 2022 09:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to hear grievances of the protesting Baloch students and warned that he would be summoned if the order was not complied with.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing a petition filed by rights activist Imaan Zainab Hazir Mazari against registration of a first information report (FIR) against her as well as the protesting Baloch students.

During the course of hearing, Ms Mazari requested Chief Justice Minallah to hear the point of view of the Baloch students.

The judge therefore allowed Baloch student Mohammad Abdullah to address the court.

Mr Abdullah said he was one of the students of Quaid-i-Azam University from Balochistan who had been trying to draw the attention of the federal government towards their grievances.

The students have been endeavouring to do so by setting up a camp outside the National Press Club for more than a month, he added.

Mr Abdullah described in detail the facts on the basis of which a perception had been created that public functionaries were involved in alleged harassment of students.

“The facts disclosed before the court today, prima facie, show that the perception and apprehensions are not without basis,” observed the chief justice.

The court noted that students, particularly those belonging to the province of Balochistan, needed special attention by the federal government.

“They have a right to be heard. It is regretted that the conduct of the public functionaries has not been found to be in conformity with their constitutional obligations towards the citizens, particularly the students. The State through the public functionaries has to demonstrably show empathy towards the young students, in this case students belonging to the province of Balochistan,” the court order stated.

“The facts narrated today by a young student from Balochistan are alarming and grave violation for constitutionally guaranteed rights. The conduct of the federal government, as observed in the proceedings in hand, shows lack of empathy,” the court observed.

Subsequently, the court directed the interior minister to meet the aggrieved students from Balochistan on March 31 and hear their grievances.

Justice Minallah also sought a report on April 1. He warned “in case there is refusal to comply with this order, then the court will consider to summon the minister for interior because the grievances brought to the attention of the court are of grave nature.”

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Mar 31, 2022 09:53am
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed busy contacting PML-N leadership.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

PM Imran and the Iron Throne

PM Imran and the Iron Throne

Forced to scavenge for allies, he is perceived as indulging in the same horse-trading that he condemned in his opponents.

Opinion

Editorial

Fait accompli
Updated 31 Mar, 2022

Fait accompli

Any chances of his survival have dimmed considerably.
31 Mar, 2022

Ramazan prices

CAUGHT in a two-digit inflationary spiral for almost three years now, Pakistanis must brace themselves for the...
31 Mar, 2022

Dreams of murder

HORRIFIC as it was, the cold-blooded murder of a seminary teacher in D.I. Khan by three of her students on...
Back to obscurity
Updated 30 Mar, 2022

Back to obscurity

His critics and the media have mostly painted Buzdar as an inept and ineffective administrator.
30 Mar, 2022

Negev meeting

THE recent meeting in the Negev desert, which brought together top officials from Israel, the US and those Arab...
30 Mar, 2022

Transgender killings

SPURNED by family and largely scorned by society as they live, even in death transgender persons cannot hope to be...