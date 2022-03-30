DAWN.COM Logo

World could turn away from Afghanistan if girls schools stay shut, says UN official

AFPPublished March 30, 2022 - Updated March 30, 2022 09:08am
AFGHAN women celebrate after scoring against a team of British parliamentarians at London’s Dulwich Hamlet FC ground on Tuesday. The match was organised by Amnesty International as part of its Football Welcomes programme. The Afghan players had left their country with their family and arrived in London in November on a flight funded by US star Kim Kardashian.—AFP
AFGHAN women celebrate after scoring against a team of British parliamentarians at London's Dulwich Hamlet FC ground on Tuesday. The match was organised by Amnesty International as part of its Football Welcomes programme. The Afghan players had left their country with their family and arrived in London in November on a flight funded by US star Kim Kardashian.—AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan risks becoming a forgotten crisis unless the Taliban reopen schools for girls, a top UN official warned on Tuesday.

The hardline Islamists sparked outrage last week after ordering girls’ secondary schools to shut down just hours after allowing them to reopen for the first time since seizing power seven months ago.

On Tuesday Achim Steiner, head of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), warned further delays in starting classes not only harmed the girls’ future, but risks Afghanistan being ignored.

“For us and the United Nations, this is a critical moment in which the world needs to understand Afghanistan,” he told reporters in Kabul at the end of a two-day visit.

“But the leadership of Afghanistan must also recognise that the world can very easily turn to other crises.” If there were any “technical constraints” in reopening the schools the UN will make it a “top priority” to resolve them, Steiner said.

“But if it were to signal a more fundamental reversal on this principle, it would indeed create I think a crisis in the way that both the international community and the country could relate to one another,” he said.

The Taliban have not explained the reason for their dramatic U-turn, but senior leader Suhail Shaheen said there were “practical issues” that needed to be resolved.

The international community has made women’s right to work and education a key condition for any foreign aid to be offered to Afghanistan, and for recognising the Taliban government.

Despite promising a softer version of their previous harsh regime, from 1996 until 2001, the Taliban restrictions have crept in.

Women are effectively shut out of most government jobs, and ordered to dress according to the Taliban’s strict interpretation.

Earlier this week, the Taliban also ordered Afghanistan’s airlines to stop women from boarding flights unless they were escorted by a “mahram”, or adult male relative.

The Taliban have already banned women from solo inter-city travel.

During the previous Western-backed regimes that ruled Afghanistan for nearly 20 years, international aid represented 40 percent of Afghanistan’s GDP and financed 75 to 80 percent of its budget.

But that has now stopped since Afghanistan’s takeover by the Taliban, plunging the country into a deep humanitarian and economic crisis.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2022

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anonymouseee
Mar 30, 2022 09:26am
Release Afghan money stashed in foreign banks and you might get some considerations. It’s their country, their rules.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Mar 30, 2022 10:04am
@Anonymouseee, you seem like Talibans left hand man!
Reply Recommend 0

