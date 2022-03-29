DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 29, 2022

FM Qureshi leaves for China to attend meeting on Afghanistan

Naveed SiddiquiPublished March 29, 2022 - Updated March 29, 2022 11:40am
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for China to attend a meeting on Afghanistan. — Radio Pakistan
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for China to attend a meeting on Afghanistan. — Radio Pakistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left on Tuesday for China to attend the third meeting of the 'Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan'.

In a video message before departing, he said the talks would be attended by foreign ministers of all the countries in the region. "We will run through the situation of peace in Afghanistan and discuss its economic development and connectivity projects."

During the visit, Qureshi revealed, he would hold multiple bilateral meetings with his counterparts from China, Russia and Iraq, among others.

"This [the talks] is an important platform for consensus-building," he said, adding that as a whole, the trip would be "fully packed".

Meanwhile, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the minister said Pakistan wanted good relations with all nations, adding that other countries wanted good ties with Pakistan as well – which was witnessed by the participation of several countries in a recent meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s foreign ministers hosted by Islamabad.

The statement said Pakistan fully supports a regional approach on Afghanistan for promoting durable peace and stability in the region.

"Pakistan will continue to support the international community’s efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan," it read.

He is scheduled to return on Thursday (March 31).

It may be recalled that Pakistan had initiated the Neighbouring Countries format in September last year with a view to evolving a regional approach to the situation in Afghanistan. The first meeting, which was hosted by Pakistan, was held on September 8, 2021.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Mar 29, 2022 11:42am
What the importance of this person in the meeting?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 29, 2022 11:50am
Final Free Trip !!! Enjoy while you can !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal
Mar 29, 2022 12:18pm
Modi suffering from sleep deprivation and anxiety after hearing this news.
Reply Recommend 0
rifan
Mar 29, 2022 12:21pm
Rats deserting sinking ship
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tyranny of the minority
Updated 29 Mar, 2022

Tyranny of the minority

As intrigue rocked the government all of this outgoing month, its so-called allies prevaricated till the end.
29 Mar, 2022

Witness intimidation

ONE of the most infamous cases of sexual harassment has come to a fitting conclusion. On Friday, a sessions court in...
29 Mar, 2022

Depths of darkness

CONSIDERING that countless coal miners never return from what can aptly be termed as black holes in the earth, the...
The captain’s gambit
Updated 28 Mar, 2022

The captain’s gambit

Much of what he said will be used to whip up his electorate in case he takes up the mantle as opposition leader.
28 Mar, 2022

Education crisis

PAKISTAN’S educational crisis is rooted in inequality. Nowhere are national socioeconomic and gender fault lines...
28 Mar, 2022

Rohingya genocide

THE US decision to formally recognise the brutalities inflicted on the Burmese Rohingya as genocide is a small but...