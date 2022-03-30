DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 30, 2022

No-trust motion: MQM-P expected to hold key press conference at 4pm

Dawn.comPublished March 30, 2022 - Updated March 30, 2022 11:28am
This image shows opposition leaders and MQM-P leaders during a meeting at Parliament Lodges late night on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
This image shows opposition leaders and MQM-P leaders during a meeting at Parliament Lodges late night on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
This image shows former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arriving at Parliament Lodges last night. — DawnNewsTV
This image shows former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arriving at Parliament Lodges last night. — DawnNewsTV

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is expected to hold a key press conference at 4pm where it will announce whether or not it will be supporting the opposition's no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The party held a late night meeting with opposition leaders on Tuesday which created quite a stir in the capital and had many anxiously checking their TVs for updates.

Initially, an opposition delegation consisting of Khawaja Asif, Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar, Ayaz Sadiq, Akhtar Mengal, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and others reached Parliament Lodges a little before midnight.

They held talks with MQM convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other leaders, which continued well into the early hours of Wednesday.

Later, the main cohort of opposition leaders — Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shehbaz Sharif — also reached the venue around 2:00am in a bid to persuade the government ally to switch sides.

While the combined opposition tried with all its might to prevail upon the party to announce a decision there and then, the MQM-P avoided making a definitive statement at such a late hour and announced that it would make its decision public the next day.

In a tweet early on Wednesday, MQM-P leader Senator Faisal Subzwari said that an agreement between the party and the united opposition had been finalised.

"The PPP's central executive committee and the MQM-P's coordination committee will ratify the agreement," he said, adding that the details would be announced during a 4pm press conference on Wednesday.

The same was also confirmed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

"The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow. Congratulations Pakistan," he said.

Sources privy to the meeting said that the sitting discussed certain clauses about a future agreement between the PPP and MQM-P regarding Sindh’s administrative and local government issues in the presence of the senior leadership of other opposition parties.

The draft agreement is not only with the PPP, but with the whole opposition, a source said, adding that Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shehbaz would ensure implementation on the agreement if it was approved by the coordination committee.

The MQM-P, which has seven members in the National Assembly, is a key ally of the PTI government and its decision in the ongoing political scenario will decide whether PM Imran's government will survive the no-trust vote, which is expected to take place on April 3.

On Monday, PML-Q had finally put its weight behind the embattled prime minister in exchange for PM Imran conceding Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as PTI's candidate for Punjab chief minister after incumbent Usman Buzdar presented his resignation to the premier.

The PML-Q is also a critical ally of the PTI government in Punjab and Centre, with 10 and five seats, respectively. The Chaudhrys support to PM Imran was being seen as a revival of his hopes to save his government.

Excluding MQM-P's votes, the joint opposition had managed to accumulate the support of 169 MNAs, three short of the magical figure of 172 needed to gain a majority in the National Assembly and remove Imran Khan as the prime minister.

Sindh governor meets MQM-P leaders

At the same time, a government delegation also met with the MQM-P at Parliament Lodges last night to try to dissuade the party from joining the opposition ranks.

Talking to media, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the prime minister's message had been conveyed to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and his people. "We are expecting an announcement tomorrow (Wednesday) morning."

Ismail said that the government had tried to resolve the party's reservations and was, in a way, successful in the endeavour. "As far as an offer is concerned, we had earlier offered them a ministry [...]. Even if they want something more, we will give it to them."

He added that the government's doors and hearts were open for the party. "We will adjust things in whatever way they want."

However, it appeared that the government was not done negotiating with the MQM-P. In a tweet on Wednesday, PTI leader Faisal Vawda said he had returned to Islamabad from Karachi on the prime minister's directions.

"I will be a part of the government team for talks with the MQM delegation alongside Pervez Khattak and Imran Ismail," he added.

No Confidence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 30, 2022 11:22am
Once a cheater, always a fraudster, swindler, hustler and trickster.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Mar 30, 2022 11:26am
PPP & MQM have the same outlook on life, they have destroyed their home "SIndh" and least care about the nation - Now they want to spread this viral behaviour throughout Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Mar 30, 2022 11:26am
PTI and MQM are natural ally against the family politics of the opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaun
Mar 30, 2022 11:32am
Looters can do whatever they like, we are with our great PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Back to obscurity
Updated 30 Mar, 2022

Back to obscurity

His critics and the media have mostly painted Buzdar as an inept and ineffective administrator.
30 Mar, 2022

Negev meeting

THE recent meeting in the Negev desert, which brought together top officials from Israel, the US and those Arab...
30 Mar, 2022

Transgender killings

SPURNED by family and largely scorned by society as they live, even in death transgender persons cannot hope to be...
Tyranny of the minority
Updated 29 Mar, 2022

Tyranny of the minority

As intrigue rocked the government all of this outgoing month, its so-called allies prevaricated till the end.
29 Mar, 2022

Witness intimidation

ONE of the most infamous cases of sexual harassment has come to a fitting conclusion. On Friday, a sessions court in...
29 Mar, 2022

Depths of darkness

CONSIDERING that countless coal miners never return from what can aptly be termed as black holes in the earth, the...