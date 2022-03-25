DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 25, 2022

TTP Sindh chief shot dead in Kandahar

Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished March 25, 2022 - Updated March 25, 2022 08:51am

ISLAMABAD: A counter-terrorism official on Thursday confirmed that the chief of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s Sindh chapter, Abdul Wahab Lark, had been killed in Afghanistan.

Wahab was killed in Kandahar city on Tuesday by unidentified gunmen. His killing was initially reported by the Afghan media on Wednesday.

The counter-terrorism official said he was shot dead around 10.30am by two unknown attackers. Wahab — who was also known by aliases Hakeem Ali Jan, Hakeem Saleh, Khushi Mohammad and Khanushi Badosh — had joined the TTP in July/August 2020 and was currently leading its Sindh chapter.

He previously belonged to Usman Saifullah Kurd’s group of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, a sectarian outfit, and had later joined the TTP along with a number of LeJ militants. He had pledged allegiance to the group’s emir Noor Wali Mehsud.

The TTP had on Aug 5, 2020, announced that Wahab had merged his faction of LeJ with it. The TTP had included him in its folds for reinforcing its operational capacity. The official said his name was written in the Red Book which contains the names of high-profile terrorists.

He was reportedly involved in the Jan 30, 2015, suicide attack on Shikarpur Imambargah in which 53 people were martyred and the Aug 15, 2014, attack on PAF Samungali Base, Quetta, and Army Aviation Base Khalid.

Wahab, according to the counter-terrorism official, was also involved in target killings of Shia Muslims. He executed terrorist activities in North Waziristan and was currently planning to carry out suicide attacks in Karachi.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2022

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Healthy trends

Healthy trends

Zafar Mirza
In the wake of Covid-19, important developments have taken place in Pakistan’s health technology space...

Editorial

Updated 25 Mar, 2022

OIC declaration

There has long been legitimate criticism of the OIC’s lack of delivery and unity.
25 Mar, 2022

Much ado

THE combined opposition’s joint charter on the way forward, ambitiously titled Quwwat-i-Akhuwat-i-Awam and ...
25 Mar, 2022

Gang war murders

THE bodies are piling up yet again, which inevitably raises the question: are the infamous gangs of Lyari coming ...
24 Mar, 2022

Mental health

SOUND mental health eludes far too many Pakistanis. Statistics tell us that every fifth person living in this...
Taxing challenge
24 Mar, 2022

Taxing challenge

Govt must ensure that any increase in revenue collection through personal income taxes is done by increasing their progressivity.
24 Mar, 2022

World TB Day

ONE may well mistake it for some other respiratory illness — even Covid-19 at a time when the pandemic still...