Two ‘muggers’ shot dead by citizens in separate incidents in Karachi

KARACHI: Two alleged muggers were shot dead in separate incidents in the city on Thursday.

In the Baldia-2 area, a private security guard opened fire on two suspects when he saw them looting a sugar cane juice vender and his customers near the place of his duty at a private company’s office, Site-B police officer Mohammed Masood said.

He said while the two armed men riding a motorcycle were depriving cash and other valuables from people, the security guard challenged them. The suspects opened fire which was returned by the guard. One of the suspects sustained bullet wounds and fell off the motorbike, said the police officer.

He said the suspect’s companion helped the wounded fellow get back on the bike but by that time police arrived and arrested him. The wounded suspect had already died, the police said. They identified the deceased suspect as Shamroz, 30, and the arrested one as Mohammad Siddique.

The body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital for legal formalities.

In the other incident, two armed suspects tried to loot a man, Irfanullah, while he was travelling in his car on Superhighway. They intercepted the car near Jamali Pul and demanded cash and other valuables but Irfanullah took out his pistol and opened fire, killing one of them, Sachal SHO Aurangzeb Khattak said. He said one of the suspects sustained fatal bullet wounds while his companion managed to escape.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for identification. The police claimed to have seized the pistol and motorbike used the suspects.

Man ‘commits suicide’

A 54-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after a quarrel with his elder brother over some monetary issue in KDA Society on Thursday.

SHO Qurban Ali Buledi of the Sharea Faisal police station said that Wazeer Khan had demanded Rs50,000 from his elder brother, Masood, but the latter did not oblige him. A heated argument between them ensued and Wazeer locked himself in a room, where he shot himself to commit suicide, the police officer said. The SHO said the deceased was a drug addict.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2022