Today's Paper | March 23, 2022

'No more selection': Bilawal says won't accept rigging in no-trust vote

Dawn.comPublished March 23, 2022 - Updated March 23, 2022 06:59pm
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses his party's supporters in Malakand on Wednesday. Photo: PPP media cell
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses his party's supporters in Malakand on Wednesday. Photo: PPP media cell

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said that he will not accept "any kind of rigging" in the upcoming no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

"He [PM Imran] knows he can only win through rigging. This is his last resort," Bilawal said while addressing PPP supporters at a rally in Malakand on Wednesday. "But no selection will take place now. No one is ready to shake hands with you. People have to let this man go."

Bilawal said that the no-confidence motion is a test for the democracy, neutrality, and federation of Pakistan. "We want to face this test democratically. We believe it is very important for the progress of Pakistan," he pointed out, demanding that his party wants the constitutional process of the no-trust vote to be completed soon.

Read: How does a no-confidence motion work?

The PPP leader stressed that it was important to oust the prime minister, saying: "We will face him democratically and we will treat the umpire's finger with our thumb, vote, and democracy."

PM Imran Khan would be expelled through a democratic course, Bilawal vowed. "I won't use any undemocratic weapons, nor will I attack any institution. I won't knock on the fourth gate."

It is, in fact, the PM who is violating the Constitution by trapping the speaker [Asad Qaiser] in Article 6, the PPP chairman said as he challenged the premier to cut to the chase and hold the no-confidence motion immediately.

"He must demonstrate his strength through a power show of 173-lawmakers in the National Assembly," Bilawal said. "He calls us rats and is himself running away. You are a rat, Imran Khan."

'PM is using the language of a defeated man'

The PPP leader remarked that while Urdu indeed is Pakistan's national language, "Pashtuns, Seraikis, and Sindhis are equally Pakistanis too, just like those who speak Urdu."

"Before teaching me [Urdu], go teach your children," he hit back at the premier, who had recently mocked Bilawal Urdu proficiency.

Bilawal accused the prime minister of using the language of a "defeated man", saying that it doesn't sound good coming from the prime minister of a country. "You call Maulana Fazlur Rehman diesel but you have forgotten the price of diesel which has skyrocketed. You called Shehbaz boot polisher but you are not left with any more boots. You talk about Madinah from the same mouth you hurl abuses from."

The PPP chairman called out the premier for "sabotaging" the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). "He has been named in so many scandals but refuses to speak on them."

'Fair and transparent elections'

Bilawal promised that the next elections to be held in the country will be "fair and transparent".

"Imran Khan wants the law of the jungle to be implemented," he alleged. "Imran wants to convert all the institutions into his Tiger Force. He wants the media, the NAB, [and] the judiciary to be like his Tiger Force. But our Constitution is clear that no such institution can function out of its domain."

H urged his party's supporters to hold the prime minister accountable through their vote, assuring that the upcoming general elections will be a "democratic revenge".

"When I will visit you next, there will be a new prime minister," he added.

Fragile State
Mar 23, 2022 06:43pm
They are paying off MNA's in Sindh house and talking about no rigging.
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Mar 23, 2022 06:43pm
Wish Billawal knew democracy, guy is literrally selected as a successor to the party and relies on Sindh feudal system to get votes.
Reply Recommend 0
waqar
Mar 23, 2022 06:45pm
if your numbers are good then why are you crying? They are desperate because things are not in their hands
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Mar 23, 2022 06:49pm
Tell this little boy that IK is not going any where. He is here to stay.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Mar 23, 2022 06:49pm
If fair and transparent elections take place, PPP, PML-N, JUI-F will be the biggest losers. So, who is he trying to fool?
Reply Recommend 0
Solani
Mar 23, 2022 06:50pm
No more future for the crooks and the corrupt! Period!
Reply Recommend 0
usman
Mar 23, 2022 06:50pm
The person who is doing rigging telling others not to rig.
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Mar 23, 2022 06:50pm
What does Bilawal means by rigging ??
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Mar 23, 2022 06:54pm
First have a look into Karachi and then discuss about Pakistan. Are you thinking for a PM seat??? what about Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif.
Reply Recommend 0
pakistan
Mar 23, 2022 06:54pm
You challenged him. You should show 172 votes if you are a true Bhutto.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Mar 23, 2022 06:55pm
No matter what gimmicks you play, you will remain irrelevant.
Reply Recommend 0
CuriousKhan
Mar 23, 2022 06:56pm
I have not heard anything sensible from PDM members that would display that the current government is responsible for country's woes. Even if so, then at least explain what will they do to fix it.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Mar 23, 2022 06:58pm
If PM is ousted, the No trust vote will be fair, if it fails, there's rigging. Simple is that. Opposition politics are based on opposing govt for everything it does.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Mar 23, 2022 06:59pm
These looters will cry about it being rigged anyway even when Imran Khan wins
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Mar 23, 2022 07:00pm
Why is this guy still in politics? Someone remind me?
Reply Recommend 0

