Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 09, 2022

Don’t meddle with our ‘democratic’ move: Bilawal

Aamir YasinPublished March 9, 2022 - Updated March 9, 2022 07:35am
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (2-R) and former president Asif Ali Zardari (3-R) address supporters near D-Chowk on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy PPP Twitter
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (2-R) and former president Asif Ali Zardari (3-R) address supporters near D-Chowk on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy PPP Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told the allies and facilitators of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government that his party would not allow anyone to use unconstitutional means to defuse the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan in parliament.

“I warn all allies, facilitators and supporters of the PTI government not to interfere in politics to save the ‘puppet’ prime minister. It is the last chance for you… to show that you stand with the people of the country,” he stated while addressing the participants of the 10-day long Awami March, which culminated near D-Chowk, in front of Parliament House on Tuesday night.

He said the PPP launched its long march to save the country and complete the mission of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto - to give basic rights to the people and to give all provinces the ownership of their resources.

He said the no-trust motion was a democratic weapon of PPP workers and they would use it to send the ‘selected’ (PM Imran Khan) home. He said Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan, Lahore and all the people of country decided to get rid of the ‘selected’ prime minister.

10-day Awami March culminates in front of parliament

He said the PPP did not believe in undemocratic means to topple a government. But, he added, the party wanted to oust the prime minister through the no-trust motion in parliament and street protests. “We made a democratic attack on the government in the limits of constitution means,” he said.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari accused the PTI government of hatching a conspiracy against the 1973 constitution and 18th Amendment in the Constitution. But, he added, the PPP would not accept it. He said the PPP had made many sacrifices for democracy.

“The puppet prime minister has made anti-people policies. Due to bad economic policies and the PTI-IMF deal, the country suffered a lot. You (Imran Khan) gave amnesty schemes to the rich and made the lives of the poor miserable,” he said.

Talking about the foreign policy, he said former president Asif Ali Zardari finalised deals for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project, adding that the European Union gave the status of most favourite nation to Pakistan because of the former president’s efforts.

He said because of the wrong policies of the PTI government Pakistan now stands isolated in the world. He said the Kashmir issue was badly handled by the PTI government.

He said that the PPP would not accept amnesty for terrorists. “PTI government was trying to give amnesty to terrorist without the permission of parliament and the people,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Observer
Mar 09, 2022 07:42am
No honour among thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 09, 2022 07:45am
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Mar 09, 2022 07:52am
... What is democratic about hording money?
Reply Recommend 0
Taha Hussain
Mar 09, 2022 07:54am
Relax young man. Khan rules.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

09 Mar, 2022

Rocky road for PM

THE day of reckoning for the PTI government may be at hand with the submission of a no-trust motion against Prime...
09 Mar, 2022

Forced to flee

YET another humanitarian crisis entirely of human making has compelled more than a million people to flee the ...
09 Mar, 2022

Advancing telemedicine

BESIDES poor management and the lack of medical resources and infrastructure in the healthcare sector, the chronic...
International Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2022

International Women’s Day

WOMEN in Pakistan will be silent no more. Each year on March 8, International Women’s Day, their voices come...
PM’s growing challenge
Updated 08 Mar, 2022

PM’s growing challenge

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan is under pressure. As political developments unfold at a quickening pace and the ...
08 Mar, 2022

Valuation rates

IT is difficult to welcome the drastic reduction in the property valuation rates the Federal Board of Revenue had...