DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 23, 2022

No major impact likely if Russia defaults: IMF

AFPPublished March 23, 2022 - Updated March 23, 2022 09:38am

WASHINGTON: The consequences for the global financial system if Russia cannot pay its foreign debts are likely to be “limited,” a senior IMF official said on Tuesday.

The United States and its allies have imposed tough financial sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, but Moscow so far has made debt payments.

Still, concerns remain about its ability to continue to service its loans — especially after the May 25 expiration of a US exemption that allows the transactions.

“If there were a default, I think the direct effect on the rest of the world would be quite limited, because the numbers that we’re looking at are relatively small from a global perspective,” said Gita Gopinath, the number-two official at the Washington-based crisis lender.

“It is not a systemic risk to the global economy,” although some banks have “greater exposure,” she said in a discussion with Foreign Policy magazine.

The sanctions effectively have severed Russia’s ties to the global financial system, prohibiting most transactions except for debt payments and oil purchases.

The measures also froze the government’s stockpile of $300 billion in foreign currency reserves held abroad.

Moscow last week avoided default after it made a $117 million interest payment on two dollar-denominated bonds, sending funds through JPMorgan and Citigroup, which confirmed with the US Treasury Department that the transactions were allowed.

Moscow had initially indicated that it would make the payments in rubles, which debt ratings agencies said would be considered a default. However, some obligations allow payment in the local currency.

A source close to the matter told AFP on Tuesday that JPMorgan received another $66 million payment in US dollars, although the source could not confirm if the funds had yet been sent to Citi.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Undermining the ECP
Updated 23 Mar, 2022

Undermining the ECP

Only way out is for courts to issue a clear and unambiguous order that stops the govt from further undermining the ECP's writ.
23 Mar, 2022

Reko Diq deal

IN what is being described as a breakthrough, Barrick Gold Corp has agreed to restart the suspended Reko Diq mine...
23 Mar, 2022

D-escalation

AFTER days of brinkmanship, it seems that better sense has prevailed. The PTI’s decision to move its much-hyped...
Speaker’s partisan approach
Updated 22 Mar, 2022

Speaker’s partisan approach

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is playing a role that will not be favourable to his legacy.
22 Mar, 2022

Taliban acceptance

THE Afghan Taliban are veering closer to international acceptance. However, recognition of their hardline regime...
22 Mar, 2022

World Water Day

JUST three years... That’s the time left before taps in the country probably run dry as Pakistan faces “absolute...