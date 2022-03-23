Pakistan asks Iran to open another trade gate at border

QUETTA: Pakistan has asked Iran to open a gate at Gar — a border point in Makran division — for barter trade and supply of edible items and LPG cylinders.

Various other issues were discussed at a meeting with the Iranian border authorities in Panjgur on Monday. The Pakistani delegation was led by the deputy commissioner of Panjgur, while the Iranian side was headed by Marzaban Grade-I at the meeting, which was attended by senior security officers from both sides.

Official sources said Pakis­tan suggested to the Iranian authorities to open the gate at Gar border, along with border posts 169-170 and 171.

The issuance of Rahdari to the people who have relatives on both sides of the border also came under discussion. The permission for supply of edible items and LPG cylinders through the Gar gate was a part of the agenda.

“We also discussed permission for import of spare parts of Iranian vehicles plying in Makran and Rakhshan divisions,” the Panjgur deputy commissioner said.

Most of these vehicles are being used for transportation of petrol and diesel from Iran and their supply to other areas of Balochistan.

The issue of supply of electricity and water to the Pakistan Customs House and local population adjacent to the border areas was also discussed.

The sources said the Iranian authorities assured the Pakistani side of resolving these issues as soon as possible.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2022