DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 23, 2022

Pakistan asks Iran to open another trade gate at border

Saleem ShahidPublished March 23, 2022 - Updated March 23, 2022 07:44am

QUETTA: Pakistan has asked Iran to open a gate at Gar — a border point in Makran division — for barter trade and supply of edible items and LPG cylinders.

Various other issues were discussed at a meeting with the Iranian border authorities in Panjgur on Monday. The Pakistani delegation was led by the deputy commissioner of Panjgur, while the Iranian side was headed by Marzaban Grade-I at the meeting, which was attended by senior security officers from both sides.

Official sources said Pakis­tan suggested to the Iranian authorities to open the gate at Gar border, along with border posts 169-170 and 171.

The issuance of Rahdari to the people who have relatives on both sides of the border also came under discussion. The permission for supply of edible items and LPG cylinders through the Gar gate was a part of the agenda.

“We also discussed permission for import of spare parts of Iranian vehicles plying in Makran and Rakhshan divisions,” the Panjgur deputy commissioner said.

Most of these vehicles are being used for transportation of petrol and diesel from Iran and their supply to other areas of Balochistan.

The issue of supply of electricity and water to the Pakistan Customs House and local population adjacent to the border areas was also discussed.

The sources said the Iranian authorities assured the Pakistani side of resolving these issues as soon as possible.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Philosopher (From Japan)
Mar 23, 2022 08:06am
Won't it increase illegal trade?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Undermining the ECP
Updated 23 Mar, 2022

Undermining the ECP

Only way out is for courts to issue a clear and unambiguous order that stops the govt from further undermining the ECP's writ.
23 Mar, 2022

Reko Diq deal

IN what is being described as a breakthrough, Barrick Gold Corp has agreed to restart the suspended Reko Diq mine...
23 Mar, 2022

D-escalation

AFTER days of brinkmanship, it seems that better sense has prevailed. The PTI’s decision to move its much-hyped...
Speaker’s partisan approach
Updated 22 Mar, 2022

Speaker’s partisan approach

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is playing a role that will not be favourable to his legacy.
22 Mar, 2022

Taliban acceptance

THE Afghan Taliban are veering closer to international acceptance. However, recognition of their hardline regime...
22 Mar, 2022

World Water Day

JUST three years... That’s the time left before taps in the country probably run dry as Pakistan faces “absolute...