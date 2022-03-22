Two PAF pilots martyred as trainer aircraft crashes near Peshawar

Two pilots of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) embraced martyrdom after a trainer aircraft crashed near Peshawar during a routine training mission on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the PAF spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that while both the pilots sustained fatal injuries, no loss of life or property was reported on the ground.

"A board of inquiry has been constituted by the Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident," he added.

In December, two pilots embraced martyrdom after a Pakistan Army aviation helicopter crashed at Siachen in Gilgit-Baltistan's (GB) Ghanche district. The ISPR had not given a reason for the accident.

Two similar aircraft crashes were reported in August as well. However, no loss of life was reported in either of the incidents.

The first incident had taken place on August 6 near Attock when a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter trainer aircraft had crashed during a routine training mission. According to a statement issued by a PAF spokesperson at the time, both the pilots had ejected from the jet successfully.

A few days later on August 12, a Mushshak aircraft had crash-landed in the fields of Chammala village near Jhelum due to a technical failure. Both the pilots in the aircraft had received minor injuries.