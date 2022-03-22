DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 22, 2022

Two PAF pilots martyred as trainer aircraft crashes near Peshawar

Naveed SiddiquiPublished March 22, 2022 - Updated March 22, 2022 07:28pm

Two pilots of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) embraced martyrdom after a trainer aircraft crashed near Peshawar during a routine training mission on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the PAF spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that while both the pilots sustained fatal injuries, no loss of life or property was reported on the ground.

"A board of inquiry has been constituted by the Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident," he added.

In December, two pilots embraced martyrdom after a Pakistan Army aviation helicopter crashed at Siachen in Gilgit-Baltistan's (GB) Ghanche district. The ISPR had not given a reason for the accident.

Two similar aircraft crashes were reported in August as well. However, no loss of life was reported in either of the incidents.

The first incident had taken place on August 6 near Attock when a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter trainer aircraft had crashed during a routine training mission. According to a statement issued by a PAF spokesperson at the time, both the pilots had ejected from the jet successfully.

A few days later on August 12, a Mushshak aircraft had crash-landed in the fields of Chammala village near Jhelum due to a technical failure. Both the pilots in the aircraft had received minor injuries.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Wadda
Mar 22, 2022 07:34pm
They both died near Badabher, RIP.......
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Mar 22, 2022 07:43pm
Chine-made trainer aircraft ?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 22, 2022 07:45pm
My deepest condolences to our two pilots' families. RIP!
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
Mar 22, 2022 07:50pm
Rest in Peace.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Speaker’s partisan approach
Updated 22 Mar, 2022

Speaker’s partisan approach

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is playing a role that will not be favourable to his legacy.
22 Mar, 2022

Taliban acceptance

THE Afghan Taliban are veering closer to international acceptance. However, recognition of their hardline regime...
22 Mar, 2022

World Water Day

JUST three years... That’s the time left before taps in the country probably run dry as Pakistan faces “absolute...
OIC’s challenge
Updated 21 Mar, 2022

OIC’s challenge

At the best of times, the OIC has not been an effective body in global affairs.
21 Mar, 2022

Delay in funding

THE delay in the conclusion of the ongoing seventh review of the $6bn IMF funding programme for Pakistan may be...
21 Mar, 2022

Child labourers

IT is unfortunate that despite the existence of the relevant laws in all the provinces, the scourge of child labour...