PM Imran’s statement on India’s foreign policy ‘most bizarre’: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposi­tion in the National Assembly Sheh­baz Sharif has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement on India’s foreign policy the ‘most bizarre’.

“Imran Khan’s praise for the so-called ‘independent’ Indian foreign policy is the most bizarre statement to date. India, particularly under [Narendra] Modi, has accused Pakistan of terrorism, opposed CPEC & hurt our interests globally. It has robbed Kashmiris of their statehood,” the PML-N president said in a tweet on Monday.

Prime Minister Khan had in his public address in Dargai area of Malakand on Sunday lauded India for having an ‘independent foreign policy’ that was favourable to people of India.

Mr Khan also recalled that he had said ‘no’ to the European Union envoys who had sought Pakistan’s support against Russia in the Ukraine conflict because they had broken protocol by making the joint statement public. Pakistan could not make progress if it remained slave to the world superpowers, PM Khan said.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2022