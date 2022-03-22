DAWN.COM Logo

PM Imran’s statement on India’s foreign policy ‘most bizarre’: Shehbaz

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 22, 2022 - Updated March 22, 2022 09:45am

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposi­tion in the National Assembly Sheh­baz Sharif has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement on India’s foreign policy the ‘most bizarre’.

“Imran Khan’s praise for the so-called ‘independent’ Indian foreign policy is the most bizarre statement to date. India, particularly under [Narendra] Modi, has accused Pakistan of terrorism, opposed CPEC & hurt our interests globally. It has robbed Kashmiris of their statehood,” the PML-N president said in a tweet on Monday.

Prime Minister Khan had in his public address in Dargai area of Malakand on Sunday lauded India for having an ‘independent foreign policy’ that was favourable to people of India.

Mr Khan also recalled that he had said ‘no’ to the European Union envoys who had sought Pakistan’s support against Russia in the Ukraine conflict because they had broken protocol by making the joint statement public. Pakistan could not make progress if it remained slave to the world superpowers, PM Khan said.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2022

Fastrack
Mar 22, 2022 09:54am
PMIK is right.
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Mar 22, 2022 09:55am
An Enlightened leader now
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Mar 22, 2022 10:11am
Independent RELATIVE to US and Russia. You You You …
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 22, 2022 10:11am
Very ironic, wasn’t your brother inviting Modi to his childrens weddings and gifting him saris?
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Mar 22, 2022 10:19am
Politics at its lowest
Reply Recommend 0

