PTI shifts venue of power show to Parade Ground

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Monday shifted the venue of its supposed power show, scheduled for March 27, from D-Chowk to Parade Ground after local authorities expressed concerns over the security of sensitive state installations in the area.

On the other hand, the joint opposition, which had also announced its plan to hold a rally at D-Chowk the same day as the government, said it would announce its decision about location of the protest after some brainstorming and in-house consultation.

In a letter submitted to Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat on Monday, PTI Central Secretariat Chief Administrator Zahid Hussain Kazmi mentioned the change of venue and sought security and other facilities.

“In reference to the letter dated March 16, submitted to your good office, kindly do the needful in terms of provision of security, venue and other related facilitation/services at the new venue.”

After receiving the letter, the DC sought comments from the police over the matter.

Sources in the capital administration told Dawn on condition of anonymity that the venue was changed after the administration and police had expressed concern over the security of sensitive installations in the area, including the Diplomatic Enclave comprising embassies and foreign missions, keeping in view the prevailing political tensions.

The capital administration has already banned gatherings of five or more people in the high security Red Zone for two months, they added.

Earlier, when both the government and opposition had announced their respective public meetings the same day at the same venue, the Islamabad police had asked the capital administration to offer different locations to each side, the sources said, in response to which Parade Ground was offered to the ruling party and Sector H-9 to the opposition.

However, Pakistan Peoples Party secretary general Farhatullah Babar told Dawn the joint opposition would announce its venue after in-house consultations. He said they had found out through media reports that the government had been offered a location in Sector G, but there had been no formal offer.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the opposition had not submitted any application to the capital administration for a public meeting, and the authorities would consider granting permission once a formal request would be made. He, however, suggested the opposition to hold its rally at F-9 Park, which is 12 kilometres from the Parade Ground, where the PTI would hold its power show.

