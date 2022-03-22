DAWN.COM Logo

March 22, 2022

Democratic Pakistan critical to America’s interests: US official

Published March 22, 2022

WASHINGTON: The US State Department said on Monday that a prosperous and democratic Pakistan was critical to US interests.

Responding to queries about the current political situation in the country, a spokesperson for the State Department also underlined America’s support for the constitutional process in Pakistan.

“We are closely following developments in Pakistan. We respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law,” the spokesperson told Dawn.

“The United States values our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests.”

Some circles in Pakistan blame the United States for stirring up troubles in the country for supporting the elements that want to unseat the current government.

Official and diplomatic circles in Washington, however, reject all such speculations as incorrect, pointing out that there were internal causes for the ongoing political crisis.

At a Friday afternoon news briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki underlined the Biden administration’s desire to continue a careful engagement with Pakistan without committing to either improving or degrading ties with a country that was once a close ally.

“We have a long relationship with Pakistan, and that is a relationship we’ll continue through diplomatic channels,” she said.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2022

Pak US Ties
Tidy Up
Mar 22, 2022 09:33am
Whatever. Naya Pakistan; Pakistan first.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Mar 22, 2022 09:41am
... So far so good. So far so good.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Mar 22, 2022 09:44am
Pakistan does not need USA, USA needs Pakkstan.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Mar 22, 2022 09:45am
Stay away from America the EVIL empire.
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Mar 22, 2022 09:47am
Thank you but we don't want you Mr. United States of sanctions.
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Mar 22, 2022 09:52am
They couldn't hurt Putin but can satisfy themselves by removing Pro Putin Imran Khan through renowned thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malaria Se Beemar
Mar 22, 2022 10:05am
Democratically decided by the forces of US they mean?
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Mar 22, 2022 10:10am
@Imran, for what?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakiba Singh
Mar 22, 2022 10:11am
@Imran, is that why Pakistan is still waiting by the phone?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 22, 2022 10:19am
US is worried about Pakistan Military taking over.
Reply Recommend 0
JokesRUS
Mar 22, 2022 10:27am
Monitoring that their bought looters oust the PM and these three stooges bend over when USA tells them to
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Rehman
Mar 22, 2022 10:37am
So far US/UK sponsored opposition is working… let’s see what happens
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz
Mar 22, 2022 10:44am
Here comes the hidden agenda to fore
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul hanif
Mar 22, 2022 10:47am
We like democratic Pakistan but we like Pakistani dictators even better
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Malik
Mar 22, 2022 10:51am
US policy can change easy in favor of non democratic forces any time, take one of the examples from today, say EGYPT.
Reply Recommend 0

