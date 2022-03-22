Democratic Pakistan critical to America’s interests: US official

WASHINGTON: The US State Department said on Monday that a prosperous and democratic Pakistan was critical to US interests.

Responding to queries about the current political situation in the country, a spokesperson for the State Department also underlined America’s support for the constitutional process in Pakistan.

“We are closely following developments in Pakistan. We respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law,” the spokesperson told Dawn.

“The United States values our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests.”

Some circles in Pakistan blame the United States for stirring up troubles in the country for supporting the elements that want to unseat the current government.

Official and diplomatic circles in Washington, however, reject all such speculations as incorrect, pointing out that there were internal causes for the ongoing political crisis.

At a Friday afternoon news briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki underlined the Biden administration’s desire to continue a careful engagement with Pakistan without committing to either improving or degrading ties with a country that was once a close ally.

“We have a long relationship with Pakistan, and that is a relationship we’ll continue through diplomatic channels,” she said.

