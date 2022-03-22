Asad Umar made amicus to examine MNA Kanwal Shauzab’s rhetoric against judiciary

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday appointed Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar as an amicus to examine the anti-judiciary rhetoric of PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab and Federal Investigation Agency’s high handedness over the registration of a first information report (FIR) against her neighbours under the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the case pertaining to the registration of the FIR. The court observed that notices could not be served to the federal government since the petitioner did not deposit the mandatory processing fee.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Mohammad Tayyab told the court that he would receive the notice by hand and sought two weeks time to submit a written response in this matter.

Justice Minallah remarked that despite the fact that the IHC had issued a favourable order for the lawmaker, she started a campaign against the judiciary.

Mohammad Azhar Siddique, counsel for Ms Shauzab suggested that the court would declare the proceeding as in-camera and would prohibit its coverage in mainstream and social media.

Justice Minallah did not agree with this suggestion calling it “unreasonable” for an elected representative to distort facts related to a sub judice matter.

He pointed out that the MNA lodged a complaint against her over 70-year-old neighbour and the FIA picked up this complaint out of over 95,000 pending applications.

It may be mentioned here that the lawmaker registered an FIR under Peca with the FIA as her neighbours uploaded a video on social media about environmental degradation in the area and they challenged the said FIR before the IHC.

“Was it justified that the lawmaker started a campaign against the court,” Justice Minallah remarked.

After last week’s hearing, the lawmaker not only severely criticised the IHC chief justice on social media but also used derogatory words against him.

Mr Siddique, on the other hand, termed this a fit case to regulate social media, saying that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had already ruled that civil and criminal defamation can be prosecuted separately.

Justice Minallah remarked that if the MNA has some genuine complaint against the court, the court would be ready to address her grievances; however, it will be done in the presence of Asad Umar and adjourned further proceeding for a fortnight.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2022