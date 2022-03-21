DAWN.COM Logo

Jokhio murder charge sheet pending with PG’s office for scrutiny, court told

Naeem SahoutaraPublished March 21, 2022 - Updated March 21, 2022 10:00am
A file photo of Nazim Jokhio. — DawnNewsTV/File
KARACHI: A judicial magistrate has given time to the investigating officer (IO) for filing a charge sheet in the Nazim Jokhio murder case before the administrative judge of the antiterrorism courts.

Young Jokhi was found murdered at a Malir farmhouse of Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Jam Awais on November 3 last year.

His brother Afzal Jokhio nominated the MPA, his elder brother MNA Jam Abdul Karim, their servants and guards in the murder case stating that Nazim earned their ire as he stopped some foreign guests from hunting houbara bustard.

On March 14, victim’s widow Shireen had filed an application before Judicial Magistrate (Malir) Altaf Hussain Tunio submitting that the incumbent court had returned a final report/charge sheet filed by the IO and ordered him on Feb 8 to submit the same before the administrative judge of the ATCs.

The IO filed an application before the magistrate submitting that as the court had ruled that the case fell within the ambit of ‘terrorism’, he had approached the administrative judge of the ATCs to submit the record and proceedings (R&P) of the case.

He submitted that the administrative judge had refused to accept the R&P of the case observing that the same would not be accepted until the charge sheet was filed by the Sindh prosecutor general (PG), Sindh.

The IO undertook to get the charge sheet pending with the office of the prosecutor general for want of scrutiny.

He maintained that the charge sheet along with PG’s scrutiny note and R&Ps of the case would be submitted to the administrative judge and requested for one-week to do the same.

Accepting the request, the magistrate granted him seven days to obtain the documents and submit the same before the administrative judge of the ATCs.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2022

