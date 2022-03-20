DAWN.COM Logo

Speaker Asad Qaiser summons crucial NA session on no-trust resolution on March 25

Amir Wasim | Javed HussainPublished March 20, 2022 - Updated March 20, 2022 04:15pm

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned the session of the lower house to deliberate on the opposition's no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 25 (Friday) at 11am.

The session, which will be the 41st of the current National Assembly, was summoned after the joint opposition made the requisition for it under Article 54 of the Constitution along with the submission of the no-confidence motion against the prime minister on March 8.

According to Article 54, once a session of the National Assembly has been requisitioned with signatures of at least 25 per cent of the members on it, the speaker has a maximum of 14 days to summon a session. Therefore, the speaker had to call the lower house in session by March 22.

Explainer: How does a no-confidence motion work?

However, according to a notification issued from the NA Secretariat today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, a motion was adopted by the National Assembly on January 21 to allow the exclusive use of its chamber for the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on March 22 and 23.

It further said that due to its own chamber's unavailability, the NA Secretariat had asked the Senate Secretariat to provide its chamber for the lower house's session but it was also unavailable due to renovation work.

The notification further said that the chairman CDA and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad were also approached for the provision of a suitable place outside the Parliament Building but "they have informed in writing that no suitable place is available at present in Islamabad."

"In view of the aforementioned facts and circumstances, it is evident that no suitable place would be available for holding the session of the National Assembly till 24th March," the notification issued in Qaiser's name stated.

"Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under clause (3) of Article 54 of the Constitution ... I herby summon the session of the National Assembly on the first available date i.e. 25th March."

After the NA is in session, the rules of procedure dictate that the secretary will circulate a notice for a no-confidence resolution, which will be moved on the next working day.

From the day the resolution is moved, it "shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days," according to the rules.

Arbitrary delay could invoke Article 6: Sherry Rehman

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman condemned the delay and said the NA speaker could not arbitrarily delay the requisitioned session.

"If he violates Article 54, which read with Art 95 of the Constitution of Pakistan, enjoins on him the duty of calling such a session within the outer limit of 14 days, he will invoke Article 6 for violation," she said.

Article 6 of the Constitution deals with high treason and says: “Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or hold in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance the Constitution by use of force or show force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason."

SAM
Mar 20, 2022 02:46pm
Done and dusted!
Akhtar Husain
Mar 20, 2022 02:46pm
Better late than never.
Gordon D. Walker
Mar 20, 2022 02:55pm
The beginning of the end.
Fastrack
Mar 20, 2022 02:59pm
Wishing Pakistan the best.
Kashif USA
Mar 20, 2022 03:06pm
here In US Presidential is in power. Why not in Pakistan?
Mansoor
Mar 20, 2022 03:08pm
Very nice. The nation is about to get rid of the present incompetent government.
Mahmood
Mar 20, 2022 03:13pm
The No-Trust Motion will be defeated. Wait and watch, how the PDM is left holding an empty bag and start talking about compromise.
Careless Whispers
Mar 20, 2022 03:13pm
A clear violation by PTI Speaker
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 20, 2022 03:14pm
Great move and excellent news.
Abdul hanif
Mar 20, 2022 03:16pm
Good luck PTI
Sami
Mar 20, 2022 03:18pm
So, with all the holidays, the actual voting should be expected around the 4th or the 5th of April. By then whatever little air is left in the opposition balloon will be gone.
M. Saeed
Mar 20, 2022 03:20pm
Rules of business requires an observant government to follow it in it's true spirit.
JustWasif
Mar 20, 2022 03:23pm
Why delay?
Yahoo
Mar 20, 2022 03:26pm
just wait and see when the corrupts is going to target the speaker?
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 20, 2022 03:32pm
Good decision, let the OIC conference go through smoothly without any opposition threats. As they are trying to please their masters and financial supporters for personal benefits. So don't let these thugs come back in power again and act wisely!
Ajaz
Mar 20, 2022 03:34pm
Pti are above the law. Social media rules.
Individuality
Mar 20, 2022 03:35pm
Why cry over a violation when this is what you wanted?
Kaspar
Mar 20, 2022 03:36pm
So finally the session will be held on 25th March. There is little that IK can di now, except calling on his supporters to protest on the fateful day!
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 20, 2022 03:37pm
Imran forgot Naya Pakistan he promised ?
شہباز
Mar 20, 2022 03:37pm
Khan has go now
Shahid
Mar 20, 2022 03:47pm
An unending sequence of distrust, chaos and confusion has already started and those in real hurry are cuffing up excuses and justifications to prolong their mantra of chaos and confusion in case they fail in their game. Opportunists cannot wait lest opportunity evaporates.
Naheem
Mar 20, 2022 03:48pm
Why is article 6 not being applied in this case when opposition member of Parliament were trying to buy votes of the ruling government does this not account as violation and guilty of high treason.
kashif Mahmood
Mar 20, 2022 03:53pm
all looters joined together.
Jamshed
Mar 20, 2022 03:59pm
Is the era of horse traders beginning ?? Alas we are going to lose a honest person … this nation is really unfortunate
SAB
Mar 20, 2022 04:01pm
Oppsition is baying for the speaker with the cries of article 6....they should be careful, very careful.
Light at the end of the tunnel
Mar 20, 2022 04:03pm
@شہباز,? he does not go on your bidding. Disappointed ?
Zak
Mar 20, 2022 04:11pm
@شہباز, Khan has go now Go on for 4 terms.
Zak
Mar 20, 2022 04:17pm
The dye is cast, PTI will win. Just wait for the end result.
Zak
Mar 20, 2022 04:18pm
@Mansoor, Very nice. The nation is about to get rid of the present incompetent government. In 2038.
Zak
Mar 20, 2022 04:18pm
@Fastrack, Wishing Pakistan the best. With PMIK, the best is yet to come.
Ather
Mar 20, 2022 04:19pm
@Mansoor, can you please shed light on one good thing governments of PPP and PML-N did other than being puppets of the US?
Mishayl Malik
Mar 20, 2022 04:21pm
As usual PPP only know how to threaten with sindh card. its about time they are sent packing
pakpro
Mar 20, 2022 04:25pm
Funnt thing is, opposition will be in tears even if they win because military will take over the reigns and all these thugs will be taken to task.
Fastrack
Mar 20, 2022 04:48pm
@Zak, with PMIK, only worse to come
Umair
Mar 20, 2022 04:57pm
Why not invoke article 6 on zardari for memo gate and providing safe passage to Hussain haqqani
Smokers' Corner: The Khan myth

The Khan Myth could not be fattened by any meaningful economic achievement so it never proliferated beyond the middle classes.

