Today's Paper | March 21, 2022

40 booked for firing on Border Military Police team in DG Khan

A CorrespondentPublished March 20, 2022 - Updated March 21, 2022 10:19am

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Border Military Police of Tuman Gorchani tribal area of Rajanpur on Saturday registered a case against 40 persons for opening fire on a raiding BMP team.

Following the row between, Thalani and Lound tribes over the distribution of irrigation water of perennial Kalapani channel, a BMP team conducted an operation in Mat Khound against members of Thalani sub-clan of Gorchani tribe.

As per the BMP, Thalanis were involved in blocking the irrigation water and depriving tail-end farmers of it.

According the FIR, 40 armed suspects resisted the BMP men when they tried to restore water supply of the local tail-end farmers and opened indiscriminate fire on them.

To save themselves from the heavy fire, the BMP men took shelter in the mountains.

Later, Harrand BMP registered a case against 40 tribal men under sections 324, 188, 353, 148 and 149 of the PPC.

Political Assistant Muhammad Imran told Dawn that the BMP had conducted the operation under court orders for provision of irrigation water to the tail-end farmers.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2022

