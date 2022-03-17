DAWN.COM Logo

In open show of dissent, dozens of PTI MNAs found staying in Sindh House

Dawn.comPublished March 17, 2022 - Updated March 17, 2022 07:56pm
A combo photo showing four of the dissident PTI lawmakers namely Raja Riaz, Malik Nawab Sher Waseer, Noor Alam Khan and Basit Bukhari (from left to right). — Photo: Facebook/Twitter

Dozens of dissident MNAs from the ruling PTI came out in the open on Thursday and were found staying at the Sindh House in Islamabad, with Raja Riaz and Malik Nawab Sher Waseer saying they would vote on the no-confidence motion tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan in "accordance with their conscience".

TV footage showed several other lawmakers from the ruling PTI — including MNAs Noor Alam Khan and Basit Bukhari — staying at the facility, giving a clear indication which side they were tilting towards in the upcoming vote that will decide the fate of the prime minister.

Riaz, who is a member of the Jahangir Tareen group, spoke to Geo News senior anchor Hamid Mir and said there were around 24 PTI lawmakers staying at the Sindh House, citing fears of government action against them similar to the March 10 raid by police on Parliament Lodges.

He further said that if PM Imran gave the guarantee that no police action would be taken against the MNAs irrespective of their decision regarding the vote, he was ready to move to Parliament Lodges from the Sindh House.

"All of the media and the nation knows that the police attacked the lodges and our opposition MNA was tortured and taken to the police station. After that, we — those who had been dissenting for a long time against inflation, corruption, the SAPMs and the lawlessness, and had been raising our voice in front of Khan sahab — felt that the incident that happened in the Lodges could also happen with us, and this is why we are here," Riaz told Samaa News anchor Nadeem Malik.

"No one has given us any money. God willing, we will give our vote based on our conscience. We are not afraid of anyone. We are here only as a precautionary measure.

'Can't think of accepting even a rupee in bribe'

Last month, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry alleged that three PTI MNAs had been offered bribes to support the opposition's planned no-confidence motion in the parliament.

When asked if he had taken Rs200 million to switch allegiance, Riaz chuckled and replied: "I cannot think of accepting even a rupee."

Another PTI MNA, Noor Alam Khan, said that he was "very disappointed" to know of allegations being levelled against dissident lawmakers. "When we came to Imran Khan sahab and had voted for him, were we given Rs200m then? When we voted for the speaker did we get 200m then?"

He appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan, chief justice of Islamabad High Court, chief election commissioner and the Islamabad district administration to ensure that every MNA, irrespective of who he wants to vote for, is provided protection to reach the National Assembly for the no-confidence vote.

When asked whether he would go the parliament on the day of voting, he replied, "Definitely. It is my right."

3 federal ministers have left PTI, claims Dr Kumar

Another MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani revealed what led him to swap the Parliament Lodges for Sindh House. He recalled that a pair of men from the PTI recently gathered came to the Lodges and accused him of "being a traitor to the party" and even threatened to vandalise his cars.

"This happened the day before yesterday at the Parliament Lodges. They were from the PTI. I wasn't there at the time but my wife informed me."

"Then I approached Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah through someone and told him that I wanted a room at Sindh House. Murad Ali Shah said all rooms were booked but I told him my problem was genuine.

"When I came here, I saw a completely different environment. There are around 24 MNAs ... most are joining the PML-N, two to three are joining the PML-Q, and two to three are going elsewhere.

"And three federal ministers have left [the PTI]," he added.

Another PTI MNA at Sindh House who also aired his grievances against the party was Basit Bukhari.

Meanwhile, MNA Malik Nawab Sher Waseer, while speaking to senior anchor Hamid Mir, said he would not contest the next general elections on a PTI ticket.

A day earlier, the government claimed the opposition had detained some ruling party lawmakers at Sindh House ahead of the vote after a statement by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi that around a dozen MNAs belonging to the PTI had 'gone missing'.

The premier said in a public address on Wednesday that opposition leaders were sitting in Sindh House with "heaps of money" to purchase loyalties of treasury lawmakers and had asked the election commission to take action against the alleged horse-trading.

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi had earlier confirmed the stay of some lawmakers at Sindh House during a press conference with PPP MNA Shazia Marri. "Every member has a right to stay there. These members are from the opposition and our allies," he had said, adding that MNAs had been kept there as they feared they could be kidnapped ahead of the no-trust vote.

Govt planning 'strong action'

Earlier today, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government was "planning strong action" against alleged horse-trading and detention of MNAs at Sindh House.

In a video shared by the PTI on Twitter, he said the government has received information that a large amount of money had been shifted to Sindh House, which he termed the "capital of horse-trading at the moment".

"Information has been received that a lot of money has been shifted to Sindh House, police have been called to detain people and it is the horse-trading capital right now. It is very unfortunate. We had gotten rid of this menace with great difficulty.

"The way marketplaces have been set up is against the Constitution and tantamount to playing with the country's future. This is why we are planning strong action on this," the minister said.

However, Chaudhry's statement contradicted Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid who said the government is "not taking any action against anyone right now".

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad earlier on Thursday, Chaudhry also claimed that lawmakers' votes were being bought and sold at Sindh House.

"The kind of bidding that is happening, the way conscience is being sold ... I tell these people to beware of the time that [Prime Minister] Imran Khan calls on us and youngsters to stop the horse-trading ourselves," he added.

MNAs being 'threatened'

Meanwhile, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari claimed that MNAs had been "threatened with violence, arrests and dire consequences" if they participated in the no-confidence vote.

"Their lives, liberty and family are under threat. MNAs will take any and all means for their own protection against this fascist regime," he said, vowing that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the PPP would protect the lawmakers.

Bilawal said the opposition did "not want anarchy" in Islamabad in view of the upcoming meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) foreign ministers meeting next week, warning the government to "not provoke us".

ilyas kashmiri
Mar 17, 2022 04:57pm
Sold out
Reply Recommend 0
Shan
Mar 17, 2022 04:59pm
Traitors.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Mar 17, 2022 04:59pm
True Opportunists - Merci on poor people of this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Mar 17, 2022 05:04pm
Pti tool electables by giving them money.Now the electables are going back.whats wrong with it.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad Asif
Mar 17, 2022 05:06pm
They all should be forwardrd to NAB for thorough investigation of bribe ..they are all blackmailers
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Mar 17, 2022 05:09pm
History will remember these people when they sided with looters.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Mar 17, 2022 05:09pm
should be ashamed
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Mar 17, 2022 05:10pm
Hopefully IK shows no mercy to these traitors later
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Mar 17, 2022 05:11pm
Salute to these MNAs who are ready to oppose dictator IK who considers himself superior human being.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Mar 17, 2022 05:14pm
If you don't like the PM and it's policies then resign from party and assembly. Get Re-elected and then vote against PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Mar 17, 2022 05:15pm
Horse trading giving Jam to horses is the old tactics of zardari. Using the money of poor sindhies to buy MNAs
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
Mar 17, 2022 05:16pm
These MNAs should resign and contest as an independent candidate than they are free to..................
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 17, 2022 05:20pm
Where there is no personal voice in a house, it is no democracy but, a cruel authoritarian control on whims.
Reply Recommend 0
maan
Mar 17, 2022 05:21pm
Look at their faces.
Reply Recommend 0
Sabir
Mar 17, 2022 05:21pm
Such a pity, these guys are hiding like kids. Hypocrisy in guise of democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
maan
Mar 17, 2022 05:22pm
IK is a true leader. He loses or wins, I will be with him. NO worries.
Reply Recommend 0
Zarak
Mar 17, 2022 05:22pm
Incompetent and incapable government should go
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Mar 17, 2022 05:24pm
Don't worry Imran Khan wont be blackmailed from these tactics, if his Govt goes we are still with him
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 17, 2022 05:25pm
Not fear of govt action, but fear of own deeds and public backlash from whole of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 17, 2022 05:27pm
"No one has given us any money.." Sure.
Reply Recommend 0
Scary
Mar 17, 2022 05:28pm
The sooner this government goes the sooner we can start to work for our country and it’s citizens. Enough is enough.
Reply Recommend 0
Daud
Mar 17, 2022 05:28pm
Disgraceful politicians..
Reply Recommend 0
A
Mar 17, 2022 05:28pm
IK is going out. It’s written in bold on the wall of Pakistans political scape. Choose your future wisely.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Shams Altamash
Mar 17, 2022 05:29pm
Zardari and Co. are using money full blown, to make no trust vote a victory. No matter what is the future of country after IK step down. Because among PDM, there's no agreement on post of PM or its cabinet.
Reply Recommend 0
AB
Mar 17, 2022 05:31pm
Game over for PTI. Zardari has bought the MNAs.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Mar 17, 2022 05:32pm
And this is how Imran Khan's dynasty will come to an end in just a few days. Never again he will become PM of Pakistan because never again he will be selected. Bye, Bye Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Mar 17, 2022 05:32pm
Shameless and coward cheaters. What a disgrace. Horse trading should be ashamed.
Reply Recommend 0
vr
Mar 17, 2022 05:36pm
PTI is sinking ship
Reply Recommend 0
maan
Mar 17, 2022 05:40pm
Feel embarrassed that how these people were elected by our nation. If these people will remain than Pakistan does not deserve to develop or even deserve IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Mar 17, 2022 05:42pm
They are getting 150-200 million per head. Horse trading before election. Now where is ECP? Where are the courts?
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Mar 17, 2022 05:43pm
Shame on PPP
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Mar 17, 2022 05:43pm
International corrupt political party PPP starts showing it's true colors. They are doing fearless corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami Khan USA
Mar 17, 2022 05:44pm
The house of cards is now falling.
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Mar 17, 2022 05:44pm
Politics is business for these men...they have no other qualification or morals....
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Mar 17, 2022 05:45pm
This is called PPP corruption power. Zardari learned all his life how to do horse trading and how to find new method to do more corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Mar 17, 2022 05:45pm
Caught in the act of selling themselves for a great price. Democracy is a joke in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
ed
Mar 17, 2022 05:47pm
Cat is definitely out of the bag now!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 17, 2022 05:50pm
Once a cheater, always a fraudster, swindler and trickster.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Mar 17, 2022 05:54pm
Kitnay main zamir bikta hai Raja Sahib.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Mar 17, 2022 05:55pm
If bribe proven arrest them & disqualify from politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Mar 17, 2022 05:57pm
Khan Sahab a normal person in such circumstances would resign, don't wait for conference on March 22
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Mar 17, 2022 06:01pm
Horse Trading at its peak… hallmark of Zardari corruption!!
Reply Recommend 0
Your Truly
Mar 17, 2022 06:07pm
Let them decide what they want to do, where they want to stay, who they want to vote.
Reply Recommend 0
Duke
Mar 17, 2022 06:16pm
Open for bidding, Disgrace to the nation. Ugly faces of "democracy"
Reply Recommend 0
Zarak Khan
Mar 17, 2022 06:17pm
PM has no one to blame but himself for this mess....poor leadership, foot in mouth disease, ego etc etc. I pray for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Duke
Mar 17, 2022 06:18pm
Floor crossing is illegal, they should be immediately kicked out of the party.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Mar 17, 2022 06:19pm
Imran Khan is not even fit to replace Rameez Raja, as PCB chairman.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 17, 2022 06:20pm
Please resign and contest elections, these seats are assets of PTI, we gave you vote for PTI not for you..
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Siddiqui
Mar 17, 2022 06:21pm
All of this is confirming IK's victory as single largest Party (possibly above 2/3rd seats) in coming elections
Reply Recommend 0
LW
Mar 17, 2022 06:23pm
@Irfan, what a shame, a person cheering for horse-trading, bribery, corruption & dishonesty…. I’m supporting Imran Khan now out of principle.
Reply Recommend 0
Keenobserver
Mar 17, 2022 06:26pm
Politics is when you can tell the same thing in different ways to fool different audience, and steal their money, and allow yourself to look good in every way .…
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar Ahmed
Mar 17, 2022 06:26pm
Tough lessons in this scenario for IK.
Reply Recommend 0
M A Siddiqui
Mar 17, 2022 06:26pm
Back stabbing to their people where they win. If we believe they are the law makers? wrong. they worship money only.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Mar 17, 2022 06:28pm
Goes around comes around. When Jhangeer Tareen did the horse trading for Punjab Assembly then it was fair and square game. Karma !!
Reply Recommend 0
Ziyan
Mar 17, 2022 06:28pm
IK is paying price for not supporting American against Russia
Reply Recommend 0
TruthTrack
Mar 17, 2022 06:29pm
willing to donate as many tissue boxes as necessary for you PTI supporters, y’all need it
Reply Recommend 0
kash
Mar 17, 2022 06:33pm
If IK goes, then Pakistan truly has no hope.
Reply Recommend 0
M Ahmed
Mar 17, 2022 06:33pm
Corrupt politicians only a reflection uf a corrupt nation (majority).
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Usman
Mar 17, 2022 06:33pm
Altaf Hussain is right, all in Islamabad are actual TRAITOR.
Reply Recommend 0
GV
Mar 17, 2022 06:33pm
Happy to say goodbye to the most egoistic and self centred PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0
Izual
Mar 17, 2022 06:35pm
Another Martial law is coming. Pakistan isn't a country that can behave.
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Mar 17, 2022 06:35pm
Pakistan you don’t deserve democracy! Hamid Mir show for a fistful of dollars! Sad state!
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Mar 17, 2022 06:40pm
where is establishment?
Reply Recommend 0
Dara Khan
Mar 17, 2022 06:44pm
Greed.
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Mar 17, 2022 06:44pm
Its out in the open. They should not be allowed to vote
Reply Recommend 0
Zack
Mar 17, 2022 06:44pm
Really? What was the cash laden Tareen airlines after last election for?
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Mar 17, 2022 06:45pm
Shame on you all! Don't make excuses.....
Reply Recommend 0
Polaris
Mar 17, 2022 06:46pm
Does Pakistan deserve DEMOCRACY?
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Mar 17, 2022 06:47pm
@AB, And what does that tell you about the spine and character of the MNAs, who are able to sell themselves???
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 17, 2022 06:47pm
Money talks I guess
Reply Recommend 0
KD
Mar 17, 2022 06:51pm
Such a shame! You are crooks with no conscience!
Reply Recommend 0
Surya
Mar 17, 2022 06:52pm
Will be sad to see IK go. He is the best PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Mar 17, 2022 06:53pm
The West is twisting establishments arm to kick out Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Mar 17, 2022 06:59pm
@Irfan, Even if he is voted out, dont worry as next time around he will return with an even bigger mandate
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Mar 17, 2022 06:59pm
With so many corrupt, I don't think they have a conscious the begin with. Birds of a feather.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Mar 17, 2022 06:59pm
@A, Whose future? the business of backstabbing politicians or the future of the country. Two polar opposites.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Mar 17, 2022 07:07pm
@Sami Khan USA, you sound very happy !
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir
Mar 17, 2022 07:10pm
@Pak_UK, So when Tareen was bring all these MNAs in his private jet that was not horse trading? It might also be that these politicians are not happy with Imran khan .. by the way all these MNAs used to be part of PPP
Reply Recommend 0
MyNameIsKhan
Mar 17, 2022 07:13pm
India is sending ore money, so you will see at least 15 more coming out.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Mar 17, 2022 07:14pm
So Punjab MNAs are in Sindh House- really this is peak of 90s politics by PML and PPP. Unfortunately our country doesn’t deserve IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz
Mar 17, 2022 07:18pm
@Polaris, Well said ! With these crooks Pakistan does nt deserve DEMOCRACY
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Mar 17, 2022 07:22pm
Saviours of democracy sheltered in Sindh house are taking basic course- Democracy 101 tutored by Zardari.
Reply Recommend 0
Son of man
Mar 17, 2022 07:28pm
Politics is a dirty business, Pakistani politicians are proof
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Mar 17, 2022 07:37pm
@Nouman, tomorrow Nation will forget . Sadly
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Mar 17, 2022 07:40pm
@Abdullah, PTI was voted by poor people. They came up through votes.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Mar 17, 2022 07:41pm
@Faraz, NO!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Mar 17, 2022 07:41pm
@Texas Ranger , it is we and our own corrupt politicians.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Mar 17, 2022 07:45pm
@Faraz-Canada, he will not get more than 10 seats. Save this message!
Reply Recommend 0

