Govt holds all the cards, no one from PTI would betray PM Imran: Fawad

Dawn.comPublished March 14, 2022 - Updated March 14, 2022 07:05pm
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and PTI leader Aamir Kayani address a press conference in Islamabad on Monday.
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and PTI leader Aamir Kayani address a press conference in Islamabad on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry exuded confidence on Monday in the face of the opposition's no-confidence motion against the prime minister, saying "the government holds all the cards" and maintaining that no one from the ruling PTI would betray Imran Khan.

Speaking to journalists at a press conference soon after the PTI's core committee meeting, Chaudhry termed the three major oppositions leaders as "three jokers" before adding: "The government, the politics, and the future belong to us."

When asked if the umpire — a reference to the military establishment — was also still standing by the government's side, Chaudhry responded: "These three things get together only when everyone is together."

He called out PPP Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for their alleged attempts to bribe some PTI lawmakers and tempt them into switching loyalties.

"Two of our members have been offered Rs160 million and Rs200m but they have rejected the offer and informed us as well," Chaudhry said.

He said that by challenging the PTI, the opposition "has woken up a sleeping tiger".

He expressed hope that the MQM-P, the Balochistan Awami Party, the Grand Democratic Alliance and the PML-Q "will remain the allies of the PTI", adding that the party had a detailed discussion with representatives of those parties on their grievances.

He said the support of the PML-Q to the government would be crucial "this time too".

The minister said the government wanted the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to convene the assembly session as soon as possible, but added that the "date of the session should not coincide with the schedule of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting scheduled in Islamabad on March 22 and 23".

He insisted that Imran Khan had never been "blackmailed" before and would never fall prey to such tactics in the future as well.

Earlier, PTI's Aamir Kiyani said the party was set to hold a "historic" rally at D-Chowk and that the PTI was expecting to gather at least one million participants.

Comments (12)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Realistic
Mar 14, 2022 04:40pm
Look at the guy sitting in the background, he is ready to betray PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 14, 2022 04:46pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 14, 2022 05:01pm
Shame on the desperate looters for using dirty tactics.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 14, 2022 05:18pm
If you truly believe PTI has numbers needed to win no-confidence motion, why do you make statements like this?
Reply Recommend 0
Fawad
Mar 14, 2022 05:22pm
Another Imaran's baffoon
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Mar 14, 2022 05:54pm
Why are pakistani politics conducted by media through spokesmen?? So no one can be held to account. Its a joke. Contradictory statements are made every day.. I think we will have martial law soon. Gathering 1 million ? Why? Bound to be trouble if they lose.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Mar 14, 2022 05:55pm
Compulsive liar
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Mar 14, 2022 05:56pm
What hope any nation has when votes are bought, corrupt pay bribes to get elected, they sell their sole and loot.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Mar 14, 2022 06:14pm
One cannot rely on the statement of Fawad Chaudhry who change his stance with the passage of time similar to political parties he has been changing from time to time to be in power. Only time will tell who will betray PTI and who will not? The litmus test is already done when four PTI MPAs voted in favour of Nisar Khoro of PPP and he won the senate seat from Karachi which fall vacant after Faisal Vawda was disqualified. Does Fawad Chaudhry need any more evidence of betrayal of PTI members?
Reply Recommend 0
Inflation
Mar 14, 2022 06:22pm
The grand funeral of PTI failure
Reply Recommend 0
Sanjrani
Mar 14, 2022 06:30pm
Fawad are you lying again?
Reply Recommend 0
Politics First
Mar 14, 2022 06:36pm
Bribing to switch loyalties is a serious allegations. If true , they should already be in jail.
Reply Recommend 0

