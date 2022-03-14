Have complete faith in our allies, Qureshi says amid no-trust vote uncertainty

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said the PTI had complete trust in its allies in the Centre — Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Grand Democratic Alliance and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — amid the opposition's attempts to woo them for the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"I have been constantly saying and will repeat today that I, as a political worker, believe that all our allies ... [are with us and] and my party and I have complete faith in them.

"We believe they are very refined and honourable people. They have supported us at various points in these 3 years and we were, are and will remain thankful to them," the foreign minister said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

He said he trusted the government's allies to fully understand the opposition's tactics and the truth in their promises. "They are experienced politicians and they won't easily be fooled. To meet and listen [to others] is everyone's right but they understand everything," the foreign minister added.

Qureshi said the opposition would face disappointment in trying to win over the government's allies.

The foreign minister's remarks come after the joint opposition submitted a no-trust resolution against the premier last week. The opposition has been engaged in talks and meetings with the government's allies recently and claims it has support from disgruntled PTI members as well.

The opposition's meetings prompted the government to also hold various meetings with its allies but it is not clear which way the they will vote.

However, the PML-Q recently made a decision regarding the vote on the no-confidence resolution and will announce it after a final round of consultations with other allies in the ruling coalition. Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, while talking to reporters on Sunday, said his party was working together with MQM-P and BAP.

Meanwhile, despite desperate attempts by the PTI and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday, the MQM-P kept its cards close to its chest keeping all “options” open for the crucial parliamentary process, saying it would take a decision on the no-trust vote only “in line with national and party interest”.

More to follow.