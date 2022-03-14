Today's Paper | March 14, 2022

Have complete faith in our allies, Qureshi says amid no-trust vote uncertainty

Dawn.comPublished March 14, 2022 - Updated March 14, 2022 01:21pm
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said the PTI had complete trust in its allies in the Centre — Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Grand Democratic Alliance and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — amid the opposition's attempts to woo them for the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"I have been constantly saying and will repeat today that I, as a political worker, believe that all our allies ... [are with us and] and my party and I have complete faith in them.

"We believe they are very refined and honourable people. They have supported us at various points in these 3 years and we were, are and will remain thankful to them," the foreign minister said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

He said he trusted the government's allies to fully understand the opposition's tactics and the truth in their promises. "They are experienced politicians and they won't easily be fooled. To meet and listen [to others] is everyone's right but they understand everything," the foreign minister added.

Qureshi said the opposition would face disappointment in trying to win over the government's allies.

The foreign minister's remarks come after the joint opposition submitted a no-trust resolution against the premier last week. The opposition has been engaged in talks and meetings with the government's allies recently and claims it has support from disgruntled PTI members as well.

The opposition's meetings prompted the government to also hold various meetings with its allies but it is not clear which way the they will vote.

However, the PML-Q recently made a decision regarding the vote on the no-confidence resolution and will announce it after a final round of consultations with other allies in the ruling coalition. Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, while talking to reporters on Sunday, said his party was working together with MQM-P and BAP.

Meanwhile, despite desperate attempts by the PTI and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday, the MQM-P kept its cards close to its chest keeping all “options” open for the crucial parliamentary process, saying it would take a decision on the no-trust vote only “in line with national and party interest”.

More to follow.

No Confidence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Urooj
Mar 14, 2022 01:26pm
Of course you do, you will join whoever wins next
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fears of violence
Updated 14 Mar, 2022

Fears of violence

The onus to defuse tensions that could lead to violence lies with the ruling party.
14 Mar, 2022

Missing empathy

THE continued failure of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances to achieve any meaningful progress on...
14 Mar, 2022

Allowing hate

THE decision by tech giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to temporarily allow violent speech ...
13 Mar, 2022

Ruling on ordinances

THE authority to legislate by executive decree such as exists in Pakistan is not, for obvious reasons, often found ...
Missile misadventure
Updated 13 Mar, 2022

Missile misadventure

The Mian Channu missile incident has exposed the grave weakness in India’s technology and its safety systems.
13 Mar, 2022

Authoritarian streak

A COURT this week declared the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement chief, Manzoor Pashteen, and four others proclaimed...