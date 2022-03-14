Pakistan to send emergency aid to war-hit Ukraine

ISLAMABAD: In an apparent balancing act, Pakistan will send emergency aid to Ukraine as a message of solidarity to the war-stricken people.

A decision to this effect was taken by the federal cabinet through circulation of an emergency summary for allocation of about Rs60 million along with two aircraft to deliver aid goods in Poland.

Informed sources said a decision about sending of aid to Ukraine had been taken on the request of the Ukrainian embassy in Islamabad for humanitarian assistance along with a list of urgently-needed items.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) also strongly proposed that Pakistan should provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and suggested that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) should mobilise the req­uisite assistance containing non-military items as requested by the Ukrainian embassy and organise its transportation.

The MOFA also moved a formal summary to the prime minister for immediate dispatch of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

On the directive of the prime minister and in consultation with the NDMA, the MOFA also recommended immediate dispatch of relief items out of stocks held by the NDMA as a message of solidarity in the time of need for the people of Ukraine.

These items include 100 tents, 500 blankets, 500 sleeping bags, 30 generators of 3.5kV, 2,500 soap bars, 995 hand wash bottles and about 1,990 packs of 250 million sanitizers each. These items would be dispatched immediately through a special flight of C-130 aircraft.

In addition to these items, the NDMA would also arrange procurement of medicines and food items in consultations with the Ministry of National Health Services and Coordination to be sent to Ukraine through another C-130 in a couple of days.

In view of the emergency nature of relief items, the NDMA, in consultation with the MOFA and Pakistan Army, has arranged medicines and canned food items — mostly ready-to-eat meals — for the affected people of Ukraine.

As a result of ongoing military escalation between Russia and Ukraine, an estimated 1.5 million refugees, mostly women and children, have moved to Poland and other neighbouring countries. The MOFA has told the cabinet that Pakistan enjoyed good relations with Ukraine and it had taken a principled position on the ongoing conflict.

Because of the rapidly deteriorating situation, Ukraine had already raised an international appeal for global assistance to address humanitarian needs.

The cost of relief items, medicines, food items and transportation cost of about Rs60 million for dispatching two C-130 aircraft will be incurred out of the National Disaster Management Fund.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2022