Lahore police report sought on plea for FIR against PM Imran

LAHORE: A sessions court on Saturday sought a report from Islampura police on a petition seeking registration of an FIR against Prime Minister Imran Khan for his alleged life threat to former president Asif Ali Zardari.

A citizen, Adeel Yaqoob Chaudhry, filed the petition saying the prime minister at a recent public meeting hurled a life threat at his political rival and PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari. He pointed out that the prime minister used highly derogatory language in his speech and said the PPP co-chairman would be his first target after the no-trust move by the opposition.

He said the prime minister’s speech was broadcast by all news channels and its contents were published by the print media as well.

The petitioner said he filed an application with Islampura station house officer (SHO) for registration of an FIR against the prime minister on charges of hurling life threats at Mr Zardari, but police were reluctant to take action in this regard.

He asked the court to issue a direction to the SHO to lodge a case on his application against the prime minister.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mudassar Bodla sought a report from the police by March 24.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2022