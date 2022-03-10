Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 10, 2022

ECP to hold LG elections in Sindh in two phases starting late May

Fahad ChaudhryPublished March 10, 2022 - Updated March 10, 2022 06:31pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced that it will conduct the local government elections in Sindh in two phases starting in May.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, according to a press statement issued by the electoral watchdog.

The CEC was informed that final list of delimitations in Sindh will be released on March 24. The ECP had also summoned chief secretary Sindh for the meeting in order to decide about election dates.

The senior bureaucrat suggested that the ECP should hold local government elections in two phases.

After deliberations, the ECP decided that the first phase of the elections will be conducted in the last week of May.

The ECP chief directed the chief secretary to provide details of districts to be covered during the first phase so that necessary steps could be taken for preparations of the polls.

Dawn had spoken to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah last month wherein he shared the expected schedule of the polls. He had said "the local government elections are to be held in two phases. So I think the first phase can be held in the third week of May and then the second one in the first week of June.”

The Sindh cabinet earlier this week approved further amendments to the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, making next Karachi mayor a member of the governing bodies of city development authorities and the chairman of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

The amendments came after the PPP government promised to take up the concerns of the opposition parties following a 29-day protest sit-in by Jamaat-i-Islami outside the Sindh Assembly. The Pak Sarzameen Party also took to streets and staged a sit-in for a week near Fawara Chowk.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Establishment’s role
Updated 10 Mar, 2022

Establishment’s role

EVER SINCE the opposition parties announced their plans of ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan through a vote of...
10 Mar, 2022

Swap transplants

IRONICALLY, the Punjab government’s recent step in the effort to stop organ trafficking may well end up providing ...
10 Mar, 2022

Cattle disease outbreak

THE outbreak of lumpy skin disease in cows and buffaloes in a number of areas of Sindh and Punjab is causing much...
Rocky road for PM
Updated 09 Mar, 2022

Rocky road for PM

THE day of reckoning for the PTI government may be at hand with the submission of a no-trust motion against Prime...
09 Mar, 2022

Forced to flee

YET another humanitarian crisis entirely of human making has compelled more than a million people to flee the ...
09 Mar, 2022

Advancing telemedicine

BESIDES poor management and the lack of medical resources and infrastructure in the healthcare sector, the chronic...