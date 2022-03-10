Army stands with govt just as required under Constitution: Fawad Chaudhry

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday rejected the notion that the military establishment was now supporting the opposition, saying that the armed forces continued to stand with the government as required by the Constitution.

Chaudhry's remarks were in reply to a reporter's question about the "impression that opposition parties now had the "army or establishment's support" in their bid to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan from the top office through a vote of no-confidence.

"In our constitutional scheme, the army has to stay with the government," Chaudhry said at a press conference in Islamabad today. "The army has to follow the Constitution, and it will follow the Constitution."

At the outset of his speech, the information minister said a meeting of the political committee was held earlier in the day where concerns were raised over a "campaign against the Pakistan Army".

In this regard, he referred to a statement by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, president of an alliance of opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

A clip was then played at the press briefing in which Rehman was shown speaking at a press conference alongside PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. The press conference was held earlier this week, hours after opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion with the National Assembly Secretariat against the prime minister.

In the clip, Rehman was shown to be saying: "We also think about reforms for our institutions. The jurisdictions of all institutions have been defined in the Constitution and we want to move towards that so that such complains or questions never arise in the country again."

Commenting on Rehman's statement today, Chaudhry linked the mooted "reforms" with the opposition's attempts to have "political control over the army".

The information minister alleged that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had been trying in the past to control "the army just like Punjab police", saying that these "reforms" would be a continuation of these efforts.

Chaudhry referred to the memogate scandal, which had surfaced after the publication of a secret memo asking Washington for help reining in the Pakistani military during the PPP's tenure in 2011. He further mentioned Dawn leaks, which occurred during the PML-N's tenure in 2016. The matter pertained to Dawn publishing details of a high-level civil-military meeting discussing the issue of banned outfits operating in Pakistan — which quoted government officials warning the military leadership of international isolation if Pakistan failed to act against militants.

Chaudhry said he was mentioning these incidents of the past to refresh people's memories about the age-old ambitions of current opposition parties to malign the Pakistan Army.

More to follow