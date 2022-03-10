Dawn Logo

NA speaker has right to disqualify MNAs who cross floor: Sheikh Rashid

Dawn.comPublished March 10, 2022 - Updated March 10, 2022 01:34pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid talks to the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser had the right to disqualify members who "crossed floor" in the lower house and that "no one could challenge that".

His comments come in the aftermath of the joint opposition submitting a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday along with a formal request to requisition the NA.

The move prompted the government to come up with a strategy, which, according to Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, is that MNAs of the PTI and its allies would not be present in the NA on the day of voting on the no-trust resolution.

Senior minister and a close aide of PM Imran, Asad Umar, talking to Geo News, reiterated the same, saying that it was the opposition's job to show it had the support of 172 MNAs and therefore government lawmakers would not attend the no-confidence vote.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, the interior minister said the week from March 23 to 30 would be an "important week".

"Let them (opposition) fulfil their desire. Imran Khan is on his way towards winning. The speaker has the right to disqualify any PTI member who disrespects the votes they gained due to Imran Khan," he said.

Rashid said all political parties had given this right to the speaker in the 18th Amendment in a bid to stop horse-trading and that this right could not be challenged by anyone.

The interior minister went on to say those members who go against party line would be "politically surrounded".

The opposition has claimed in recent weeks that it had gained the support of dissidents and disgruntled PTI members for the no-confidence motion.

The interior minister said he had urged PTI supporters to be present at Islamabad's D-Chowk on the day of the vote to celebrate a "day of thanksgiving" for the prime minister's success.

Rashid said the no-confidence move would prove to be a "moment of satisfaction" for the premier. "We will celebrate April Fool's day for the opposition [after their loss]," the interior minister added.

He lashed out at the opposition, saying that fear of the prime minister and accountability had united those who were against each other in the past.

Responding to claims from the opposition that the "umpire" — a reference to the establishment — was neutral, he asked opposition leaders to stick to this narrative in case the no-trust move fails.

Speaking on other matters, he pushed back against a question on the prime minister's criticism of the European Union at a recent public gathering.

"What's so wrong if the premier presented a foreign policy stance in front of the people when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did so as well."

The interior minister said Pakistan was not part of any bloc — Russian, American or Chinese — and wanted good relations with all powers.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 10, 2022 01:13pm
Once again, he is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
usman
Mar 10, 2022 01:19pm
Why is the govt in so much fear
Reply Recommend 0
Chaudry Latif
Mar 10, 2022 01:21pm
Can a person participate in election while he is facing case of corruption in courts?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Mar 10, 2022 01:23pm
This is time when PM Imran Khan is going door to door and begging its allies to vote for him against no confidence motion moved against PM Imran by the opposition. Instead of gaining favour of PTI elected candidates, the government is asking the speaker of NA to disqualify its own members of lower house as they have crossed the floor. How many such candidates have crossed the floor and did they gave in writing to PM that they have crossed the floor. PTI is axing is own legs in lower house.
Reply Recommend 0
A Ali
Mar 10, 2022 01:23pm
The funniest part remains those who are more vocal about no trust nove are not even party of NA, Maryam and Fazl. Both will make huge and funny statements, both leading their parties. So funny. The leaders are not in NA and yet trying to get success for no trust move. Hilarious.
Reply Recommend 0
bkt
Mar 10, 2022 01:32pm
That is correct, the PTI members cannot cross the floor but the coalition members can and they are the ones who hold all the cards. The PTI government only hold a thin majority because of them.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Mar 10, 2022 01:34pm
Now, Mr. Rasheed is also the Law Minster of the country. He has previously commented on Trade, Industry, foreign relations and the Economy - none of which he has any qualifications or skills to speak of.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 10, 2022 01:36pm
If that's true than opposition needs to get support from PML-Q other wise they will loose to ousted Imran Khan which will end up very embarrassing for the opposition than.
Reply Recommend 0
maqsud zafar
Mar 10, 2022 01:36pm
NA speaker should act and disqualify, under the 18th amendment all NA members crossing the floor so as to discourage horse trading.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 10, 2022 01:37pm
@Syed A. Mateen, This always happens. Opposition is also begging in front of PTI allies and some of the disgruntled PTI lawmakers.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Asim
Mar 10, 2022 01:37pm
Babar Awan has no PhD and if anyone votes against his own party, it is foolish but it is a right. I do not think that is crossing the floor as it happens all over the world.
Reply Recommend 0
AZiZ Bhoi
Mar 10, 2022 01:37pm
Sheikh Rashid Sb, You proved equal to the task & stood firm with Visionary, honest,& brave leader PM IK who Is a commoner & amongst us. That is why these inherited political so called Leaders who consider themselves as their Exclusively birth right To rule Pakistan turn by turn. PM IK stood against them like a rock Now it is the responsibility of we all Pakistanis To openly support PM IK
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Mar 10, 2022 01:37pm
These are the kind of advisers who have brought IK here today where he is in this kind of mess.A party whose 1/3 members have revolted against its party and leader should first do its soul searching where they have gone wrong.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 10, 2022 01:38pm
@Syed A. Mateen, PTI is not axing but PPP itself brought this clause in 2010 since usually they have been on the receiving end most.
Reply Recommend 0
MK
Mar 10, 2022 01:38pm
Just a lame question....... If members can't use their own mind then why waste time on voting and what's the point of a national assembly? All you need is to have a leader of the ruling party decide what he/she wants as his/her selection was already based on the majority who now is forbidden by the constitution to differ........
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Mar 10, 2022 01:40pm
It looks like this circus will end up in supreme court.Sheikh Rasheed knows constitution and legal things as much as he knows theory of relativity.
Reply Recommend 0

