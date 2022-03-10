Dawn Logo

North Korean embassy in Islamabad protests over police raid

Munawer AzeemPublished March 10, 2022 - Updated March 10, 2022 08:16am
The North Korean embassy in Islamabad. — Reuters/File
ISLAMABAD: The embassy of North Korea lodged a protest with the chief of Islamabad police on Wednesday over a raid at its premises earlier this week, saying the incident was a violation of the Vienna Convention.

In a letter it wrote to the Inspector General of Islamabad Police, the embassy of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea said seven police personnel from the federal capital’s F-10 police station , including a woman, made an “unlawful entry” into its premises on Monday (March 7).

“The mission staff reminded them that the premises of the embassy are sovereign territory of DPRK and asked them to immediately stop this brutal act,” it said. “But the police ignored the request, searched the storerooms at the backyard on the pretext of seizing some items and threatened the staff with guns.”

The police officials damaged the door and broke into a room in the basement, the letter stated.

The embassy went on to allege that “some external force” must have been behind the raid.

“The Embassy of the DPRK expresses its serious regrets on this incident and requests (Pakistan’s) Ministry of Foreign Affairs and security organisations to undertake a thorough investigation against those involved and take measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.”

Police account

A source at Shalimar police station said the raid was carried out after a tipoff that a “huge quantity of liquor” was present at the embassy.

The IGP has asked a Senior Superintendent of Police to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within three days, the source added.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2022

Fastrack
Mar 10, 2022 08:28am
In Pakistan, Not even Embassies are safe from tresspassing by FIA and other agencies.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Mar 10, 2022 08:29am
"some external force".
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Mar 10, 2022 08:38am
This is our new bold and brave Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Mar 10, 2022 08:40am
Did police ever conducted raid on gymkhanas where it's normal
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 10, 2022 08:47am
Honey is found in every elite home in Pakistan. The house in hills included
Reply Recommend 0
Khan , USA
Mar 10, 2022 08:47am
Very sad event ! Embassies are considered to be part of a foreign country !
Reply Recommend 0

