Security in place as PPP long march arrives in capital today

Munawer AzeemPublished March 8, 2022 - Updated March 8, 2022 10:01am
A banner has been displayed at Faisal Avenue ahead of PPP’s long march to welcome participants of the rally to Islamabad. — Photo by Mohammad Asim
A banner has been displayed at Faisal Avenue ahead of PPP’s long march to welcome participants of the rally to Islamabad. — Photo by Mohammad Asim

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have agreed to provide security cover to the participants of the PPP long march which is expected to reach Islamabad on Tuesday (today), PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said on Monday.

Mr Khokhar had submitted an application to the capital police chief on March 4, seeking security arrangements at Rawat but received no response.

The senator told Dawn that he later expressed concern in a tweet after which SSP Operations Mohammad Faisal informed him that security had been provided to the participants at Rawat. A tent village is also established at Rawat for 50,000 people, Mr Khokhar added.

About 40,000 to 60,000 people are taking part in the long march, he said.

Participants will reach D-Chowk via Islamabad Expressway by 4pm, says senator

“We will reach Rawat around midnight. The route of the march was changed from Murree Road to Islamabad Expressway due to the Test match being played in Rawalpindi. We are committed to reaching D-Chowk by 4pm on Tuesday (today),” he said.

Meanwhile, sources in the police said a contingent of paramilitary troops along with Punjab, KP and Islamabad police would be deployed in the capital, including in Red Zone.

Verbal permission was given to the PPP to set up a stage at D-Chowk. However, the same was denied to organisers of different rallies planned in connection with the International Women Day on Tuesday.

The long march of the PPP will enter the capital from Rawat and move on the expressway and Jinnah Avenue to reach D-Chowk, the police said, adding those coming to the capital from the KP side will use Srinagar Highway to reach D-Chowk.

Containers were being put on D-Chowk at Constitution Avenue side to seal the area to avoid entry of the participants of the long march. Besides, containers are also being put at Serena Chowk and Kashmir Chowk.

Police and paramilitary troops, including anti-riot units, will be deployed on Aga Khan Road and Constitution Avenue, they said, adding paramilitary troops were being deployed inside the Red Zone and around important installations.

Traders of Blue Area are likely to close their businesses on Tuesday due to the PPP march.

Roads leading towards the National Press Club are also likely to be sealed by putting containers due to the rallies to be taken out by women rights activists.

The organisers of the rallies had sought permission but the same were denied.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2022

Zak
Mar 08, 2022 10:43am
PDM disrupting peoples lives for the protection of their loot.
Reply Recommend 0

