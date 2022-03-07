Former president and PML-N leader Rafiq Tarar passes away in Lahore at 92

Former president and Supreme Court judge Muhammad Rafiq Tarar passed away in Lahore on Monday, according to his grandson and fellow PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar. He was 92.

"My grandfather Mohammad Rafiq Tarar has passed away," Ataullah said in a tweet.

His funeral prayers will be offered at Jamia Ashrafia, Lahore at 4.45pm after Asr prayers today.

Tarar had served as the president of the country for around two and a half years. He had taken the oath as the head of the state on Jan 1, 1998 and remained in the office till June 20, 2001.

He was nominated for the president's office by then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Before stepping into politics with the PML-N, Tarar had also served as a judge of the Supreme Court from January 17, 1991 to November 1, 1994.

Prior to it, he was also the chief justice of the Lahore High Court from March 6, 1989 to October 31, 1991. Later, he had joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif remembered the deceased as a "kind and compassionate elder, shrewd legislator, fair judge and very good man". He said the news of the former president's death was a personal shock for him and his absence would always be felt.

PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal also had high words of regard for the deceased. He said Tarar had persevered, "courageously" confronted the martial law of former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf and refused to resign as the president.

President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed grief over the death and offered prayers for the deceased along with extending condolences to his family.