Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 07, 2022

FM Qureshi says govt ready to sit with media over Peca

Mohammad Hussain KhanPublished March 7, 2022 - Updated March 7, 2022 09:39am

HYDERABAD: Senior vice chairman of the Paki­stan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the PTI government doesn’t believe in curbs on the me­­dia, but it wants the media to play its role with responsibility.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, he said the changes to the Prev­ention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) were not intended to gag the press, as any curbs were not doable in the present era. The real aim was that the media should keep performing with complete freedom with full responsibility, he added.

Holding out an olive branch to the media practitioners, the minister said parties and media were inseparable and the PTI government could sit with the media representatives to discuss the matter and come up with a solution. “There is no harm in discussing it threadbare, as the PTI is not unmindful of media’s role which is being seen the world over,” he added.

Mr Qureshi, accompanied by Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi, spoke to journalists at the residence of PTI’s Hyder­abad division president Khawand Bux Jahejo before leaving for Karachi, where the ruling party’s Haqooq-i-Sindh March culminated.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Mar 07, 2022 09:42am
Please don't. Its the same law everywhere including the west. You are accountable for what you write.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Mar 07, 2022 09:43am
In what seat media will be sitting opposite to him, cannot be described.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

07 Mar, 2022

Forgotten Afghans

WHEN the US withdrew its forces from Afghanistan, there was evidently little optimism that Washington and its...
FATF unfairness
Updated 07 Mar, 2022

FATF unfairness

The govt needs to ramp up diplomatic efforts for mustering greater support for its endeavours to restructure its AML/CFT regime.
07 Mar, 2022

The other casualty in war

IN a move to drown out ‘disinformation’ about the invasion of Ukraine, the European Union last week officially...
Ukraine conundrum
Updated 06 Mar, 2022

Ukraine conundrum

So far, Islamabad’s near absence from the global stage in the midst of a global crisis has been jarring.
06 Mar, 2022

Brutal police tactics

ISLAMABAD High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah has written in an order that suppressing voices of dissent or...
06 Mar, 2022

Hollow words

MQM-P CONVENER Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s mealy-mouthed ‘apology’ over the MQM’s role in precipitating the ...