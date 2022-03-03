Dawn Logo

Pakistan helped Indian students in Ukraine on humanitarian basis, says FM Qureshi

Dawn.comPublished March 3, 2022 - Updated March 3, 2022 04:41pm
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks to the media in Sindh's Mirpurkhas district. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that Pakistan had helped "distressed" Indian students fleeing Ukraine on humanitarian grounds.

He made the revelation while speaking to the media in Sindh's Mirpurkhas district where he talked about the situation in Ukraine. The foreign minister is currently leading the PTI's Haqooq-i-Sindh march along with several other party leaders.

"You must have seen the video [showing] Indian students who were fleeing were given food and were taken care of by the Pakistani embassy. They were kids, they were in distress [and under] stress so we did what was possible for them on a humanitarian basis," he said.

Qureshi's remarks come after videos surfaced on social media purportedly showing Indian students sitting down and eating with Pakistani students in a cafeteria-like setting.

During the media talk, the minister also said that he had spoken with his counterparts from Poland, Romania and Hungary, all of whom assured Pakistan of their complete support in the safe evacuation of Pakistani citizens from Ukraine.

"By the grace of God, majority of children have reached safety. The ones that remain, we are working continuously to ensure that they get back home."

Calling it a "challenging situation", the minister said that the Pakistani embassy was playing its due role.

Comments (12)
Ghaznavi
Mar 03, 2022 04:44pm
Great work. We need to win hearts in India. Kindness is the best revenge.
Syed Hasni
Mar 03, 2022 04:48pm
That the way it should be. We deserve at this dane age, free excess to our neighbors with whom we have liguistic, cultural ties for centuries.
Riaz Uddin
Mar 03, 2022 04:53pm
Good Job! Help of Humanity is above all.
Duniya
Mar 03, 2022 04:53pm
Luckily Indian and Pakistani get along very well abroad. This is well documented.
Messenger
Mar 03, 2022 04:54pm
Joke of the day!
Pops
Mar 03, 2022 04:54pm
Thanks.
Raheel
Mar 03, 2022 04:55pm
Great move by Pakistan. I saw videos of Indian students pleading for food and warm clothes, it was very touching and immediately, Pak embassy official agreed to help straight away. I doubt the Indians would ever do the same. That's the difference between good and evil.
Captain Right
Mar 03, 2022 04:57pm
there are reports if pakistani students travelling under indian flag ! so no brownie points needed at this tough times
Jamki
Mar 03, 2022 04:58pm
Good gesture
Fastrack
Mar 03, 2022 04:59pm
Salute to Pak leadership. Humane and rightful. But Indians are always the backstabbers.
Fastrack
Mar 03, 2022 05:01pm
One country (Pakistan) always does good. The other (India) mistakes that for weakness- and pays the price.
Surya Kant Agrawal
Mar 03, 2022 05:01pm
Thank you Sir. Be blessed with all happiness of life for your kindness
