Navy intercepts Indian submarine, foils attempt to enter Pakistani waters: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiPublished March 3, 2022 - Updated March 3, 2022 03:47pm
Screenshot from the footage shared by ISPR shows the Indian submarine detected on March 1. — DawnNewsTV screengrab

The Pakistan Navy intercepted and tracked an Indian submarine on March 1 (Tuesday), the military's media affairs wing said on Thursday.

In a tweet, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said that the navy's anti-submarine unit intercepted and tracked the "latest Kalvari class Indian submarine".

"The recent incident being the fourth detection in [the] last five years is [a] reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan," he said on Twitter, sharing video footage of the submarine.

In a detailed statement, Gen Iftikhar said the Indian Navy deployed its submarine against Pakistan with "ulterior motives".

"However, yet again through continuous vigilance and professionalism, Pakistan Navy has foiled [the] Indian submarine’s attempt of entering into Pakistani waters," he said.

"During prevailing security environment and ongoing Pakistan Navy Exercise SEASPARK-22, the possibility of Indian unit lurking into Pakistan maritime zone for reconnaissance and gathering information on exercise was anticipated.

"Therefore, strict monitoring watch and stringent vigilance procedures were enforced. Resultantly, Pakistan Navy anti-submarine warfare unit took the lead and prematurely intercepted and tracked the latest Indian submarine Kalvari on March 1," he said.

The last such incident was reported in October 2021 when the navy detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters.

The UN Convention on Law of Sea does not allow a state to carry out manoeuvres or exercises in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and in the continental shelf of another coastal state without its consent. EEZ signifies an area of coastal water and seabed within a certain distance of a country's coastline that cannot be entered without permission or prior information.

The area of Pakistan's territorial waters is 12 nautical miles while its seabed territory (EEZ) grew to 290,000 square kilometres in 2015.

Comments (12)
Kashif
Mar 03, 2022 03:50pm
Next time pls take them out
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Mar 03, 2022 03:56pm
Well done Pakistan Navy. Keep up the guards and do not let India think that Pakistan is a walk over
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 03, 2022 04:02pm
Disgrace, thy name is India.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 03, 2022 04:04pm
Mischief Modi's Mischief navy. Who ashames India more, race is on.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 03, 2022 04:06pm
Forgotten the price paid for 1 cup of tea?
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir
Mar 03, 2022 04:12pm
Shoot her or capture her.
Reply Recommend 0
Queen
Mar 03, 2022 04:14pm
Pakistani Military forces Zindabad!!
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Mar 03, 2022 04:19pm
@Kashif, try it
Reply Recommend 0
Overseas Pakistaniis
Mar 03, 2022 04:22pm
Please destroy intrusion every time. Stop being good guy.
Reply Recommend 0
Qazi
Mar 03, 2022 04:22pm
@Khalid, then indians will start crying and begging for cup of tea.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Jang
Mar 03, 2022 04:24pm
Extreme caution is needed to avoid a fatal war which will obliterate majority of poor people in both countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Mar 03, 2022 04:31pm
Don't let the Indian Submarine next time to run out from Pakistan's waters. Arrest the crew and bring the Indian Submarine on the surface and show them on Pakistani TV screens for the world to prove that how India is trying to cross our territorial limits in addition to interviewing all the crew members for the reasons they enter Pakistani Waters.
Reply Recommend 0

