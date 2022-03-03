Exporters face payment delays from Russia

KARACHI: The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has created liquidity problems for potato and kinno exporters as payments have been stuck due to the imposition of sanctions on Moscow.

All Pakistan Fruits and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) Waheed Ahmed on Wednesday asked Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood to put some sort of financing mechanism in place to resolve this serious issue, which is likely to worsen if the war prolongs.

Mr Waheed said export proceeds are required to be submitted to Pakistan against E-forms within 120 days. Under the prevailing war conditions, the exporters are unlikely to meet this time frame as the E-forms which are now overdue would lead to various other problems.

He urged the commerce adviser to extend the time frame keeping the war conditions in view.

Of $200 million exports to Russia, he said, fruits and vegetables hold 50 per cent share. He also asked the government to set up a help desk at the Ministry of Commerce or Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to resolve exporters’ problems in relation to Russia.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data showed that the overall fruit exports in 7MFY22 stood at 377,677 tonnes fetching $320m, a drop in quantity by 37pc and an increase in value by 11.6pc over the same period last year. Vegetable exports, however, rose 19pc in quantity to 443,512 tonnes and 11pc in value to $168m in 7MFY22.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2022