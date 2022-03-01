Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 01, 2022

Cabinet approves 28.8pc job quota for south Punjab

Mansoor MalikPublished March 1, 2022 - Updated March 1, 2022 10:45am

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet on Monday gave its nod to reserving 28.8 per cent job quota for the population of three divisions of south Punjab through an amendment in the Punjab Civil Servants Act 1974.

The Punjab government had earlier allocated around 35pc job quota for the candidates having domicile of any south Punjab district, but it was challenged in the Lahore High Court.

Eventually, a cabinet committee on functionality of south Punjab, headed by finance minister, was empowered to finalise job quota for the candidates from the region on the basis of population.

The committee decided to allocate 28.8pc job quota for south Punjab candidates and it was approved by the cabinet.

“As much as 10 percent [government] jobs in Punjab will be available on open merit, 28.8 per cent for south Punjab candidates and the remaining 61.2 per cent to be for the remaining six divisions of Punjab,” the cabinet decided.

Sources said the Punjab cabinet also asked the committee to work out quota of jobs for Bhakkar and Mianwali districts as well.

It is learnt that some members also suggested that the job quota should apply to the candidates who completed their education from south Punjab institutions and not the big cities.

The finalised amendments to the Punjab Civil Services Act 1974 will eventually be taken up by the Punjab Assembly.

It is learnt that the Punjab cabinet also gave a nod to an amendment in the Punjab Regularisation of Service Act, 2018, to allow three attempts, instead of the existing one attempt, to the candidates appearing before the Punjab Public Service Commission to get their service regularised in BS-17 and above.

Punjab cabinet in its 51st meeting, held after over a two-and-a-half-month gap, had taken up a lengthy 54-item agenda, mostly comprising annual reports, audit reports and amendments in various laws.

The cabinet approved the Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Act 2021, establishment of the Punjab Private Schools Regulatory Authority, Punjab Examination Commission Business Rules 2021 and expansion of Waseela-e-Taleem Programme in Secondary Education.

The cabinet also considered austerity measures for the current financial year (2021-22) for approval.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

01 Mar, 2022

Partial relief for Afghanistan

IN a major development, the United States has issued new rules allowing commercial and financial transactions with...
New dawn for cricket
Updated 01 Mar, 2022

New dawn for cricket

HAVING led the Lahore Qalandars to their maiden Pakistan Super League title, Shaheen Shah Afridi — like his other...
01 Mar, 2022

Energy challenge

WITH global gas prices soaring to new highs in the aftermath of the ongoing military conflict between Russia and...
PPP on the move
28 Feb, 2022

PPP on the move

Others, including the ruling PTI itself, are also slowly moving into election mode.
28 Feb, 2022

Whereabouts unknown

THERE are disturbing implications behind the staggering numbers, and they speak volumes for the low priority ...
28 Feb, 2022

Stranded woman

GETTING caught up in foreign legal systems is rarely a pleasant experience for citizens of this country. And if...