PRCS, Turkish Red Crescent sign MoU to repatriate 3,000 Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and Turkish Red Crescent have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to repatriate 3,000 Pakistanis stranded in Turkey.

According to the MoU, they will not only be brought back but provided livelihood and financial support so that they can live a normal life again after their return to homeland.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, the MoU was signed by PRCS Chairman Abrarul Haq and Turkish Red Crescent President Dr Kerem Kink in Turkey. Both the dignitaries also exchanged mementos on the occasion.

As per the agreement, PRCS will coordinate with the Turkish Red Crescent to facilitate repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in Turkey.

PRCS in collaboration with TRC, will also provide livelihood and financial assistance to these Pakistanis upon their arrival in Pakistan.

This is the first of its kind and unique initiative in the history of Pakistan under which the stranded Pakistanis will be provided livelihood and financial support.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Haq said that PRCS was serving the suffering humanity to the best of its capability and without any discrimination.

“Turkey has always stood side by side with people of Pakistan through thick and thin,” he said.

He also paid rich tributes to the TRC for their support and long-term partnership with the PRCS in humanitarian interventions in the last decades.

“The TRC has always fulfilled its commitment to support PRCS as a reliable partner in case of any disaster, emergency or provision of humanitarian assistance to vulnerable communities,” he said.

Abrarul Haq said that the PRCS raised the humanitarian concerns of vulnerable Pakistani migrants living abroad, and is in contact with the relevant government authorities to address their issues and repatriate them to Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Turkish Red Crescent President Dr Kerem Kink said relations between Pakistan and Turkey are time-tested. He said PRCS-TRC relationship has a history spanning over decades.

“With each passing day, the cooperation is getting stronger. With signing of this MoU, the bilateral collaboration will get a fresh boost,” he said.

Later, PRCS delegation led by Chairman Abrarul Haq visited different departments of TRC including Disaster Management, Logistics, First Aid and Blood Donation and acknowledged the humanitarian efforts being undertaken by TRC. PRCS Secretary General Dr Adeel Nawaz and TRC senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2022