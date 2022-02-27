Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 27, 2022

PRCS, Turkish Red Crescent sign MoU to repatriate 3,000 Pakistanis

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 27, 2022 - Updated February 27, 2022 11:34am
Pakistan Red Crescent Society Chairman Abrarul Haq (L) and Turkish Red Crescent President Dr Kerem Kink (R) at a function for the signing of a memorandum of understanding to repatriate 3,000 Pakistanis stranded in Turkey. — Pakistan Red Crescent Twitter
Pakistan Red Crescent Society Chairman Abrarul Haq (L) and Turkish Red Crescent President Dr Kerem Kink (R) at a function for the signing of a memorandum of understanding to repatriate 3,000 Pakistanis stranded in Turkey. — Pakistan Red Crescent Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and Turkish Red Crescent have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to repatriate 3,000 Pakistanis stranded in Turkey.

According to the MoU, they will not only be brought back but provided livelihood and financial support so that they can live a normal life again after their return to homeland.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, the MoU was signed by PRCS Chairman Abrarul Haq and Turkish Red Crescent President Dr Kerem Kink in Turkey. Both the dignitaries also exchanged mementos on the occasion.

As per the agreement, PRCS will coordinate with the Turkish Red Crescent to facilitate repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in Turkey.

PRCS in collaboration with TRC, will also provide livelihood and financial assistance to these Pakistanis upon their arrival in Pakistan.

This is the first of its kind and unique initiative in the history of Pakistan under which the stranded Pakistanis will be provided livelihood and financial support.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Haq said that PRCS was serving the suffering humanity to the best of its capability and without any discrimination.

“Turkey has always stood side by side with people of Pakistan through thick and thin,” he said.

He also paid rich tributes to the TRC for their support and long-term partnership with the PRCS in humanitarian interventions in the last decades.

“The TRC has always fulfilled its commitment to support PRCS as a reliable partner in case of any disaster, emergency or provision of humanitarian assistance to vulnerable communities,” he said.

Abrarul Haq said that the PRCS raised the humanitarian concerns of vulnerable Pakistani migrants living abroad, and is in contact with the relevant government authorities to address their issues and repatriate them to Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Turkish Red Crescent President Dr Kerem Kink said relations between Pakistan and Turkey are time-tested. He said PRCS-TRC relationship has a history spanning over decades.

“With each passing day, the cooperation is getting stronger. With signing of this MoU, the bilateral collaboration will get a fresh boost,” he said.

Later, PRCS delegation led by Chairman Abrarul Haq visited different departments of TRC including Disaster Management, Logistics, First Aid and Blood Donation and acknowledged the humanitarian efforts being undertaken by TRC. PRCS Secretary General Dr Adeel Nawaz and TRC senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Cavalier
Feb 27, 2022 11:54am
Stranded ? Or failed to sneak into Europe via Turkey. Looks like even Turkey don't want them and using words like repatriated instead of deported which is what this really is.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Patriot
Feb 27, 2022 11:54am
It is very Noble and Humane of the Turkish Red Crescent to pay the 3000 stranded Pakistanis, to exit Turkey, in this case we must commend the TRC for being Diplomatic in their language. Let us be honest, these 3,000 are " Illegals in Turkey and those who returned to Turkey, after being kicked out of Europe ". In essence Turkey is bribeing them to leave Turkey and start a Fresh Life with a Disbursement.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Position on Ukraine
Updated 27 Feb, 2022

Position on Ukraine

Pakistan cannot afford to be bracketed in the Russian ‘camp’ at a time when global politics is once again reverting to blocs.
27 Feb, 2022

Indian media concerns

EVER SINCE he took off his lapel mike during a controversial tenure as chief minister of Gujarat, and walked away...
27 Feb, 2022

Another case against MNA

THE long-drawn-out saga of cases against Ali Wazir speaks volumes for the state’s appetite for vendetta. Mr Wazir,...
26 Feb, 2022

Highest deficit

PAKISTAN’S current account woes are going from bad to worse, with the country posting a record high monthly ...
CII on blasphemy
Updated 26 Feb, 2022

CII on blasphemy

FOR a change, the Council of Islamic Ideology has taken a position that no one with either a religious or secular...
26 Feb, 2022

Digital census

PLANNING for the country’s first-ever digital census set to be conducted in August appears to be in full swing....