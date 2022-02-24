Dawn Logo

Ukraine, neighbours close airspace to civilian flights as Russia's Putin launches 'military operation'

AFP | Reuters | APPublished February 24, 2022 - Updated February 24, 2022 05:53pm
Tanks move into eastern Ukraine's Mariupol city after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation. — Reuters
Military vehicles are seen on a street on the outskirts of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine on Thursday. — Reuters
Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv, Ukraine on Thursday. — AFP
Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights on Thursday after Russia launched a "military operation" after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions failed to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, Europe's aviation regulator warned about hazards to flying in bordering regions. Moldova, southwest of Ukraine, also closed its airspace, while Belarus to the north said civilian flights could no longer fly over part of its territory.

The Foreign Office (FO) in Pakistan shared emergency contact details for its citizens in Ukraine to get in touch with the country's embassy for "timely assistance and guidance".

"Our embassy is available 24/7 to offer assistance to Pakistanis in Ukraine," the FO said in a tweet after Pakistan's embassy posted on its account that it was in contact with students who were unable to leave as per an earlier advice.

The embassy said the students had been asked to go to the Ternopil city, "where arrangements for their evacuation will be made as situation allows".

Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday with explosions heard soon after in the capital and other parts of the country, prompting outrage from United States President Joe Biden who warned of a “catastrophic loss of life”.

Prior to the announcement, he had massed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along the borders of Ukraine.

“I have made the decision of a military operation,” he said in a surprise statement on television shortly before 6am (0300 GMT).

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to consequences they have never seen.

Source: AFP
He accused the United States and its allies of ignoring Russia's demands to stop Ukraine from joining Nato and offer Moscow security guarantees. He said he wanted a “demilitarisation” of the former Soviet state but not its occupation.

Putin said all Ukrainian servicemen who lay down arms will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.

“All responsibility for bloodshed will be on the conscience of the ruling regime in Ukraine,” Putin said.

Ukraine airbases 'knocked out', says Russian military

The Russian military says it has knocked out Ukraine's air defence assets and airbases.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the Russian strikes have suppressed air defence means of the Ukrainian military, adding that the infrastructure of Ukraine's military bases has been incapacitated. It denied the claims that a Russian warplane was shot down over Ukraine.

A screen recording of flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows aircraft diverting around Ukraine, on Thursday, in this still image taken from video. — Reuters
The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, claimed to have shot down five Russian aircraft while fending off the "Russian attack on the country".

It later said that it destroyed four Russian tanks on a road near the eastern city of Kharkiv, killed 50 troops near a town in Luhansk region and downed a sixth Russian aircraft, also in the country's east.

Russia, however, has denied reports that its aircraft or armoured vehicles have been destroyed.

Ukraine's border guard service said that three of its servicemen had been killed in the southern Kherson region and that several more were wounded.

The Russian defence ministry earlier said it was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons after President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation against the country.

“Military infrastructure, air defence facilities, military airfields, and aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being disabled with high-precision weapons,” the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

Ukraine imposes martial law

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared martial law and said Russia was attacking his country's “military infrastructure”, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.

His foreign minister said the worst-case scenario was playing out.

In a video message posted on Facebook after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a military operation against Ukraine, Zelensky said he had spoken by phone with US President Joe Biden, saying "he vowed US support and assistance”.

'Act immediately'

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is targeting cities with weapons strikes.

"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now," Kuleba said in a tweet.

Shortly after Putin spoke, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Gunfire rattled near the capital's main airport, the Interfax news agency said.

Explosions also rocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk and civilian aircraft were warned away.

A woman with a child and a dog walks at a metro station in Kyiv early on Thursday. — AFP
AFP correspondents also heard blasts in the Black Sea port city of Odessa.

Explosions also rang out in Kharkiv, a large city 35 kilometres south of the Russian border.

Four loud blasts rang out in Kramatorsk, a frontline city that serves as the Ukrainian government's effective capital for the eastern war zone, and more were heard in the eastern port city of Mariupol, AFP reporters said.

Cars drive towards the exit of the city after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday. — Reuters
The scope of the Russian military operation was not immediately clear. Moscow has long denied that it has plans to invade despite massing tens of thousands of troops near its neighbour.

'Unprovoked, unjustified attack'

US President Joe Biden said his prayers were with the people of Ukraine “as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces”.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

He said he would announce further sanctions on Russia on Thursday, in addition to financial measures imposed this week.

The US hasn’t specified just what measures it will take now, although administration officials have made clear that all-out sanctions against Russia’s major banks are among the likely options. So are export limits that would deny Russia US high tech for its industries and military.

Another tough measure under consideration would effectively shut Russia out of much of the global financial system.

The Russian operations began as the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting on the Ukraine crisis in New York.

A draft resolution calling out Moscow over its actions towards its neighbour is doomed to fail due to Russia's veto power, however, a Security Council diplomat said it would put Russia on notice that it is “not in compliance with international law”.

Ukraine's president appeals to Russians

Putin's statement on Thursday came after the Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for military help against Kyiv.

In response, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made an emotional late-night appeal to Russians not to support a “major war in Europe”.

Speaking Russian, Zelensky said that the people of Russia are being lied to about Ukraine and that the possibility of war also “depends on you”.

“Who can stop (the war)? People. These people are among you, I am sure,” he said.

Zelensky said he had tried to call Putin but there was “no answer, only silence”, adding that Moscow now had around 200,000 soldiers near Ukraine's borders.

Source: AFP
Earlier the separatist leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk sent separate letters to Putin, asking him to “help them repel Ukraine's aggression”, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The two letters were published by Russian state media and were both dated February 22.

Their appeals came after Putin recognised their independence and signed friendship treaties with them that include defence deals.

Tens of thousands of Russian troops are stationed near Ukraine's borders, and the West had said for days that an attack was imminent.

Living in fear

Western nations said ahead of Thursday's operation Russia had amassed 150,000 troops in combat formations on Ukraine's borders with Russia, Belarus and Russian-occupied Crimea and on warships in the Black Sea.

Ukraine has around 200,000 military personnel and could boost that with up to 250,000 reservists.

Moscow's total forces are much larger — around a million active-duty personnel — and have been modernised and re-armed in recent years.

But Ukraine has received advanced anti-tank weapons and some drones from Nato members.

More have been promised as the allies try to deter a Russian attack or at least make it costly.

Shelling had intensified in recent days between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists — a Ukrainian soldier was killed on Wednesday, the sixth in four days — and civilians living near the front were fearful.

Dmitry Maksimenko, a 27-year-old coal miner from government-held Krasnogorivka, told AFP that he was shocked when his wife came to tell him that Putin had recognised the two Russian-backed separatist enclaves.

“She said: 'Have you heard the news?'. How could I have known? There's no electricity, never mind internet. I don't know what is going to happen next, but to be honest, I'm afraid,” he said.

Russia has long demanded that Ukraine be forbidden from ever joining the Nato alliance and that US troops pull out from Eastern Europe.

How is Ukraine's economy holding up?

It was Ukraine, not Russia, where the economy was eroding the fastest under the threat of war.

One by one, embassies and international offices in Kyiv closed. Flight after flight was cancelled when insurance companies balked at covering planes arriving in Ukraine. Hundreds of millions of dollars in investment dried up within weeks.

The squeezing of Ukraine’s economy is a key destabilizing tactic in what the government describes as “hybrid warfare” intended to eat away at the country from within.

The economic woes include restaurants that dare not keep more than a few days of food on hand, stalled plans for a hydrogen production plant that could help wean Europe off Russian gas and uncertain conditions for shipping in the Black Sea, where container ships must carefully edge their way around Russian military vessels.

Justice
Feb 24, 2022 08:18am
IK is meeting Putin on the day Putin is attacking Ukraine.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Feb 24, 2022 08:20am
I am sure the EU understands that around 40% of its gas supplies come from Russia.
Reply Recommend 0
ASHOK
Feb 24, 2022 08:24am
IK will mediate
Reply Recommend 0
Taimur Sargodhian
Feb 24, 2022 08:27am
Very soon poor countries like us will observe major hike in oil prices !!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Feb 24, 2022 08:28am
@Justice - "IK is meeting Putin on the day Putin is attacking Ukraine." Now compare it to the Day Trump met with Modi when scores of Muslims were getting killed in Dehli as part of a planned pogrom.
Reply Recommend 0
Omer
Feb 24, 2022 08:31am
Has anyone told IK that its best to get out of Russia at the earliest?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Feb 24, 2022 08:32am
Putin gave all the time in the world to NATO, the US, and Ukraine to address Russia's concerns but then finally realized that it would have to solve those concerns himself.
Reply Recommend 0
Betty
Feb 24, 2022 08:34am
@Justice, Pakistan slapped the USSR harder than any western power ever has. IK would be wise to elevate Pakistan to the level of the world stage and telling Putin to heed how talk he is and how capable his nation is on the world stage. A rag tag alliance funded by a few countries with Pakistan’s support helped end the Cold War.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Feb 24, 2022 08:36am
All it will take for Mr Zelensky to say he will not join NATO and the war will be over without any bloodshed.
Reply Recommend 0
Tornado
Feb 24, 2022 08:36am
Have to wait and see if IK supports Ukraine attack in his press conference. Putin will get it out of him. All the best Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Tornado
Feb 24, 2022 08:38am
IK has gone for a photoshoot with Putin and Pakistani 's think Putin will spend 2 days with IK talking great prospects
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Feb 24, 2022 08:40am
After devastating seven Islamic countries during last four decades the war of hegemony to control the world has finally moved to Europe. Thus started the end of the unipolar world.
Reply Recommend 0
Always Pokhtoon
Feb 24, 2022 08:40am
The often-remains-calm Putin is a dangerous man and has a wild dream of Greater Russia.
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
Feb 24, 2022 08:41am
Putin made IK a fall guy! Priceless!
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Feb 24, 2022 08:42am
A new world order in the making with new economic difficulties impacting all countries without distinction.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 24, 2022 08:47am
Putin has called IK to advise him how to handle Ukraine crisis and implement 'absolutely not' with NATO.
Reply Recommend 0
rak
Feb 24, 2022 08:48am
lost Europe...!
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Feb 24, 2022 08:51am
Start of a mass loss?
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Feb 24, 2022 08:51am
Modi will be getting nightmares of Pak airforce downing the 2 Indian fighter jets and capturing the pilots.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Feb 24, 2022 08:54am
This is not going to end well for IK. He has been made to look like a fool by Putin.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 24, 2022 08:54am
@Justice, IK is meeting Putin on the day Putin is attacking Ukraine. PMIK convinced putin not to go further and take whole of Ukrain, world should thank PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0
White Noise
Feb 24, 2022 08:54am
Alright, who is ready for WW3 cause this KGB goon has been looking for one ever since he came to power.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 24, 2022 08:54am
@ASHOK, IK will mediate Only leader capable of such a role.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehngai Khan
Feb 24, 2022 08:55am
Imran is either very , very unluckly or just next level stupid. I suspectvhe is latter. Just wasted so much money on this pointless joyride in official jet
Reply Recommend 0
Na Na Mo
Feb 24, 2022 08:55am
Good bye to cheap Oil and Gas forever.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Feb 24, 2022 09:04am
While the whole World is condemning Russia , our PM decided this should be the best time for a Historic visit .. Brilliant
Reply Recommend 0
ashraf
Feb 24, 2022 09:04am
@ASHOK, he has no status to such kind
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Feb 24, 2022 09:06am
What a disaster of a foreign trip for IK. The timing was so wrong on so many fronts. And tomorrow he is going to have a Photo Op with Putin. Clueless IK. Why did he rush to go.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Feb 24, 2022 09:08am
@Justice, So
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Feb 24, 2022 09:13am
@Omer, moscow may well the safest place in the vicinity!! Remember that he is flying a PAF plane, with fighter escort.
Reply Recommend 0
Uncle Sam
Feb 24, 2022 09:13am
IK should take the principled stand to support ukraine as it supplied wheat, and decline to talk to putin.
Reply Recommend 0
Eb Raar
Feb 24, 2022 09:14am
Seems like VP was just waiting for IK's arrival to unleash attacks on Ukraine.. A loud and clear message to the West.. Pak has formally swapped allegiance.. Another Cold War on the way..
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Feb 24, 2022 09:14am
Putin is proving himself to be a barbaric invader without any respect to the sovereignty of Ukraine. No sensible person can justify his actions.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Feb 24, 2022 09:16am
Biden is concerned about catastrophic loss of life.Really remember indiscriminate bombing of Baghdad and Libya.And what is going on in Yemen.What goes around comes around.
Reply Recommend 0
Logic
Feb 24, 2022 09:18am
Where is handsome IK and his plane? He cannot afford to loose his plane incase US attacks.
Reply Recommend 0
Smart Observer
Feb 24, 2022 09:18am
IK knows more about Ukraine than Ukrainians do. He went there specifically to advise Putin about Ukraine as IK is an expert on Ukraine.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 24, 2022 09:19am
He accused the United States and its allies of ignoring Russia's demands to stop Ukraine from joining Nato and offer Moscow security guarantees. He said he wanted a “demilitarisation” of the former Soviet state but not its occupation. NATO is at fault, they should have heeded Russian request.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 24, 2022 09:20am
@TimeToMovveOn, What a disaster of a foreign trip for IK. The timing was so wrong on so many fronts. And tomorrow he is going to have a Photo Op with Putin. Clueless IK. Why did he rush to go. Because Russia and China will be next super powers.
Reply Recommend 0
S
Feb 24, 2022 09:21am
Here we go...after COVID-19 crisis, Russia is in the strongest position to rule the world. Pmik went to Russia to offer his full support.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 24, 2022 09:21am
@Omer, Has anyone told IK that its best to get out of Russia at the earliest? Why?
Reply Recommend 0
Naseer. A
Feb 24, 2022 09:21am
Russia is taking the bull by the horns
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Feb 24, 2022 09:23am
IK leads Russian Army from the front.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Feb 24, 2022 09:25am
Let’s be honest Russia gained confidence after US left Afghanistan. If US had stayed in Afghanistan longer then the Russia wouldn’t dare invade Ukraine. The world is watching. Russia can not just invade Ukraine and forcefully take their land.
Reply Recommend 0
Samir
Feb 24, 2022 09:27am
@Farhan khan, Russia knows well what happens when a Niazi leads an army into battle
Reply Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Feb 24, 2022 09:28am
Entering the Era of Cold War 2.0.
Reply Recommend 0
Haris
Feb 24, 2022 09:33am
Of all the hypocrisy of Biden. The U.S has technically got nothing to do with this. You should focus on your own problems in your 52 States uncle SAM!
Reply Recommend 0
Anjum Pervez
Feb 24, 2022 09:35am
These are the acts of a man who has been cornered. Even though the American military empire will be celebrating the start of a new war, the West should have taken Putin seriously. Now Good Luck to all. It can very quickly spiral out of control.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Feb 24, 2022 09:36am
Joke of the century, US president is warning world for a catastrophic loss of life due to Russian invasion, like US has never invaded any country or killed innocents in weak countries. What a top-class hypocrisy. World has still not held accountable US for its crimes against humanity, they will definitely not do in case of Russia.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 24, 2022 09:36am
Can IK just pretend he got COVID and come back to Pakistan? And we will all pretend this badly timed visit never happened...
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Feb 24, 2022 09:38am
NATO were humiliated by the Taliban , what chances they have against Russia ?
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Feb 24, 2022 09:39am
When it comes to Russia, POTUS can now only pray. I thought they would encounter Russia face to face in Ukraine but then recalled that its not Iraq or Afghanistan but "Russia". Poor US.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Feb 24, 2022 09:44am
@Justice, this is the IK zone. He has played quiet a number of nail bitters before as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Feb 24, 2022 09:45am
Lostrack
Feb 24, 2022 09:46am
If Putin meets IK at such critical time, he is not serious about the war..
Reply Recommend 0
Lostrack
Feb 24, 2022 09:47am
Can IK afford fuel for his plane after the price increase due to war?
Reply Recommend 0
Lostrack
Feb 24, 2022 09:48am
@Ali da Malanga, it was other way, rioters chose trumps visit to start riots.. look how it fizzled out after he left.. you don’t understand yourself
Reply Recommend 0
Accountability
Feb 24, 2022 09:49am
Russia wants to protect its access to the black sea and make sure that Ukraine is captured from all corners for good. A mess the world is about to enter into, only time will tell.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Feb 24, 2022 09:49am
@Samir , agreed
Reply Recommend 0
N_Saq
Feb 24, 2022 09:52am
Too early to say anything, let’s see what tomorrow’s sunrise brings.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Q USA
Feb 24, 2022 09:56am
Will Putin have time for photo-op with IK?
Reply Recommend 0
WhoAmI
Feb 24, 2022 09:58am
And Imran Khan is in Russia. No world leader will visit a country when that country attacks another country. Poor politician Imran !!!
Reply Recommend 0
N. Rahim Canada
Feb 24, 2022 09:58am
@Logic, Remember, the plane belongs to PAF. People won't dare come near it. Consequences will repeat itself.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Feb 24, 2022 10:03am
Russia please give some war responsibilities to IM and don't send him again Pakistan. Thank You
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Feb 24, 2022 10:10am
FN
Feb 24, 2022 10:14am
Every powerful country attacks weak one. US and NATO are just playing with words. They gave false promises to Ukraine.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Feb 24, 2022 10:16am
Putin is busy in war room. No time for IK. He should have delayed his Moscow visit.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Amir
Feb 24, 2022 10:17am
What a brave man IK.
Reply Recommend 0
N_Saq
Feb 24, 2022 10:20am
Ukraine is fooled by the West. Ukraine is no match to Russia and no one from the West will come to the Ukrainian help. My advice to Ukraine is to not play into the hands of the West and just lay down their arms otherwise there will be nothing but death and destruction for Ukraine.
Reply Recommend 0
Sana Mir
Feb 24, 2022 10:20am
Hope he does not get stuck there.
Reply Recommend 0
Sana Mir
Feb 24, 2022 10:21am
Hope he can return safely
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Amir
Feb 24, 2022 10:22am
Well done IK by visiting Russia at this time. Most of leaders would like to go Dubai or London.
Reply Recommend 0
maan
Feb 24, 2022 10:23am
@Farhan khan, People like you keep on dreaming and IK will remain but your anxiety and stress against him will remain.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman J
Feb 24, 2022 10:23am
@Lostrack, Long live the poor people of Pakistan for feeding their politicians. No question about money.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malaria Amir
Feb 24, 2022 10:24am
Have no fear, IK is there!
Reply Recommend 0
King Stopper
Feb 24, 2022 10:27am
@Omer, IK is signaling correctly
Reply Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Feb 24, 2022 10:29am
@ASHOK, And what will Modi do??? Will he dance??
Reply Recommend 0
Ali-Peking Man
Feb 24, 2022 10:36am
A perfect GK for the upcoming exams!
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed Hashwani
Feb 24, 2022 10:39am
Thank you for making Pakistan the laughing stock of the entire world! Now unless you bring back a concrete benefit to Pakistan, just stay there with your entire team as you are all an embarrassment to the nation in its complete history.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeel Ahmad
Feb 24, 2022 10:40am
Look at the world again support for non democratic Ukraine
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas Naqvi
Feb 24, 2022 10:45am
A wrong foreign policy decision for IK to visit Moscow at this juncture. His advisors had better told him to delay the visit.
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Feb 24, 2022 10:47am
Just like many other foolish nations they put too much trust in the western powers. They are biggest back stabbers.
Reply Recommend 0
Always Pokhtoon
Feb 24, 2022 10:48am
Putin has a wild dream of Greater Russia.
Reply Recommend 0
Alige
Feb 24, 2022 10:51am
@Ali da Malanga, and it was so much fun
Reply Recommend 0
Mehboob Ali Lalani
Feb 24, 2022 10:52am
The world is not yet come out of COVID, big leadership started to plunging the World into another world war. This is totally senseless act and add more miseries to humanity.
Reply Recommend 0
ZK
Feb 24, 2022 10:55am
PMIK has huge respect in Russia. He is not a coward like Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir
Feb 24, 2022 11:04am
IK visit is giving clear and loud message to western world..New block is about to launch
Reply Recommend 0
Inquisitor
Feb 24, 2022 11:04am
@Ali da Malanga, Yes, Putin is solving a problem of his own making by invading a soverign country. You forget what he did to your Muslim brothers & sisters in Chechnya, and well as Gerogia, Moldova and engineering a puppet regim in Belurus, not to mention assissinating political opponents at home and abroad, "disappearing" many opponents and locking up journalists and others who oppose his dictatorial measures. Great guy in your eyes!
Reply Recommend 0
YourFriend
Feb 24, 2022 11:07am
Russia is taking final breaths, world will crush its economy after this attack. Russian people will revolt against Putin soon.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Feb 24, 2022 11:09am
Captan will defuse the bomb.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Feb 24, 2022 11:18am
Just three days back Putin said he won't enter Ukrainian territory. Now he is attacking Ukraine from all sides. It is one thing to enter rebel controlled territory in Donbas. But it is entirely different thing to attack a country from all sides for no good reason. Innocent people are going to die on both sides. This is sickening.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashmi
Feb 24, 2022 11:19am
@ZK, Pray he comes back safely.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Feb 24, 2022 11:20am
IK can become a global icon if he condemns Russia standing next to Putin. But it will also be the end of any Russia-Pakistan collaboration for a long time to come. Will he do it? We will know soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
Feb 24, 2022 11:20am
Dodge and feint is not used just in sports to fool your opponent, but also in military! IK's inconsequential visit to Moscow served as a smoke-screen from behind which Moscow launched an invasion.
Reply Recommend 0
Texan
Feb 24, 2022 11:22am
@TimeToMovveOn, bcoz he is only good for running charity and preaching peace. He should have stayed away from Putin since the whole world is watching Putin right now.
Reply Recommend 0
Ameer
Feb 24, 2022 11:23am
@Kris, as per usual...he will blame the opposition & western-educated liberal sums for the problems in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Secular Pathan
Feb 24, 2022 11:25am
I think Putin made a big mistake
Reply Recommend 0
Stable Genius
Feb 24, 2022 11:33am
Did Biden phone PMIK and ask him to go and mediate between Russia and Ukraine? After all, PMIK offered to mediate between China and USA.
Reply Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Feb 24, 2022 11:35am
I am very concerned about PM Imran khan right now let him leave Russia as soon as possible otherwise third party will take the advantages of the current invasion in the Air
Reply Recommend 0
ecarus
Feb 24, 2022 11:37am
Imran Khan will be a permanent audience now to watch powerful Russian military display.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 24, 2022 11:38am
Good work SAPMs in arranging this. Putin couldn’t believe that someone was actually pleading to visit at this time. Win win for Putin, but disaster for Pakistan when photos of IK smiling with Putin after world imposes sanctions on him!!
Reply Recommend 0
Singh is King
Feb 24, 2022 11:39am
Poor IK finally got an invite from Putin after lots of pleading to China, and this happens now! Another disappointment after no visit to pak even though he visited India, and a refusal at Beijing olympics!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Feb 24, 2022 11:48am
War in this most civilized time in the history of mankind ? Where are the peacekeepers...
Reply Recommend 0
Showbiz Gill
Feb 24, 2022 11:52am
Putin couldn’t believe that someone was actually pleading to visit at this time. Win win for Putin, but disaster for Pakistan when photos of IK smiling with Putin after world imposes sanctions on him!! Good work SAPMs.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Feb 24, 2022 11:52am
The whole world wants the US out of their backyard.
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Feb 24, 2022 11:54am
The USA and their friends in West will not dare messing with Russia. They are only good with attacking less develop worlds.
Reply Recommend 0
Dat
Feb 24, 2022 11:54am
@Anonymouseee, out of which one was yours.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Chaudhary, Karachi
Feb 24, 2022 11:59am
We rely too much on US/IMF for bailouts. IK visiting Russia during this chaos would be looked upon negatively by US & Europe. What is the point of getting involved in this unrelated mess and taking sides??
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Feb 24, 2022 12:10pm
@F Nawaz, And yet, given the chance, everyone in the World, would move to the US in a heart-beat! Remember Kabul Airport scenes in August 2021?? Same could happen in any country in the world, including Pakistan, without thousands running alone a departing jet to leave for the US.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Feb 24, 2022 12:14pm
IK Visit to Russia in this circumstances is very important for Geo Strategic Policy and New Block with China.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 24, 2022 12:18pm
Putin is a liar. He repeatedly said Russia won't invade Ukraine and this is what he just did. Americans were right throughout. These communists just cannot be trusted.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar Ali Ansari
Feb 24, 2022 12:19pm
@Ali da Malanga, Why You drag modi and India everywhere?
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar Ali Ansari
Feb 24, 2022 12:23pm
@Mehngai Khan , According to PTI supporters, he is the only world leader capable to solve all the world problems..
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Feb 24, 2022 12:23pm
@Samir , they've never actually led into battle. Only surrendered.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 24, 2022 12:23pm
Putin couldn’t believe that someone was actually pleading to visit at this time. Win win for Putin, but disaster for Pakistan when photos of IK smiling with Putin after world imposes sanctions on him!! Good work SAPMs.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Feb 24, 2022 12:25pm
@Munna, actually Putin has used Imran Nazi as his fall guy or 'patsy '. He used his visit as a decoy and started this war .
Reply Recommend 0
ZK
Feb 24, 2022 12:31pm
@Rashmi, days gone now US has to payback.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Ali
Feb 24, 2022 12:39pm
Ik will set a dialogue table in-between two.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Ali
Feb 24, 2022 12:41pm
Ik must tell Mr. Putin that war is not a solution to peace it's itself is a problem as he often advocates peace and prosperity.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Ali
Feb 24, 2022 12:43pm
I'm worried about Ik, is he in good condition?
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Ahmed
Feb 24, 2022 12:45pm
What Usa & Europe done in Iraq & Libya, Now it happens in Ukraine.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid 2.0
Feb 24, 2022 12:52pm
And how wonderfully the diplomacy of PM IK has worked!! Bravo
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Feb 24, 2022 12:53pm
Media shows massive car convoys leaving Eastern Ukraine and heading to safety in the West. Most will likely reach Polish border, in the millions, and eventually to the rest of EU. Poland will have to let them all in, since Uranians are allowed to enter the EU without visa. The prediction of 4-5 million refugees is not out of the question.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid 2.0
Feb 24, 2022 12:55pm
@Taimur Sargodhian, agreed Bro
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid 2.0
Feb 24, 2022 12:56pm
Was Putin Irritated and Angered by PMIK?? Just wondering
Reply Recommend 0
Samrat
Feb 24, 2022 01:23pm
Looks like IK was used as a decoy…
Reply Recommend 0
Fastracks Delusions
Feb 24, 2022 01:24pm
Poor IK finally got an invite from Putin after lots of pleading to China, and this happens now! Another disappointment after no visit to pak even though he visited India, and a refusal at Beijing olympics!
Reply Recommend 0
Lightning Track
Feb 24, 2022 01:33pm
A wise man once said, “Truth is the first casualty in a war”
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Feb 24, 2022 01:35pm
Watch IK run out of Russia waving the white flag, after all he is a Niazi.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeel badayuni
Feb 24, 2022 01:57pm
FATF meeting will not be postponed
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Feb 24, 2022 01:59pm
The greatest victory is that which requires no battle.
Reply Recommend 0
Ameer
Feb 24, 2022 02:01pm
@ASHOK, he will tell Ukrainians to break from the shackles of slavery
Reply Recommend 0
The_Tea_Was_Fantastic
Feb 24, 2022 02:05pm
Will the Ukrainians Serve Tea like Pakistanis did on 27th Feb?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 24, 2022 02:12pm
Old and bad habits die hard. History has a tendency to repeat itself as Russia starts invading Ukraine today, akin to militarily attacking, invading, occupying, abusing, holding and annexing Czechoslovakia in 1968 and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in 1979. Rest as they say is history and Putin's attitude and behavior in this day and age of the 21st century is still a mystery.
Reply Recommend 0
IrfanL
Feb 24, 2022 02:23pm
They should also show slides of USA wars... I believe AFP forgot to publish USA vs Afg stats and comparisons... Shows that whole world is biased and every one has agendas. US will act similarly if Russia started sending military gear and installing defense systems in Mexico or other south American countries. US and Cia already have history in that part of continent but let's forget about it... Typical USA...
Reply Recommend 0
MJ Khan
Feb 24, 2022 02:26pm
Ukrainians will have to fight for their freedom like Afghans.
Reply Recommend 0
Nehal Ashraf
Feb 24, 2022 02:40pm
@Justice, So what? What's your suggestions to IK?
Reply Recommend 0
Nehal Ashraf
Feb 24, 2022 02:42pm
@Ali da Malanga, Consequences will face EU, that imposed war on us from last 4 decade.
Reply Recommend 0
Mawlawi Yasir
Feb 24, 2022 02:43pm
IK will guide on inflation bomb.
Reply Recommend 0
Nehal Ashraf
Feb 24, 2022 02:44pm
@Tornado, You must be ashamed before writing a silly sentence about the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He will play that game which will be in the best interest of Muslims. He thinks beyond the country.
Reply Recommend 0
janan
Feb 24, 2022 02:47pm
Russia is a big country IK visit has nothing to do with current situation
Reply Recommend 0
janan
Feb 24, 2022 02:47pm
UK and US butts are itching, as they need to keep war machine moving along
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Rehman
Feb 24, 2022 03:01pm
Reading the article and the comments I believe most of the people are unaware of the history of Russia, for which they will have to start looking from fall of Czar Nicholas and rise of Bolsheviks, connect it to Kruschev, then to fall of USSR and expansion of NATO against the agreements ratified with Russia, west sponsored Orange Revolution and then supporting Ukraine to be admitted to NATO, As any sovereign leader, Putin has all rights to defend his country against US hegemony.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Feb 24, 2022 03:16pm
Russians were looking for some fool to visit them at this time Like always, The buffoon has got himself and Pakistan on the wrong foot by visiting Russia at this time
Reply Recommend 0
AinOther
Feb 24, 2022 03:19pm
America baited the bear and now bear is being lectured morality....dear America, i wish you were a little less...
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Feb 24, 2022 03:45pm
Has Putin met IK or does Putin knows that IK is in Moscow?
Reply Recommend 0

