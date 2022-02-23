'Hardworking and capable': Political figures pay tribute to Rehman Malik following his death

Senior PPP leader and former senator Rehman Malik passed away on Wednesday in Islamabad due to coronavirus-related complications.

During his long career as a politician, Malik held many portfolios, including the interior ministry from Mar 25, 2008, until Mar 16, 2013.

He was also a recipient of the Sitara-i-Shujaat for his services in the Federal Investigation Agency as well as the Nishan-i-Imtiaz.

Condolences from across the political divide poured in on the news of the veteran politician's demise.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed grief over the death and expressed sympathies with the deceased's family.

The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement from Imran Khan, who prayed for the deceased and for patience to be granted to his family.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said he was saddened by the news and shared the family's pain.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry lauded Malik's role in the Hudaibiya Paper Mill case investigation, saying that while justice was still awaited, the probe had shown such modern ways of investigating corruption that people were left "astounded".

Glowing tributes from PPP companions

The PPP stalwart was paid glowing tributes by his own party's leaders and members.

"Rehman Malik always practised politics of honesty and principles. When terrorism was on the rise in the country, it was Rehman Malik who played a pivotal role in eradicating terrorism," said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

He added that Malik had always performed his responsibilities in the "best possible way". Bilawal also pointed out that the deceased's writing showed his understanding of the region's situation was "extraordinary".

PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari too praised Malik, saying he was a "hardworking and capable interior minister".

He added that Malik's services to the country were unforgettable and the PPP leadership and workers shared his family's grief.

PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said he was "deeply saddened" on hearing the news and praised his former peer as a "good man and amazing politician".

"Rehman Malik's death is a great loss for the country's politics. The vacuum created by Rehman Malik's demise can never be filled," he said, adding that his services for the PPP will always be remembered.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman prayed for the deceased and his family as well.

Other PPP figures such as Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Local Bodies Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also praised the former senator and prayed for him.

PML-N figures also paid tribute to the former interior minister, with party president Shehbaz Sharif extending his condolences to Malik's family and the PPP leadership.

He said Malik's services for the nation and democracy would always be remembered.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of former interior minister Rehman Malik. May God forgive him and grant patience to his family," senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal tweeted.

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramani.